This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

3:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief (9:45 AM Local) | Villa Taverna, Rome, Italy

6:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady visit Vatican City and have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis (12:00 PM Local) | Vatican City

6:55 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State (12:55 PM Local) | Vatican City

7:55 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic (1:55 PM Local) | Quirinale Palace, Rome, Italy

9:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic (3:15 PM Local) | Chigi Palace, Rome, Italy

10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic (4:15 PM Local) | Palazzo Farnese, Rome, Italy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:30 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a DNC grassroots virtual event

3:55 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Norfolk, Virginia

6:00 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a Terry for Virginia voter mobilization event at the Peter G. Decker Half Moone Center in Norfolk, Virginia

7:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Virginia en route Washington, D.C.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Thursday, October 28, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden Announcing the Framework for His Build Back Better Agenda and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Press Release: President Biden Announces the Build Back Better Framework

Fact Sheet: Build Back Better Framework

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Build Back Better Framework and Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan En Route Rome, Italy

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., on the International Response to Events in Sudan

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on the United States Providing Humanitarian Assistance to the People Affected by the Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

Appointment: President Biden Announces Sara Minkara as United States Special Advisor on International Disability Rights

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: DOD Metrics-Based Goals Will Strengthen Organic Industrial Base, Official Says

Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcomes Slovak Minister of Defence Jaroslav Nad' to the Pentagon

Contracts for October 28, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, October 29

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken accompanies President Biden on travel to Vatican City, Rome, and Glasgow, from October 28-November 2.

October 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

October 28: Sanctions | Sanctions on Individuals Undermining the Rule of Law in Lebanon

October 28: Statement | The United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Afghanistan

October 28: Statement | Joint Statement on U.S.-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue

October 28: Statement | Joint Statement - October 2021 Manama Statement of Cooperation

October 28: Statement | Joint Statement on Media Freedom Coalition on Media Freedom in Russia

October 28: Statement | Czech Republic National Day

October 28: Advisory | Senior Bureau Official Nancy Izzo Jackson Travels to Brattleboro, VT

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Strive Masiyiwa, Chairman of Econet Global and Special Envoy to the African Union

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the CARE 75th Anniversary Reception

Press Release: The United States Announces More Than $144 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan

Press Release: USAID Showcases More Than $286 Million in Planned Programs and Initiatives to Boost Economic Growth in the Indo-Pacific

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on the Delivery of Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Gabon

Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Cooperation Between the United Nations and African Union

Remarks at a Meeting of the Fifth Committee on Agenda Item 140

Remarks at the 22nd Plenary Meeting Agenda Item 74: Report of the International Court of Justice

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination

Department of the Treasury

Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's on the Build Back Better Framework

Press Release: United States and European Union Hold Fourth Joint Committee Meeting under the Bilateral Agreement on Prudential Measures Regarding Insurance and Reinsurance

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Two Businessmen and One Member of Parliament for Undermining the Rule of Law in Lebanon

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Financial Adviser with Stealing Investor Funds to Pay Off Credit Cards, Buy Gold Coins

Press Release: Former Public Affairs Director John Nester to Retire from SEC

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Gives Keynote Address at ABA's 36th National Institute on White Collar Crime

Press Release: Justice Department Will Award More Than $21 Million to Prevent and Respond to Hate Crimes

Press Release: Russian National Extradited to United States to Face Charges for Alleged Role in Cybercriminal Organization

Press Release: Rwandan Genocide Suspect Permanently Leaves the United States After Denaturalization

Press Release : Louisiana Man Indicted for Fraudulently Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Funds and Money Laundering

: COVID-19 Task Force Nets Florida Duct Cleaning Company; Settles False Claims Act Allegations Relating to Improper Paycheck Protection Program Loan Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with Vermont Department of Corrections to Improve Access for Inmates with Disabilities

: COVID-19 Task Force Nets Florida Duct Cleaning Company; Settles False Claims Act Allegations Relating to Improper Paycheck Protection Program Loan Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with Vermont Department of Corrections to Improve Access for Inmates with Disabilities

Press Release: Former Louisiana Police Officer Indicted for Assaulting an Arrestee and Attempting to Cover It Up

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Multi-Million Dollar Civil Settlement in Principle in Mother Emanuel Charleston Church Mass Shooting

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: NSA and CISA Provide Cybersecurity Guidance for 5G Cloud Infrastructures

Press Release: Directions for Class Members Filing Motions to Reopen Pursuant to Settlement Agreement in H-1B Market Research Analyst Class Action Litigation

Press Release: CBP Team Awarded the 2021 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal for Safety, Security, and International Affairs (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: CBP Reminds Public of Agricultural Regulations in Advance of Día de los Muertos (California)

Press Release: Calexico Agents Arrest MS-13 Gang Member (California)

Press Release: RGV Law Enforcement Collaboration leads to 45 Apprehensions (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville Port of Entry CBP Officers Seize $48 Million in Methamphetamine at Veterans International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Border Patrol and Local Authorities Seize More Than One Ton of Marijuana (Texas)

Press Release: For All Souls Day, CBP's Laredo Field Office Reminds Public of Prohibited Agricultural Items that Can Carry Citrus Greening Disease (Texas)

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations Aircrew, Homeland Security Investigations, and Partners Rescue Three Women Behind Padlocked Door in Vermont Residence (Vermont)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Announces Initial Initiatives to Advance Climate Change Resilience

Press Release: FEMA Provides $5.9M to Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin

Press Release: Sixty Days Since Ida, Louisiana Recovery Continues to be Whole Community Effort

Press Release: Federal Disaster Assistance in Louisiana Exceeds $2 Billion Two Months after Hurricane Ida

Press Release: Two Weeks Left to Register for FEMA Assistance (Pennsylvania)

Press Release: FEMA Extends Application Period for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Funds (Puerto Rico)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Participation In the Indo-Pacific Business Forum

Press Release: United States and European Union Hold Fourth Joint Committee Meeting under the Bilateral Agreement on Prudential Measures Regarding Insurance and Reinsurance

Department of Commerce

Blog: Celebrating Our Nation's First Responders

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Alloy Magnesium from China

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release : FTC Sues Utah-based Company for Falsely Claiming Its Nasal Sprays Can Prevent and Treat COVID-19

: FTC Sues Utah-based Company for Falsely Claiming Its Nasal Sprays Can Prevent and Treat COVID-19 Press Release: FTC to Ramp up Enforcement against Illegal Dark Patterns that Trick or Trap Consumers into Subscriptions

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Congratulates FCC's Evan Kwerel

Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for November Open Meeting

Press Release: Commissioner Simington Addresses Mobile World Congress

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on President Biden's Framework for the Build Back Better Act

Press Release: USDA Appoints New Members to Science and Research Advisory Board

Press Release: USDA Announces Over $243 Million in Grants Awarded to Strengthen the Specialty Crop Industry

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Takes Action to Advance Offshore Wind in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Next Steps for Indian Youth Service Corps Program

Department of Transportation

Press Release: California, U.S. Department of Transportation Announce Partnership on Supply Chain Infrastructure Program

Press Release: USDOT Releases New Data Showing That Road Fatalities Spiked in First Half of 2021

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor's final rule sets limits on amount of non-tipped work tipped employees can do when tip credit applied, defines tipped work

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recognizes Lamar Advertising Co. for its continued commitment to workplace safety, health

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $52K in back wages for 28 workers after investigation of Alabama-based pest control company

Press Release: Federal court orders Louisiana farm, owners to stop retaliation after operator denied workers' request for water, screamed obscenities, fired shots

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Recognition Status of Nine Accrediting Agencies

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: CMS Extends Medicaid Postpartum Coverage in New Jersey for Over 8,000 People

