This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
3:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief (9:45 AM Local) | Villa Taverna, Rome, Italy
6:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady visit Vatican City and have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis (12:00 PM Local) | Vatican City
6:55 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State (12:55 PM Local) | Vatican City
7:55 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic (1:55 PM Local) | Quirinale Palace, Rome, Italy
9:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic (3:15 PM Local) | Chigi Palace, Rome, Italy
10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic (4:15 PM Local) | Palazzo Farnese, Rome, Italy
VPOTUS' Schedule*
2:30 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a DNC grassroots virtual event
3:55 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Norfolk, Virginia
6:00 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a Terry for Virginia voter mobilization event at the Peter G. Decker Half Moone Center in Norfolk, Virginia
7:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Virginia en route Washington, D.C.
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.
Recap of Thursday, October 28, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden Announcing the Framework for His Build Back Better Agenda and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
- Press Release: President Biden Announces the Build Back Better Framework
- Fact Sheet: Build Back Better Framework
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Build Back Better Framework and Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan En Route Rome, Italy
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., on the International Response to Events in Sudan
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on the United States Providing Humanitarian Assistance to the People Affected by the Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan
- Appointment: President Biden Announces Sara Minkara as United States Special Advisor on International Disability Rights
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: DOD Metrics-Based Goals Will Strengthen Organic Industrial Base, Official Says
- Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcomes Slovak Minister of Defence Jaroslav Nad' to the Pentagon
- Contracts for October 28, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, October 29
U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken accompanies President Biden on travel to Vatican City, Rome, and Glasgow, from October 28-November 2.
- October 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian
- October 28: Sanctions | Sanctions on Individuals Undermining the Rule of Law in Lebanon
- October 28: Statement | The United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Afghanistan
- October 28: Statement | Joint Statement on U.S.-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue
- October 28: Statement | Joint Statement - October 2021 Manama Statement of Cooperation
- October 28: Statement | Joint Statement on Media Freedom Coalition on Media Freedom in Russia
- October 28: Statement | Czech Republic National Day
- October 28: Advisory | Senior Bureau Official Nancy Izzo Jackson Travels to Brattleboro, VT
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Strive Masiyiwa, Chairman of Econet Global and Special Envoy to the African Union
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the CARE 75th Anniversary Reception
- Press Release: The United States Announces More Than $144 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan
- Press Release: USAID Showcases More Than $286 Million in Planned Programs and Initiatives to Boost Economic Growth in the Indo-Pacific
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on the Delivery of Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Gabon
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Cooperation Between the United Nations and African Union
- Remarks at a Meeting of the Fifth Committee on Agenda Item 140
- Remarks at the 22nd Plenary Meeting Agenda Item 74: Report of the International Court of Justice
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination
Department of the Treasury
- Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's on the Build Back Better Framework
- Press Release: United States and European Union Hold Fourth Joint Committee Meeting under the Bilateral Agreement on Prudential Measures Regarding Insurance and Reinsurance
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Two Businessmen and One Member of Parliament for Undermining the Rule of Law in Lebanon
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Financial Adviser with Stealing Investor Funds to Pay Off Credit Cards, Buy Gold Coins
- Press Release: Former Public Affairs Director John Nester to Retire from SEC
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Gives Keynote Address at ABA's 36th National Institute on White Collar Crime
- Press Release: Justice Department Will Award More Than $21 Million to Prevent and Respond to Hate Crimes
- Press Release: Russian National Extradited to United States to Face Charges for Alleged Role in Cybercriminal Organization
- Press Release: Rwandan Genocide Suspect Permanently Leaves the United States After Denaturalization
- Press Release: Louisiana Man Indicted for Fraudulently Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Funds and Money Laundering
- Press Release: COVID-19 Task Force Nets Florida Duct Cleaning Company; Settles False Claims Act Allegations Relating to Improper Paycheck Protection Program Loan
- Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with Vermont Department of Corrections to Improve Access for Inmates with Disabilities
- Press Release: Former Louisiana Police Officer Indicted for Assaulting an Arrestee and Attempting to Cover It Up
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Multi-Million Dollar Civil Settlement in Principle in Mother Emanuel Charleston Church Mass Shooting
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: NSA and CISA Provide Cybersecurity Guidance for 5G Cloud Infrastructures
- Press Release: Directions for Class Members Filing Motions to Reopen Pursuant to Settlement Agreement in H-1B Market Research Analyst Class Action Litigation
- Press Release: CBP Team Awarded the 2021 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal for Safety, Security, and International Affairs (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: CBP Reminds Public of Agricultural Regulations in Advance of Día de los Muertos (California)
- Press Release: Calexico Agents Arrest MS-13 Gang Member (California)
- Press Release: RGV Law Enforcement Collaboration leads to 45 Apprehensions (Texas)
- Press Release: Brownsville Port of Entry CBP Officers Seize $48 Million in Methamphetamine at Veterans International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Border Patrol and Local Authorities Seize More Than One Ton of Marijuana (Texas)
- Press Release: For All Souls Day, CBP's Laredo Field Office Reminds Public of Prohibited Agricultural Items that Can Carry Citrus Greening Disease (Texas)
- Press Release: Air and Marine Operations Aircrew, Homeland Security Investigations, and Partners Rescue Three Women Behind Padlocked Door in Vermont Residence (Vermont)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Announces Initial Initiatives to Advance Climate Change Resilience
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $5.9M to Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin
- Press Release: Sixty Days Since Ida, Louisiana Recovery Continues to be Whole Community Effort
- Press Release: Federal Disaster Assistance in Louisiana Exceeds $2 Billion Two Months after Hurricane Ida
- Press Release: Two Weeks Left to Register for FEMA Assistance (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: FEMA Extends Application Period for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Funds (Puerto Rico)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Participation In the Indo-Pacific Business Forum
- Press Release: United States and European Union Hold Fourth Joint Committee Meeting under the Bilateral Agreement on Prudential Measures Regarding Insurance and Reinsurance
Department of Commerce
- Blog: Celebrating Our Nation's First Responders
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Alloy Magnesium from China
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Sues Utah-based Company for Falsely Claiming Its Nasal Sprays Can Prevent and Treat COVID-19
- Press Release: FTC to Ramp up Enforcement against Illegal Dark Patterns that Trick or Trap Consumers into Subscriptions
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Congratulates FCC's Evan Kwerel
- Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for November Open Meeting
- Press Release: Commissioner Simington Addresses Mobile World Congress
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on President Biden's Framework for the Build Back Better Act
- Press Release: USDA Appoints New Members to Science and Research Advisory Board
- Press Release: USDA Announces Over $243 Million in Grants Awarded to Strengthen the Specialty Crop Industry
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Takes Action to Advance Offshore Wind in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces Next Steps for Indian Youth Service Corps Program
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: California, U.S. Department of Transportation Announce Partnership on Supply Chain Infrastructure Program
- Press Release: USDOT Releases New Data Showing That Road Fatalities Spiked in First Half of 2021
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor's final rule sets limits on amount of non-tipped work tipped employees can do when tip credit applied, defines tipped work
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recognizes Lamar Advertising Co. for its continued commitment to workplace safety, health
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $52K in back wages for 28 workers after investigation of Alabama-based pest control company
- Press Release: Federal court orders Louisiana farm, owners to stop retaliation after operator denied workers' request for water, screamed obscenities, fired shots
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Recognition Status of Nine Accrediting Agencies
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: CMS Extends Medicaid Postpartum Coverage in New Jersey for Over 8,000 People
