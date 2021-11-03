This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

3:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief (9:45 AM Local) | Villa Taverna, Rome, Italy

6:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady visit Vatican City and have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis (12:00 PM Local) | Vatican City

6:55 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State (12:55 PM Local) | Vatican City

7:55 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic (1:55 PM Local) | Quirinale Palace, Rome, Italy

9:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic (3:15 PM Local) | Chigi Palace, Rome, Italy

10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic (4:15 PM Local) | Palazzo Farnese, Rome, Italy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:30 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a DNC grassroots virtual event

3:55 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Norfolk, Virginia

6:00 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a Terry for Virginia voter mobilization event at the Peter G. Decker Half Moone Center in Norfolk, Virginia

7:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Virginia en route Washington, D.C.

Recap of Thursday, October 28, 2021

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden Announcing the Framework for His Build Back Better Agenda and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
  • Press Release: President Biden Announces the Build Back Better Framework
  • Fact Sheet: Build Back Better Framework
  • Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Build Back Better Framework and Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
  • Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan En Route Rome, Italy
  • Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., on the International Response to Events in Sudan
  • Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on the United States Providing Humanitarian Assistance to the People Affected by the Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan
  • Appointment: President Biden Announces Sara Minkara as United States Special Advisor on International Disability Rights
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Article: DOD Metrics-Based Goals Will Strengthen Organic Industrial Base, Official Says
  • Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcomes Slovak Minister of Defence Jaroslav Nad' to the Pentagon
  • Contracts for October 28, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken accompanies President Biden on travel to Vatican City, Rome, and Glasgow, from October 28-November 2.

  • October 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian
  • October 28: Sanctions | Sanctions on Individuals Undermining the Rule of Law in Lebanon
  • October 28: Statement | The United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Afghanistan
  • October 28: Statement | Joint Statement on U.S.-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue
  • October 28: Statement | Joint Statement - October 2021 Manama Statement of Cooperation
  • October 28: Statement | Joint Statement on Media Freedom Coalition on Media Freedom in Russia
  • October 28: Statement | Czech Republic National Day
  • October 28: Advisory | Senior Bureau Official Nancy Izzo Jackson Travels to Brattleboro, VT

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Strive Masiyiwa, Chairman of Econet Global and Special Envoy to the African Union
  • Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the CARE 75th Anniversary Reception
  • Press Release: The United States Announces More Than $144 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan
  • Press Release: USAID Showcases More Than $286 Million in Planned Programs and Initiatives to Boost Economic Growth in the Indo-Pacific

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on the Delivery of Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Gabon
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Cooperation Between the United Nations and African Union
  • Remarks at a Meeting of the Fifth Committee on Agenda Item 140
  • Remarks at the 22nd Plenary Meeting Agenda Item 74: Report of the International Court of Justice
  • Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination

Department of the Treasury

  • Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's on the Build Back Better Framework
  • Press Release: United States and European Union Hold Fourth Joint Committee Meeting under the Bilateral Agreement on Prudential Measures Regarding Insurance and Reinsurance
  • Sanctions: Treasury Targets Two Businessmen and One Member of Parliament for Undermining the Rule of Law in Lebanon

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Financial Adviser with Stealing Investor Funds to Pay Off Credit Cards, Buy Gold Coins
  • Press Release: Former Public Affairs Director John Nester to Retire from SEC

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Gives Keynote Address at ABA's 36th National Institute on White Collar Crime
  • Press Release: Justice Department Will Award More Than $21 Million to Prevent and Respond to Hate Crimes
  • Press Release: Russian National Extradited to United States to Face Charges for Alleged Role in Cybercriminal Organization
  • Press Release: Rwandan Genocide Suspect Permanently Leaves the United States After Denaturalization
  • Press Release: Louisiana Man Indicted for Fraudulently Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Funds and Money Laundering
  • Press Release: COVID-19 Task Force Nets Florida Duct Cleaning Company; Settles False Claims Act Allegations Relating to Improper Paycheck Protection Program Loan
  • Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with Vermont Department of Corrections to Improve Access for Inmates with Disabilities
  • Press Release: Former Louisiana Police Officer Indicted for Assaulting an Arrestee and Attempting to Cover It Up
  • Press Release: Justice Department Announces Multi-Million Dollar Civil Settlement in Principle in Mother Emanuel Charleston Church Mass Shooting

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: NSA and CISA Provide Cybersecurity Guidance for 5G Cloud Infrastructures
  • Press Release: Directions for Class Members Filing Motions to Reopen Pursuant to Settlement Agreement in H-1B Market Research Analyst Class Action Litigation
  • Press Release: CBP Team Awarded the 2021 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal for Safety, Security, and International Affairs (Washington, D.C.)
  • Press Release: CBP Reminds Public of Agricultural Regulations in Advance of Día de los Muertos (California)
  • Press Release: Calexico Agents Arrest MS-13 Gang Member (California)
  • Press Release: RGV Law Enforcement Collaboration leads to 45 Apprehensions (Texas)
  • Press Release: Brownsville Port of Entry CBP Officers Seize $48 Million in Methamphetamine at Veterans International Bridge (Texas)
  • Press Release: RGV Border Patrol and Local Authorities Seize More Than One Ton of Marijuana (Texas)
  • Press Release: For All Souls Day, CBP's Laredo Field Office Reminds Public of Prohibited Agricultural Items that Can Carry Citrus Greening Disease (Texas)
  • Press Release: Air and Marine Operations Aircrew, Homeland Security Investigations, and Partners Rescue Three Women Behind Padlocked Door in Vermont Residence (Vermont)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: FEMA Announces Initial Initiatives to Advance Climate Change Resilience
  • Press Release: FEMA Provides $5.9M to Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin
  • Press Release: Sixty Days Since Ida, Louisiana Recovery Continues to be Whole Community Effort
  • Press Release: Federal Disaster Assistance in Louisiana Exceeds $2 Billion Two Months after Hurricane Ida
  • Press Release: Two Weeks Left to Register for FEMA Assistance (Pennsylvania)
  • Press Release: FEMA Extends Application Period for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Funds (Puerto Rico)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Participation In the Indo-Pacific Business Forum
  • Press Release: United States and European Union Hold Fourth Joint Committee Meeting under the Bilateral Agreement on Prudential Measures Regarding Insurance and Reinsurance

Department of Commerce

  • Blog: Celebrating Our Nation's First Responders

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Alloy Magnesium from China

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Sues Utah-based Company for Falsely Claiming Its Nasal Sprays Can Prevent and Treat COVID-19
  • Press Release: FTC to Ramp up Enforcement against Illegal Dark Patterns that Trick or Trap Consumers into Subscriptions

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Congratulates FCC's Evan Kwerel
  • Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for November Open Meeting
  • Press Release: Commissioner Simington Addresses Mobile World Congress

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on President Biden's Framework for the Build Back Better Act
  • Press Release: USDA Appoints New Members to Science and Research Advisory Board
  • Press Release: USDA Announces Over $243 Million in Grants Awarded to Strengthen the Specialty Crop Industry

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Interior Department Takes Action to Advance Offshore Wind in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico
  • Press Release: Interior Department Announces Next Steps for Indian Youth Service Corps Program

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: California, U.S. Department of Transportation Announce Partnership on Supply Chain Infrastructure Program
  • Press Release: USDOT Releases New Data Showing That Road Fatalities Spiked in First Half of 2021

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor's final rule sets limits on amount of non-tipped work tipped employees can do when tip credit applied, defines tipped work
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recognizes Lamar Advertising Co. for its continued commitment to workplace safety, health
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $52K in back wages for 28 workers after investigation of Alabama-based pest control company
  • Press Release: Federal court orders Louisiana farm, owners to stop retaliation after operator denied workers' request for water, screamed obscenities, fired shots

Department of Education

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Recognition Status of Nine Accrediting Agencies

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: CMS Extends Medicaid Postpartum Coverage in New Jersey for Over 8,000 People

