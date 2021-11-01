ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

European Commission ramps up combat against cartels, including reigniting dawn raids

European Commission adopts Work Programme for 2022

European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

European Commissioner for Trade attends G7 Trade Ministerial

Medicines and Medical Devices

European Commission establishes portfolio of ten COVID-19 therapeutics

European Parliament adopts Resolution on EU transparency in the development, purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

European Commission adopts Work Programme for 2022

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

European Commission adopts Work Programme for 2022

Attachments: COVID19 KEY EU DEVELOPMENTS No 65

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.