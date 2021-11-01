This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission ramps up combat against cartels, including reigniting dawn raids
- European Commission adopts Work Programme for 2022
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commissioner for Trade attends G7 Trade Ministerial
Medicines and Medical Devices
- European Commission establishes portfolio of ten COVID-19 therapeutics
- European Parliament adopts Resolution on EU transparency in the development, purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
Attachments: COVID19 KEY EU DEVELOPMENTS No 65
