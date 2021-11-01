This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission ramps up combat against cartels, including reigniting dawn raids
  • European Commission adopts Work Programme for 2022
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • European Commissioner for Trade attends G7 Trade Ministerial

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • European Commission establishes portfolio of ten COVID-19 therapeutics
  • European Parliament adopts Resolution on EU transparency in the development, purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
  • European Commission adopts Work Programme for 2022

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • European Commission adopts Work Programme for 2022

