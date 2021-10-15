This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT signs into law H.R. 2278, An Act "To designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail Route, and for other purposes" | Oval Office

1:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT meets with senior officials and stakeholders to discuss collective efforts to address global transportation supply chain bottlenecks | Roosevelt Room

2:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on these efforts | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

4:20 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with Mia Amor Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Efforts to Address Bottlenecks at Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Moving Goods from Ship to Shelf | October 13, 2021

Transcript: Background Press Call on Global Transportation Supply Chain Bottlenecks | October 13, 2021

Fact Sheet: Ongoing Public U.S. Efforts to Counter Ransomware | October 13, 2021

Transcript: Background Press Call on the Virtual Counter-Ransomware Initiative Meeting | October 13, 2021

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with G20 Leaders | October 12, 2021

Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Bilateral Meeting between President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 12, 2021

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with ROK National Security Advisory Suh Hoon

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Letter from Dana A. Remus, Counsel to the President, to David Ferriero, Archivist of the United States, dated October 8, 2021

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Narcotics Traffickers Centered in Colombia

Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Narcotics Traffickers Centered in Colombia

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Makes Climate Information and Decision Tools More Accessible

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for EPA, HHS, and USDA

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Press Release: DoD Announces $14 Million in Defense Production Act Title III Agreements to Strengthen the Domestic Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Industrial Base

Article: While China's Intimidation of Taiwan Continues, U.S. Remains Committed to Taiwanese Self-Defense

Article: General Says Planning, Connectivity Were Keys to Afghanistan Evacuation

Article: Airborne in Alaska

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Harvard Athlete, Ardent Abolitionist Became a Civil War Hero

Contracts for October 12, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, October 13

October 12: Transcript | Senior State Department Officials on the Secretary's Upcoming Bilateral and Trilateral Meetings with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

October 12: Fact Sheet | Key Outcomes at the 48th Session of the UN Human Rights Council

October 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary McKeon's Meeting with Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Linde

October 12: Readout | High-Level Meetings on Ethiopia

October 12: Statement | Management of the Department of State's Continuing Afghanistan Relocation and Resettlement Efforts

October 12: Statement | Spain National Day

October 12: Statement | Equatorial Guinea National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Chair's Statement by USAID Administrator Samantha Power Following a High-Level Ministerial on Northern Ethiopia

Remarks of Administrator Samantha Power Swearing-in Ceremony of Paloma Adams-Allen, USAID Deputy Administrator for Management and Resources

Press Release: United States Provides Additional Humanitarian Aid and Airlifts Relief Supplies to Help People Affected by the Crisis in Northern Ethiopia

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Torture and Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Chair of the Committee Against Torture

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Chair of the Human Rights Committee

Statement at the 76th General Assembly Sixth Committee Agenda Item 79: Criminal Accountability of UN Officials and Experts on Mission

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Diversity, State Building, and the Search for Peace

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Second Meeting with the Heads and Private-Sector Leads of the Multilateral Development Banks to Discuss Climate Finance

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo to the National Congress of American Indians

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Countdown Summit

Guidance and Press Schedule for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva | October 11, 2021

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Texas Man Indicted for Sending Violent Threats to Prominent Maryland Doctor Who Had Been a Vocal Advocate of the COVID-19 Vaccine

Press Release: Former Chief Executive Officer of Petrochemical Company Sentenced to 20 Months in Prison for Foreign Bribery Scheme

Press Release: Detroit Tax Preparer Indicted for Preparing False Tax Returns

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release : Secretary Mayorkas to Allow Fully Vaccinated Travelers from Canada and Mexico to Enter U.S. at Land Borders and Ferry Crossings

Press Release: DHS Releases Worksite Enforcement Strategy to Protect the American Labor Market, Workers, and Worksite Conditions

Press Release: Smuggler Abandons 7-Year-Old Child at Border (California)

Press Release: Arizona Air and Marine Operations/Border Patrol Rescue Hiker (Arizona)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $16 Million in Methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest Multiple Criminal Migrants (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Interdict Smuggling Attempt Near Railway (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Seizes Fake Designer Handbags, Wallets Worth $314K (Texas)

Press Release: 480 Pairs of Fake Chanel Earrings Seized en Route to Little Rock (Tennessee)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Two Weeks Left to Apply for Federal Assistance (California)

Press Release : FEMA Provides $30M to Minnesota Department of Health for COVID-19 Response Expenses

Press Release: FEMA Seeking Applicants to Join Hurricane Ida Recovery Team (Louisiana)

Press Release: FEMA Approves More Than $7.1 Million in Hurricane Michael Public Assistance Grants (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with South Africa Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Italy Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio

Department of Commerce

Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) 78th Annual Convention

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sends Refunds Totaling Nearly $300,000 to People who Lost Money to a Tech Support Scheme

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Commits Another $1.1 Billion from Emergency Connectivity Fund

Press Release: Acting Chair Rosenworcel to Americas Spectrum Management Conference

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Surpasses $6.7 Billion in Commitments in 2021 During Record Fiscal Year

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Celebrates National School Lunch Week, School Meal Program Resiliency throughout the Pandemic

Press Release: USDA Announces First Installment of Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Confirmation of Representative Xochitl Torres Small to Serve as Under Secretary for Rural Development

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Visited Georgia to Highlight Clean Energy Jobs and Manufacturing

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds home care services provider failed to pay workers overtime; recovers $57K in back wages for 29 employees

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of the Seventh COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Meeting

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Greenlights Coverage of LGBTQ+ Care as an Essential Health Benefit in Colorado

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 12, 2021

Press Release: FDA Permits Marketing of E-Cigarette Products, Marking First Authorization of Its Kind by the Agency

Press Release: FDA Withdrawing Temporary Guidances for Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers

