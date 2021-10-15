This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
11:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT signs into law H.R. 2278, An Act "To designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail Route, and for other purposes" | Oval Office
1:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT meets with senior officials and stakeholders to discuss collective efforts to address global transportation supply chain bottlenecks | Roosevelt Room
2:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on these efforts | East Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
4:20 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with Mia Amor Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados | Vice President's Ceremonial Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Efforts to Address Bottlenecks at Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Moving Goods from Ship to Shelf | October 13, 2021
- Transcript: Background Press Call on Global Transportation Supply Chain Bottlenecks | October 13, 2021
- Fact Sheet: Ongoing Public U.S. Efforts to Counter Ransomware | October 13, 2021
- Transcript: Background Press Call on the Virtual Counter-Ransomware Initiative Meeting | October 13, 2021
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with G20 Leaders | October 12, 2021
- Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Bilateral Meeting between President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 12, 2021
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with ROK National Security Advisory Suh Hoon
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid
- Letter from Dana A. Remus, Counsel to the President, to David Ferriero, Archivist of the United States, dated October 8, 2021
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Narcotics Traffickers Centered in Colombia
- Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Narcotics Traffickers Centered in Colombia
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Makes Climate Information and Decision Tools More Accessible
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for EPA, HHS, and USDA
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Press Release: DoD Announces $14 Million in Defense Production Act Title III Agreements to Strengthen the Domestic Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Industrial Base
- Article: While China's Intimidation of Taiwan Continues, U.S. Remains Committed to Taiwanese Self-Defense
- Article: General Says Planning, Connectivity Were Keys to Afghanistan Evacuation
- Article: Airborne in Alaska
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Harvard Athlete, Ardent Abolitionist Became a Civil War Hero
- Contracts for October 12, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, October 13
- October 12: Transcript | Senior State Department Officials on the Secretary's Upcoming Bilateral and Trilateral Meetings with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
- October 12: Fact Sheet | Key Outcomes at the 48th Session of the UN Human Rights Council
- October 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary McKeon's Meeting with Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Linde
- October 12: Readout | High-Level Meetings on Ethiopia
- October 12: Statement | Management of the Department of State's Continuing Afghanistan Relocation and Resettlement Efforts
- October 12: Statement | Spain National Day
- October 12: Statement | Equatorial Guinea National Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: Chair's Statement by USAID Administrator Samantha Power Following a High-Level Ministerial on Northern Ethiopia
- Remarks of Administrator Samantha Power Swearing-in Ceremony of Paloma Adams-Allen, USAID Deputy Administrator for Management and Resources
- Press Release: United States Provides Additional Humanitarian Aid and Airlifts Relief Supplies to Help People Affected by the Crisis in Northern Ethiopia
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Torture and Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment
- Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Chair of the Committee Against Torture
- Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Chair of the Human Rights Committee
- Statement at the 76th General Assembly Sixth Committee Agenda Item 79: Criminal Accountability of UN Officials and Experts on Mission
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Diversity, State Building, and the Search for Peace
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Second Meeting with the Heads and Private-Sector Leads of the Multilateral Development Banks to Discuss Climate Finance
- Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo to the National Congress of American Indians
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Countdown Summit
- Guidance and Press Schedule for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva | October 11, 2021
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Texas Man Indicted for Sending Violent Threats to Prominent Maryland Doctor Who Had Been a Vocal Advocate of the COVID-19 Vaccine
- Press Release: Former Chief Executive Officer of Petrochemical Company Sentenced to 20 Months in Prison for Foreign Bribery Scheme
- Press Release: Detroit Tax Preparer Indicted for Preparing False Tax Returns
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas to Allow Fully Vaccinated Travelers from Canada and Mexico to Enter U.S. at Land Borders and Ferry Crossings
- Press Release: DHS Releases Worksite Enforcement Strategy to Protect the American Labor Market, Workers, and Worksite Conditions
- Press Release: Smuggler Abandons 7-Year-Old Child at Border (California)
- Press Release: Arizona Air and Marine Operations/Border Patrol Rescue Hiker (Arizona)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $16 Million in Methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest Multiple Criminal Migrants (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Interdict Smuggling Attempt Near Railway (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Seizes Fake Designer Handbags, Wallets Worth $314K (Texas)
- Press Release: 480 Pairs of Fake Chanel Earrings Seized en Route to Little Rock (Tennessee)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Two Weeks Left to Apply for Federal Assistance (California)
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $30M to Minnesota Department of Health for COVID-19 Response Expenses
- Press Release: FEMA Seeking Applicants to Join Hurricane Ida Recovery Team (Louisiana)
- Press Release: FEMA Approves More Than $7.1 Million in Hurricane Michael Public Assistance Grants (Florida)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with South Africa Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Italy Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio
Department of Commerce
- Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) 78th Annual Convention
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Sends Refunds Totaling Nearly $300,000 to People who Lost Money to a Tech Support Scheme
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Commits Another $1.1 Billion from Emergency Connectivity Fund
- Press Release: Acting Chair Rosenworcel to Americas Spectrum Management Conference
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC Surpasses $6.7 Billion in Commitments in 2021 During Record Fiscal Year
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Celebrates National School Lunch Week, School Meal Program Resiliency throughout the Pandemic
- Press Release: USDA Announces First Installment of Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors
- Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Confirmation of Representative Xochitl Torres Small to Serve as Under Secretary for Rural Development
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Visited Georgia to Highlight Clean Energy Jobs and Manufacturing
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds home care services provider failed to pay workers overtime; recovers $57K in back wages for 29 employees
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of the Seventh COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Meeting
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Greenlights Coverage of LGBTQ+ Care as an Essential Health Benefit in Colorado
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 12, 2021
- Press Release: FDA Permits Marketing of E-Cigarette Products, Marking First Authorization of Its Kind by the Agency
- Press Release: FDA Withdrawing Temporary Guidances for Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.