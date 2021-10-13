On October 8, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced which vaccines will be acceptable for travel to the U.S. once the Biden Administration lifts the COVID-19 travel bans. This follows the Administration's September 20th announcement that it will rescind the COVID-19 travel restrictions banning most travel from Europe, Brazil, India, China, Iran, and South Africa. In its place, the Administration signaled it would replace the bans with a vaccine mandate for most foreign international air travelers, including those coming from countries not previously impacted by the COVID-19 travel bans. The Administration, however, has not stated which vaccines would be accepted until now.

The CDC announced that the six vaccines that are FDA authorized or listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization will meet the criteria for travel to the U.S. Those six vaccines are:

Moderna

Pfizer/BioNTech

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

AstraZeneca, including Covishield

Sinopharm (Beijing)

Sinovac

Many other details regarding the new protocols are still unknown, including when the new rules will go into effect. While the Administration has targeted early November, no official date has been announced. The Administration has also not explained how foreign travelers will be expected to prove vaccine status or whether travelers who are partially vaccinated, or have received a mixture of vaccines, will be cleared to travel to the U.S. The CDC indicated that it would release additional guidance and information as the travel requirements are finalized.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.