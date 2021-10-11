On October 6, 2021, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Twitter that he had signed an ordinance expanding the city's requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The law will become effective on November 4 and will remain in effect until further notice.

While the signed final version of the ordinance does not yet appear to be available, a prior version required individuals in Los Angeles to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter establishments where food and beverages are served (e.g., restaurants and bars), gyms and fitness venues, entertainment and recreation venues (e.g., movie theaters and concert venues), and personal care establishments (e.g., spas and nail salons). The ordinance also requires proof of vaccination for certain large outdoor events with between 5,000 and 9,999 attendees. The ordinance applies to anyone who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and who is not exempt for certain medical or religious accommodations.

Enforcement of the ordinance will begin November 29, 2021, and places a burden on employers to ensure compliance. An employer's first violation of the law will result in a warning, followed by a $1,000 fine for a second violation, a $2,000 fine for a third violation, and a $5,000 fine for each subsequent violation.

Employers and businesses operating in the city of Los Angeles should review the final ordinance and consult with counsel if they have any questions or concerns regarding its implementation.