This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will travel to Palm Springs, California; she will remain overnight in Palm Springs and return to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, October 2

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, September 30, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and General Glen VanHerck, Commander, U.S. Northern Command and NORAD, Hold a Press Briefing

Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Calendar Year 2020 Annual Suicide Report

Statement from the Secretary of Defense on DoD Annual Suicide Report (CY2020)

Article: Following Report, DOD to Redouble Suicide Prevention Efforts

Article: Security Issues Among 'Allies Welcome' Population Often Less Than in Comparable U.S. Civilian Communities

Article: Chaplain Emil J. Kapaun | 'Padre' Finally Returns Home

Article: Supply Chain Resiliency Is Whole-of-Government Effort

Contracts for September 30, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, October 1

September 30: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin

September 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the Press | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

September 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at a Local Labor Roundtable | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

September 30: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Jon Delano of KDKA-TV Pittsburgh

September 30: Statement | Condemning Ethiopia's Plans to Expel UN Officials

September 30: Statement | The Department of State Celebrates the Dedication of the New U.S. Embassy in Maputo (Mozambique)

September 30: Statement | On the Killing of Rohingya Muslim Advocate Mohib Ullah

September 30: Statement | Joint Statement on the Outcomes of the U.S. - Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva on September 30

September 30: Statement | Palau National Day

September 30: Statement | The People's Republic of China National Day

September 30: Statement | Tuvalu National Day

September 30: Statement | Botswana National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at UNGA High-Level Side Event on Sudan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Explanation of Vote on the Mandate Renewal of the UN Support Mission in Libya

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Statement from DNI Haines on President's Nomination of Shannon Corless as Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis for the Department of Treasury

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Meeting with Tribal Leaders

Press Release: Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Releases Annual Report on the Insurance Industry

Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen before the Committee on Financial Services, U.S. House of Representatives (as delivered)

Sanctions List Updates: Kingpin Act Designations Removals

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Rogue Trader Who Bankrupted His Firm

Press Release: SEC Charges Former Executives of Registered Investment Adviser with Fraud

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Meeting with Mexico Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco Delivers Remarks Announcing Drug Enforcement and Awareness Raising Campaign

Press Release: Department of Justice Announces DEA Seizures of Historic Amounts of Deadly Fentanyl-Laced Fake Pills in Public Safety Surge to Protect U.S. Communities

Press Release: Firestone Polymers Agrees to Settle Multiple Environmental Claims at its Louisiana Rubber Manufacturing Plant

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement with Santander Consumer USA Inc. to Remedy Violations of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act

Press Release: Department of Justice Files Lawsuit Against Prince George County, Virginia, to Enforce Servicemember's Employment Rights

Press Release: Court Orders USDA-Licensed Breeder to Provide Immediate Care to Dogs Found to Be in Serious Danger

Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Lawsuit Alleging Disability-Based Discrimination at 46 Multifamily Housing Complexes in North Carolina and South Carolina

Press Release: Two Former Correctional Officers Charged with Accepting Bribes and Smuggling Contraband into Federal Prison

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Announces New Immigration Enforcement Priorities

Press Release: El Paso Sector disrupts multiple smuggling schemes and apprehends convicted Mexican national (Texas)

Press Release: El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents render aid to migrant and U.S. citizens (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol rescues an individual severely injured by train (Texas)

Press Release: Human Smugglers Use Stolen Vehicle and Water Drainage Systems (Texas)

Press Release: APD Sepulveda Retires from CBP, Eagle Pass Port of Entry After Over 30 Years of Service (Texas)

Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Seize More than $6.5 Million in Fake Currency from Russia (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Opens Application Period for $1.16 Billion in Hazard Mitigation Grants

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New Hampshire

Press Release: FEMA Teams now in Two Additional Southeast Michigan Counties Helping Survivors Apply for Disaster Assistance

Press Release: Registration Deadline for FEMA Assistance Now Extended to Nov. 12 (Michigan)

Press Release: FEMA/State Supports Ida Survivors with Temporary Sheltering and Housing Solutions on their Unique Paths to Recovery (Louisiana)

Press Release: Renters May Be Eligible for Disaster Assistance (New York)

Press Release: Damaged Wells, Furnaces and Septic Systems May be Covered by FEMA (New Jersey)

Press Release: FEMA Approves Nearly $7.9 Million in Hurricane Michael Recovery Grants (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai and Ambassador Jayme White's Tour Of Argo AI | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Department of Commerce

Blog: Manufacturing Day 2021 | Celebrating Resilient U.S. Manufacturers Like Headframe Spirits in Butte, Montana

Press Release: Department of Commerce Kicks Off New Job Quality Initiative to Help Ensure that Economic Recovery is Built on Quality Jobs

Recorded Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the Job Quality Initiative Kickoff

Closing Remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves at the Jobs Quality Initiative Kickof

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: CBERA (Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act) Continues to Have a Negligible Effect on U.S. Imports, Producers, and Consumers and a Small but Positive Impact on Beneficiary Countries; Imports Decreased in 2020, Says USITC

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff

Press Release: Agriculture Secretary Applauds Research Efforts in Blocking Spread of African Swine Fever Virus

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces New $2.5 Million Prize to Support Diversity in Innovation

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department to Hold Tribal Consultations on?the Federal Boarding School Initiative

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: EPA Releases Report Comparing Air Quality and Public Health Impacts from Prescribed Fire and Wildfire Smoke

Press Release: EPA Administrator Regan and National Tribal Caucus Chair Wagner Co-Chair 2021 National Tribal Operations Committee Meeting

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: Biden-Harris administration issues third rule to implement No Surprises Act, protect Americans from surprise medical bills

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Tampa smelter willfully exposed workers to unsafe levels of airborne lead, despite experts' warning

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds none of the nation's mine operations met criteria for a pattern of violations

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release : OCR Issues Guidance on HIPAA, COVID-19 Vaccinations, and the Workplace

: OCR Issues Guidance on HIPAA, COVID-19 Vaccinations, and the Workplace Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Advances Key Protections Against Surprise Medical Bills, Giving Peace of Mind to Millions of Consumers Plagued by High Costs

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Youth E-cigarette Use Remains Serious Public Health Concern Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Release: FDA Clears First Major Imaging Device Advancement for Computed Tomography in Nearly a Decade

