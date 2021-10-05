This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
2:00 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will travel to Palm Springs, California; she will remain overnight in Palm Springs and return to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, October 2
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Thursday, September 30, 2021
The White House
- Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki (re: needing more time to resolve issues related to the Infrastructure Bill and the Build Back Better plan)
- Signing Statement by President Joe Biden on the Continuing Resolution (H.R. 5305)
- Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 5305
- Executive Order on Continuance or Reestablishment of Certain Federal Advisory Committees and Amendments to Other Executive Orders
- Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 5293, the "Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2021," extending certain expiring authorities affecting veterans and their families.
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, September 30, 2021
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with French Ambassador
- Nominations: President Biden Names Eighth Round of Judicial Nominees
- Appointments: President Biden Appoints Members to the Council of the Administrative Conference of the United States (ACUS)
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Montana Disaster Declaration
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves New Hampshire Disaster Declaration
- Proclamation on Cybersecurity Awareness Month, 2021
- Proclamation on National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, 2021
- Proclamation on National Arts and Humanities Month, 2021
- Proclamation on National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 2021
- Proclamation on National Disability Employment Awareness Month, 2021
- Proclamation on National Clean Energy Action Month, 2021
- Proclamation on National Youth Justice Action Month, 2021
- Proclamation on National Youth Substance Use Prevention Month, 2021
- Proclamation on National Manufacturing Day, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and General Glen VanHerck, Commander, U.S. Northern Command and NORAD, Hold a Press Briefing
- Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Calendar Year 2020 Annual Suicide Report
- Statement from the Secretary of Defense on DoD Annual Suicide Report (CY2020)
- Article: Following Report, DOD to Redouble Suicide Prevention Efforts
- Article: Security Issues Among 'Allies Welcome' Population Often Less Than in Comparable U.S. Civilian Communities
- Article: Chaplain Emil J. Kapaun | 'Padre' Finally Returns Home
- Article: Supply Chain Resiliency Is Whole-of-Government Effort
- Contracts for September 30, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, October 1
- September 30: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin
- September 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the Press | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- September 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at a Local Labor Roundtable | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- September 30: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Jon Delano of KDKA-TV Pittsburgh
- September 30: Statement | Condemning Ethiopia's Plans to Expel UN Officials
- September 30: Statement | The Department of State Celebrates the Dedication of the New U.S. Embassy in Maputo (Mozambique)
- September 30: Statement | On the Killing of Rohingya Muslim Advocate Mohib Ullah
- September 30: Statement | Joint Statement on the Outcomes of the U.S. - Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva on September 30
- September 30: Statement | Palau National Day
- September 30: Statement | The People's Republic of China National Day
- September 30: Statement | Tuvalu National Day
- September 30: Statement | Botswana National Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at UNGA High-Level Side Event on Sudan
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Explanation of Vote on the Mandate Renewal of the UN Support Mission in Libya
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Statement from DNI Haines on President's Nomination of Shannon Corless as Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis for the Department of Treasury
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Meeting with Tribal Leaders
- Press Release: Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Releases Annual Report on the Insurance Industry
- Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen before the Committee on Financial Services, U.S. House of Representatives (as delivered)
- Sanctions List Updates: Kingpin Act Designations Removals
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Rogue Trader Who Bankrupted His Firm
- Press Release: SEC Charges Former Executives of Registered Investment Adviser with Fraud
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Meeting with Mexico Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco Delivers Remarks Announcing Drug Enforcement and Awareness Raising Campaign
- Press Release: Department of Justice Announces DEA Seizures of Historic Amounts of Deadly Fentanyl-Laced Fake Pills in Public Safety Surge to Protect U.S. Communities
- Press Release: Firestone Polymers Agrees to Settle Multiple Environmental Claims at its Louisiana Rubber Manufacturing Plant
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement with Santander Consumer USA Inc. to Remedy Violations of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act
- Press Release: Department of Justice Files Lawsuit Against Prince George County, Virginia, to Enforce Servicemember's Employment Rights
- Press Release: Court Orders USDA-Licensed Breeder to Provide Immediate Care to Dogs Found to Be in Serious Danger
- Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Lawsuit Alleging Disability-Based Discrimination at 46 Multifamily Housing Complexes in North Carolina and South Carolina
- Press Release: Two Former Correctional Officers Charged with Accepting Bribes and Smuggling Contraband into Federal Prison
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Announces New Immigration Enforcement Priorities
- Press Release: El Paso Sector disrupts multiple smuggling schemes and apprehends convicted Mexican national (Texas)
- Press Release: El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents render aid to migrant and U.S. citizens (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol rescues an individual severely injured by train (Texas)
- Press Release: Human Smugglers Use Stolen Vehicle and Water Drainage Systems (Texas)
- Press Release: APD Sepulveda Retires from CBP, Eagle Pass Port of Entry After Over 30 Years of Service (Texas)
- Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Seize More than $6.5 Million in Fake Currency from Russia (Pennsylvania)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Opens Application Period for $1.16 Billion in Hazard Mitigation Grants
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New Hampshire
- Press Release: FEMA Teams now in Two Additional Southeast Michigan Counties Helping Survivors Apply for Disaster Assistance
- Press Release: Registration Deadline for FEMA Assistance Now Extended to Nov. 12 (Michigan)
- Press Release: FEMA/State Supports Ida Survivors with Temporary Sheltering and Housing Solutions on their Unique Paths to Recovery (Louisiana)
- Press Release: Renters May Be Eligible for Disaster Assistance (New York)
- Press Release: Damaged Wells, Furnaces and Septic Systems May be Covered by FEMA (New Jersey)
- Press Release: FEMA Approves Nearly $7.9 Million in Hurricane Michael Recovery Grants (Florida)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai and Ambassador Jayme White's Tour Of Argo AI | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Department of Commerce
- Blog: Manufacturing Day 2021 | Celebrating Resilient U.S. Manufacturers Like Headframe Spirits in Butte, Montana
- Press Release: Department of Commerce Kicks Off New Job Quality Initiative to Help Ensure that Economic Recovery is Built on Quality Jobs
- Recorded Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the Job Quality Initiative Kickoff
- Closing Remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves at the Jobs Quality Initiative Kickof
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: CBERA (Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act) Continues to Have a Negligible Effect on U.S. Imports, Producers, and Consumers and a Small but Positive Impact on Beneficiary Countries; Imports Decreased in 2020, Says USITC
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Strengthens Security Review of Companies with Foreign Ownership
- Press Release: FCC Combating Scams Used to Commandeer Consumers' Cell Phone Accounts
- Press Release: FCC Proposes Rules to Prevent SIM Swapping and Port-Out Fraud
- Press Release: Spectrum Requirements for the Internet of Things Notice of Inquiry
- Press Release: FCC Supports Broadband for Tribal Libraries Through E-Rate
- Press Release: FCC Looks to Stop Illegal Robocalls from Entering U.S. Phone Network
- Press Release: FCC Moves to Shield 911 Call Centers from Robocalls
- Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on Promoting Public Safety Use of 4.9 GHz Band
- Press Release: FCC Acts to Improve Communications Reliability During Disasters
- Press Release: FCC Announces CSRIC (the Communications Security, Reliability, And Interoperability Council) VIII Working Groups & Seeks Participants
- Press Release: Deletion Notice of Items for September 30, 2021 Open Meeting
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff
- Press Release: Agriculture Secretary Applauds Research Efforts in Blocking Spread of African Swine Fever Virus
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces New $2.5 Million Prize to Support Diversity in Innovation
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department to Hold Tribal Consultations on?the Federal Boarding School Initiative
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: EPA Releases Report Comparing Air Quality and Public Health Impacts from Prescribed Fire and Wildfire Smoke
- Press Release: EPA Administrator Regan and National Tribal Caucus Chair Wagner Co-Chair 2021 National Tribal Operations Committee Meeting
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: Biden-Harris administration issues third rule to implement No Surprises Act, protect Americans from surprise medical bills
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Tampa smelter willfully exposed workers to unsafe levels of airborne lead, despite experts' warning
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds none of the nation's mine operations met criteria for a pattern of violations
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: OCR Issues Guidance on HIPAA, COVID-19 Vaccinations, and the Workplace
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Advances Key Protections Against Surprise Medical Bills, Giving Peace of Mind to Millions of Consumers Plagued by High Costs
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Youth E-cigarette Use Remains Serious Public Health Concern Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Press Release: FDA Clears First Major Imaging Device Advancement for Computed Tomography in Nearly a Decade
