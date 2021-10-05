This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will travel to Palm Springs, California; she will remain overnight in Palm Springs and return to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, October 2

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, September 30, 2021

The White House

  • Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki (re: needing more time to resolve issues related to the Infrastructure Bill and the Build Back Better plan)
  • Signing Statement by President Joe Biden on the Continuing Resolution (H.R. 5305)
  • Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 5305
  • Executive Order on Continuance or Reestablishment of Certain Federal Advisory Committees and Amendments to Other Executive Orders
  • Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 5293, the "Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2021," extending certain expiring authorities affecting veterans and their families.
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, September 30, 2021
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with French Ambassador
  • Nominations: President Biden Names Eighth Round of Judicial Nominees
  • Appointments: President Biden Appoints Members to the Council of the Administrative Conference of the United States (ACUS)
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate
  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Montana Disaster Declaration
  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves New Hampshire Disaster Declaration
  • Proclamation on Cybersecurity Awareness Month, 2021
  • Proclamation on National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, 2021
  • Proclamation on National Arts and Humanities Month, 2021
  • Proclamation on National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 2021
  • Proclamation on National Disability Employment Awareness Month, 2021
  • Proclamation on National Clean Energy Action Month, 2021
  • Proclamation on National Youth Justice Action Month, 2021
  • Proclamation on National Youth Substance Use Prevention Month, 2021
  • Proclamation on National Manufacturing Day, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and General Glen VanHerck, Commander, U.S. Northern Command and NORAD, Hold a Press Briefing
  • Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Calendar Year 2020 Annual Suicide Report
  • Statement from the Secretary of Defense on DoD Annual Suicide Report (CY2020)
  • Article: Following Report, DOD to Redouble Suicide Prevention Efforts
  • Article: Security Issues Among 'Allies Welcome' Population Often Less Than in Comparable U.S. Civilian Communities
  • Article: Chaplain Emil J. Kapaun | 'Padre' Finally Returns Home
  • Article: Supply Chain Resiliency Is Whole-of-Government Effort
  • Contracts for September 30, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Friday, October 1
  • September 30: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin
  • September 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the Press | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • September 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at a Local Labor Roundtable | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • September 30: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Jon Delano of KDKA-TV Pittsburgh
  • September 30: Statement | Condemning Ethiopia's Plans to Expel UN Officials
  • September 30: Statement | The Department of State Celebrates the Dedication of the New U.S. Embassy in Maputo (Mozambique)
  • September 30: Statement | On the Killing of Rohingya Muslim Advocate Mohib Ullah
  • September 30: Statement | Joint Statement on the Outcomes of the U.S. - Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva on September 30
  • September 30: Statement | Palau National Day
  • September 30: Statement | The People's Republic of China National Day
  • September 30: Statement | Tuvalu National Day
  • September 30: Statement | Botswana National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at UNGA High-Level Side Event on Sudan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

  • Statement from DNI Haines on President's Nomination of Shannon Corless as Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis for the Department of Treasury

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Meeting with Tribal Leaders
  • Press Release: Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Releases Annual Report on the Insurance Industry
  • Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen before the Committee on Financial Services, U.S. House of Representatives (as delivered)
  • Sanctions List Updates: Kingpin Act Designations Removals

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Rogue Trader Who Bankrupted His Firm
  • Press Release: SEC Charges Former Executives of Registered Investment Adviser with Fraud

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Meeting with Mexico Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero
  • Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco Delivers Remarks Announcing Drug Enforcement and Awareness Raising Campaign
  • Press Release: Department of Justice Announces DEA Seizures of Historic Amounts of Deadly Fentanyl-Laced Fake Pills in Public Safety Surge to Protect U.S. Communities
  • Press Release: Firestone Polymers Agrees to Settle Multiple Environmental Claims at its Louisiana Rubber Manufacturing Plant
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Settlement with Santander Consumer USA Inc. to Remedy Violations of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act
  • Press Release: Department of Justice Files Lawsuit Against Prince George County, Virginia, to Enforce Servicemember's Employment Rights
  • Press Release: Court Orders USDA-Licensed Breeder to Provide Immediate Care to Dogs Found to Be in Serious Danger
  • Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Lawsuit Alleging Disability-Based Discrimination at 46 Multifamily Housing Complexes in North Carolina and South Carolina
  • Press Release: Two Former Correctional Officers Charged with Accepting Bribes and Smuggling Contraband into Federal Prison

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Announces New Immigration Enforcement Priorities
  • Press Release: El Paso Sector disrupts multiple smuggling schemes and apprehends convicted Mexican national (Texas)
  • Press Release: El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents render aid to migrant and U.S. citizens (Texas)
  • Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol rescues an individual severely injured by train (Texas)
  • Press Release: Human Smugglers Use Stolen Vehicle and Water Drainage Systems (Texas)
  • Press Release: APD Sepulveda Retires from CBP, Eagle Pass Port of Entry After Over 30 Years of Service (Texas)
  • Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Seize More than $6.5 Million in Fake Currency from Russia (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: FEMA Opens Application Period for $1.16 Billion in Hazard Mitigation Grants
  • Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New Hampshire
  • Press Release: FEMA Teams now in Two Additional Southeast Michigan Counties Helping Survivors Apply for Disaster Assistance
  • Press Release: Registration Deadline for FEMA Assistance Now Extended to Nov. 12 (Michigan)
  • Press Release: FEMA/State Supports Ida Survivors with Temporary Sheltering and Housing Solutions on their Unique Paths to Recovery (Louisiana)
  • Press Release: Renters May Be Eligible for Disaster Assistance (New York)
  • Press Release: Damaged Wells, Furnaces and Septic Systems May be Covered by FEMA (New Jersey)
  • Press Release: FEMA Approves Nearly $7.9 Million in Hurricane Michael Recovery Grants (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai and Ambassador Jayme White's Tour Of Argo AI | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Department of Commerce

  • Blog: Manufacturing Day 2021 | Celebrating Resilient U.S. Manufacturers Like Headframe Spirits in Butte, Montana
  • Press Release: Department of Commerce Kicks Off New Job Quality Initiative to Help Ensure that Economic Recovery is Built on Quality Jobs
  • Recorded Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the Job Quality Initiative Kickoff
  • Closing Remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves at the Jobs Quality Initiative Kickof

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: CBERA (Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act) Continues to Have a Negligible Effect on U.S. Imports, Producers, and Consumers and a Small but Positive Impact on Beneficiary Countries; Imports Decreased in 2020, Says USITC

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Strengthens Security Review of Companies with Foreign Ownership
  • Press Release: FCC Combating Scams Used to Commandeer Consumers' Cell Phone Accounts
  • Press Release: FCC Proposes Rules to Prevent SIM Swapping and Port-Out Fraud
  • Press Release: Spectrum Requirements for the Internet of Things Notice of Inquiry
  • Press Release: FCC Supports Broadband for Tribal Libraries Through E-Rate
  • Press Release: FCC Looks to Stop Illegal Robocalls from Entering U.S. Phone Network
  • Press Release: FCC Moves to Shield 911 Call Centers from Robocalls
  • Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on Promoting Public Safety Use of 4.9 GHz Band
  • Press Release: FCC Acts to Improve Communications Reliability During Disasters
  • Press Release: FCC Announces CSRIC (the Communications Security, Reliability, And Interoperability Council) VIII Working Groups & Seeks Participants
  • Press Release: Deletion Notice of Items for September 30, 2021 Open Meeting

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff
  • Press Release: Agriculture Secretary Applauds Research Efforts in Blocking Spread of African Swine Fever Virus

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Announces New $2.5 Million Prize to Support Diversity in Innovation

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Interior Department to Hold Tribal Consultations on?the Federal Boarding School Initiative

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
  • Press Release: EPA Releases Report Comparing Air Quality and Public Health Impacts from Prescribed Fire and Wildfire Smoke
  • Press Release: EPA Administrator Regan and National Tribal Caucus Chair Wagner Co-Chair 2021 National Tribal Operations Committee Meeting

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris administration issues third rule to implement No Surprises Act, protect Americans from surprise medical bills
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Tampa smelter willfully exposed workers to unsafe levels of airborne lead, despite experts' warning
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds none of the nation's mine operations met criteria for a pattern of violations

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: OCR Issues Guidance on HIPAA, COVID-19 Vaccinations, and the Workplace
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Advances Key Protections Against Surprise Medical Bills, Giving Peace of Mind to Millions of Consumers Plagued by High Costs

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: Youth E-cigarette Use Remains Serious Public Health Concern Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Press Release: FDA Clears First Major Imaging Device Advancement for Computed Tomography in Nearly a Decade

