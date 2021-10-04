This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - The Vice President will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Speaker Pelosi and Leaders Schumer
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, September 29, 2021
  • Appointments: President Biden Appoints Members to the American Battle Monuments Commission
  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Vermont Disaster Declaration

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Thursday, September 30
  • September 29: Remarks | Remarks after the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial
  • September 29: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at the Workforce Management into Tech Jobs Roundtable
  • September 29: Statement | Joint Statement on the C5+1 Ministerial during UNGA 76
  • September 29: Statement | The United States and Qatar Take Actions Against Hizballah Financial Network

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Tai's Trade And Technology Council Ministerial Meeting
  • Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Visit Carnegie Mellon University (Sept. 30)

Department of Commerce

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of U.S. - PRC Defense Policy Coordination Talks
  • Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks' Travel to U.S. Cyber Command and National Security Agency
  • Article: DOD Leaders Address Bagram Departure, Noncombatant Evacuation Operation Timing
  • Article: Taliban Remains Dangerous, Harbors al-Qaida, Joint Chiefs Chairman Says
  • Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, Sept. 29, 2021
  • Contracts for September 29, 2021

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Virtual Meeting With Top Nutrition CEOs
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Jordan Minister of Finance Mohamad Al-Ississ, Minister of International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh, and Royal Hashemite Court Economic Advisor Zeina Toukan
  • Press Release: USAID Counselor Chris Milligan Announces New Partnerships with Feed the Future Innovation Labs
  • Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power to Announce New Public-Private Partnership in India

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Somalia

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Virtual Meeting with G7 Finance Ministers
  • Sanctions: The United States and Qatar Take Coordinated Action Against Hizballah Financiers
  • Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations
  • Guidance: Publication of Iran-related Frequently Asked Question

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Investment Bank Compliance Analyst with Insider Trading in Parents' Accounts and Obtains Asset Freeze
  • Press Release: SEC Proposes to Enhance Proxy Voting Disclosure by Investment Funds and Require Disclosure of "Say-on-Pay" Votes for Institutional Investment Managers

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Speech: Antitrust Division Economics Director of Enforcement Jeffrey Wilder at the IAM and GCR Connect SEP Summit
  • Press Release: Justice Department Obtains Over $1.5 Million from American Honda Finance Corporation to Compensate Servicemembers Whose Federal Rights Were Violated
  • Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with Asotin County, Washington, Regarding Alleged Sexual Harassment by Superior Court Judge
  • Press Release: Ohio Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States in Medical Kickback Scheme
  • Press Release: Federal Court Orders Miami-Area Tax Preparer to Pay Contempt Sanction for Violating Permanent Injunction

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: DHS Announces Intention to Issue New Memo Terminating MPP
  • Readout of Secretary Mayorkas's Meeting with Haitian Ambassador to the United States Edmond
  • Press Release: DHS Announces Continued Efforts, Outlines Steps Taken to Address Best Practices in Law Enforcement Efforts
  • Press Release: CISA and Girls Who Code Announce Partnership to Create Career Pathways for Young Women in Cybersecurity and Technology
  • Press Release: Human Smugglers Use Stolen Vehicle and Water Drainage Systems (Texas)
  • Press Release: USBP Agents Apprehend Man with Active Felony Warrant (Texas)
  • Press Release: More Counterfeit COVID Vaccination Cards Seized by Chicago CBP (Illinois)
  • Press Release: CBP Nets Nearly $230k in Undeclared Currency at Ambassador Bridge (Michigan)
  • Press Release: Most CW-1 Employers Must File Required Semiannual Report (Form I-129CWR)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Vermont
  • Press Release: More than $800 Million Distributed, Recovery Remains Focused 30 Days After Hurricane Ida Landfall
  • Press Release: Five Things to Know | Federal Disaster Assistance in Southeast Michigan
  • Press Release: Understanding Your FEMA Letter (North Carolina)
  • Press Release: FEMA Awards Florida Department of Military Affairs $3.4 Million for Hurricane Dorian Costs
  • Press Release: New Opportunity for the Caja de Muertos Reserve (Puerto Rico)

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Petroleum Wax Candles from China

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Returns $2M to Consumers Who Paid High Upfront Fees to Get "Funding" for Expensive, Ineffective Training Programs

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Pluto & ViacomCBS Will Pay $3.5M for Violation of Accessibility Rules
  • Press Release: FCC Announces Second Set of Awards for COVID-19 Telehealth Round 2

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Announces $3 Billion Investment in Agriculture, Animal Health, and Nutrition; Unveils New Climate Partnership Initiative, Requests Public Input

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Department of the Interior Announces Host for Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center
  • Press Release: Interior Department Ensures Migratory Bird Treaty Act Works for Birds and People
  • Press Release: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Proposes Delisting 23 Species from Endangered Species Act Due to Extinction

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
  • Press Release: EPA Finalizes Plan to Address Potential Contamination at Properties near the Facet Enterprises, Inc., Superfund Site in Elmira Heights, New York

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor releases annual report on worst forms of child labor, new tool to track illicitly made goods, updates on apps to combat abuses
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $68M in grants for training, reemployment, supportive services to unemployed, underemployed workers
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $10.5M in state grant funding to support mine safety, health throughout the nation
  • Press Release: Highmark Health subsidiary agrees to pay $410K to resolve alleged compensation discrimination found in federal compliance evaluation
  • Press Release: Court orders Northern New Jersey car washes, oil change shop to pay $325K in back wages, damages to 45 employees for underpaying workers
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Colorado dairy farm operator for violations after vacuum truck driver suffers fatal injuries in unguarded manure pit

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Warns Consumers of Risk of Exposure to Unsafe Levels of Radiation with Safe-T-Lite UV WAND

