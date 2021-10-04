This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

Looking Ahead: The President will continue to engage with Members of Congress and congressional leadership this week on his Build Back Better agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. He will also discuss passing the Continuing Resolution, providing disaster relief, and addressing the debt ceiling. On Wednesday, the President will travel to Chicago, Illinois, to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Tuesday

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

1:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, September 27, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Readout of President Biden's Call with Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer

Remarks by President Biden While Receiving a COVID-?19 Booster Shot

by President Biden While Receiving a COVID-?19 Booster Shot Readout of the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plan Communities Meeting for Economic Growth That Benefits Everybody

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Trip to Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and UAE

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, September 27, 2021

Nomination: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Dr. John N. Nkengasong as Ambassador-at-Large and Coordinator of United States Government Activities to Combat HIV/AIDS Globally

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Proclamation on National Voter Registration Day, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Publication: Guidance for Continuation of Operations During a Lapse of Appropriations

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Phone Call with France Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly

Article: Austin Checks on Facilities for Afghans at New Jersey Base

Article: Hicks Greets Blue Star Families, Veterans, Civilians in Welcome Week

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army 1st Lt. Deming Bronson

Article: DARPA Hosts Subterranean Challenge to Benefit Warfighters

Article: Global Missile Defense From Space Got More Affordable, DOD Official Says

Contracts for September 27, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, September 28

September 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Singapore Foreign Minister Balakrishnan

September 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the Signing of the Singapore-United States Third-Country Training Program (TCTP) Memorandum of Understanding Renewal

September 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don

September 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai Before Their Meeting

September 27: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel for the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial

September 27: Fact Sheet | The Department Unveils its First-Ever Enterprise Data Strategy

September 27: Readout | Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Hogan Meets OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

September 27: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Trip to Switzerland, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan

September 27: Advisory | Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Pershing's Travel to South Africa, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, and Senegal

September 27: Statement | On the State Department's Creation of a Public Webpage Dedicated to Data-Informed Diplomacy

September 27: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

September 27: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Official On Ongoing Efforts to Facilitate the Departure of U.S. Citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, and Other Priority Groups from Afghanistan

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with World Bank Group President David Malpass

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Transcript: Administrator Power at the Education Cannot Wait High-Level Steering Group Meeting

Press Release: United States Announces $37 Million Contribution to Education Cannot Wait

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on the 25th Anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Upon Receiving the Wilson Center's Global Public Service Award

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Readout: DNI Haines Visits Florida International University, Discusses Opportunities in the U.S. Intelligence Community

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis

Press Release: Settlement Agreements between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Cameron International Corporation and Schlumberger Rod Lift, Inc. (re: Gazprom-Neft Shelf)

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Erik Gerding joins Division of Corporation Finance as Deputy Director, Legal and Regulatory Policy

Press Release: SEC Charges Florida Payday Lender and CEO with Affinity Fraud Targeting the Venezuelan-American Community

Press Release: SEC Charges Two Individuals for Wash Trading Scheme Involving Options of "Meme Stocks"

Press Release: SEC Delivers Report to Congress with Recommendations from the 40th Annual Small Business Forum

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: United States Announces Settlement of Civil Action Addressing Clean Air Act Violations at New York City Public Schools

Press Release: Final Defendants Sentenced in Federal Dog Fighting Case

Press Release: Devon Energy Companies Agree to Pay $6.15 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations for Underpaying Royalties on Gas from Federal Lands

Press Release: Six Members of Nine Trey Gangster Bloods Gang Plead Guilty to RICO Conspiracy

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Cost Share Adjustment Grants More Emergency Aid for Louisiana

Press Release: Disaster Rental Assistance - How to Receive it and Extend it (Tennessee)

Press Release: FEMA to Open Document Drop-off Center in Haywood County (North Carolina)

Press Release: It's Important to Submit an SBA Loan Application (North Carolina)

Press Release: Everyone Has Equal Access to FEMA Help (New York)

Press Release: Collaboration Energizes Vision to Strengthen Critical Service Sectors in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance State-by-State Breakdown

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Ireland's Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar

Press Release: Jayme White Sworn In as Deputy United States Trade Representative

Department of Commerce

Readout of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland (Tánaiste) and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment of the Republic of Ireland, Leo Varadkar

Blog: Commerce Secretary Raimondo Stresses America's Road to Recovery Runs Through Nation's Minority Business Community at Annual MED Week Conference

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Bogus Debt Collectors Permanently Banned from Collections in FTC Settlement

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Supply Chain Reimbursement Program Filing Window (re: replacing Huawei/ZTE Corporation communications equipment)

Press Release: FCC Releases Supply Chain Reimbursement Program Infographic and FAQs

Press Release: Acting Chair Rosenworcel Announces Staff Changes

Press Release: Acting Chair Rosenworcel and Cmr Carr Travel to Louisiana

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Loan Guaranties Support Migrants, Farmers, and Sustainability in Colombia

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Hurricane Ida

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Attends Historic Launch of Landsat 9 Satellite

Department of Labor

Press Release: Federal investigation recovers nearly $100K in back wages for 53 home healthcare workers after U.S. Department of Labor found overtime violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $1.67M in fines for Ohio vehicle parts manufacturer after worker dies when crushed by machine

Health and Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Announces Lisa J. Pino as Director for Office for Civil Rights

