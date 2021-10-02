Department of Health (DOH)
Coverage Policy and Billing Guidance for the Administration of COVID-19 Vaccines Authorized for Emergency Use
Health Advisory: Reopening Guidance for Adult Care Facility Day Programs for Non-Residents (5/3/2021)
Adult Care Facility Incident Reporting Manual
DAL #21-11 Electronic Incident Reporting System (4/29/2021)
DAL #21-01 Changes to Staff Tuberculosis Testing Requirements
DAL #20-08: Expanding Access to ALPP Services (4/23/2021)
April 2021 Commissioner Letter
The Pharmacy Carve-Out Has been Delayed by Two Years, until April 1, 2023 (4/15/2021)
Medicaid Pharmacy Carve-Out Special Edition – Part Two
March 2021 Commissioner Letter
DAL 21-02/DHCBS 21-04/NH 21-02 Fingerprint Appointment Timeframes for Criminal History Record Check (CHRC) (3/18/202)
New York State Department of Health Division of Adult Care Facility/Assisted Living Surveillance Conditions for Participation in the Enhancing the Quality of Adult Living (EQUAL) Program 2020-2021
February 2021 Commissioner Letter
DHCBS 21-03 Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Annual TB Testing (2/17/2021)
Countermeasure Data Management System (CDMS) Release Notes (2/11/2021)
DAL 20-24 Enriched Housing Operating Assistance Program for SFY 2020-21 (2/10/2021)
Updated Guidance for School Administrators Regarding Limited Temporary Enforcement of Student Immunization Requirement (2/9/2021)
Countermeasure Data Management System (CDMS) Release Notes (2/6/2021)
Health Advisory: Gonorrhea Increases in New York State Counties Outside of New York City (2/5/2021)
Countermeasure Data Management System (CDMS) Release Notes
January 2021 Commissioner Letter
DAL: DHCBS 21-02 - In-Service Requirements for Personal Care Aides and Home Health Aides (1/21/2021)
DAL 20-26 - Social Security Income Cost of Living Adjustment (1/21/2021)
DAL 20-31 - Adult Care Facility Inspection Review Process (1/21/2021)
DAL 20-28 - Extension for Spending - Enhancing the Quality of Adult Living (EQUAL) Program for State Fiscal Year 2019-2020 (1/21/2021)
Countermeasure Data Management System (CDMS) Release Notes (1/21/2021)
DAL: DHCBS 21-01- Personal Care Aide Training Program and Home Health Aide Training Program End Date Extension (1/20/2021)
DAL DHCBS 20-14 DAL NH 20-14 - Annual TB Testing (12/16/2020)
December 2020 Commissioners Letter
Chapter 298 of the Laws of 2019 Updated Interim Guidance for Public Health Law §2312 to expand expedited partner therapy (EPT) for other sexually transmitted infections (STIs)
Medicaid Update Special Edition Medicaid Pharmacy Carve-Out – Part One
New York State Department of Health Announces Today is "Get Covered Day" in New York State (12/10/2020)
EPT Interim Guidance Post EPT Law Expansion
Environmental Health Manual (EHM) Memorandum (12/2/2020)
Countermeasure Data Management System (CDMS) Release Notes
MRT 1115 Waiver Extension Request
November 2020 Commissioners Letter
DAL: DHBS 20-11 Home Care and Hospice Guidance Pertaining to Regulatory Requirements (Updated 11/23/2020)
DAL 20-15 NH Legal Services Agencies and Community Resources Providing Resident Advocacy Services Guide
Electronic Prescribing Requirements
LHCSA Statistical Report and 2019 ALP LHCSA Statistical Report
October 2020 Commissioners Letter
DFS and DOH Announce Members of Health Care Simplication Workgroup to Reduce Health Care Administrative Costs
Health Advisory: Increased Number of HIV Diagnoses in Monroe County
Electronic Visit Verification – Program Guidelines and Requirements
New York State Department of Health Unveils Medicaid Provider Directory for Private Duty Nurses Serving Medically Fragile Children
Guidance for School Administrators Regarding Limited Temporary Enforcement of Student Immunization Requirement
DAL 20-22 Cold Weather Advisory (10/09/2020)
Update to Public Health Law Requiring Immediate Compliance
September 2020 Commissioners Letter
DAL NH 20-13 Cold Weather Advisory
Environmental Health Manual – Description and Table of Contests
Environmental Health Manual – Blending Policy for Use of Sources of Drinking Water
DAL: DHCBS 20-09 - Personal Care Aide and Home Health Aide Training Program Hybrid Training Approval Process for Department of Health Approved Training Programs
High Cost Drugs SFY21 Stakeholder Webinar (08/28/2020)
MRT II Implementation Briefing: Private Pay Home Health Care Services Program (08/19/2020)
Pharmacy Carve Out Resources and Materials (Updated 12/14/2020)
- Presentation - Transition (Carve-Out) of Pharmacy Benefit from Managed Care to Fee-For-Service (FFS) (Updated 11/16/2020)
August 2020 Commissioners Letter
DOH Emergency Regulations on COVID-19 and Influenza Confirmatory Testing (Effective 09/01/2020)
DAL 20-19 ACF Legal Services Agencies and Community Resources Providing Resident Advocacy Services Guide
DAL 20-07 Civil Monetary Penalty Reinvestment Funds: Communication Devices (Updated 7/24/20)
DAL 20-07 Civil Monetary Penalty Reinvestment Funds: Communication Devices
NYSDOH Field Guidance Blue-Algae and Regulated Bathing Beaches
Drinking Water Sample Submittal to Wadsworth Center Laboratory for Blue-Green Algae
MLTC Policy 20.02: Moratorium on Managed Long Term Care Partial Capitation Plans
MLTC Policy 20.03: Non-emergency Transportation in the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program
Transition (Carve-Out) of the Pharmacy Benefit from Managed Care to Fee-for-Service (FFS)
DAL 20-16, DHCBS 20-09, NH 20-06 CHRC Fee Increase
DAL 20-15: Adult Care Facility Warm Weather Advisory
COVID-19 Updates
Updated Guidance on Children's Medicaid Services in Relation to Expiration of COVID-19 State Disaster Emergency, Executive Order No. 202
Overview of 1915c Children's Waiver and 1115 Waiver
- COVID-19 Guidance for Children's Waiver Services Providers – March 14, 2020 (Updated June 2021)
- COVID-19 Guidance for Designated Children and Family Treatment and Support Services' Providers – March 19, 2020 (Updated June 2021)
- COVID-19 HCBS Respite Guidance – April 8, 2020 (Updated June 2021)
Guidance: COVID-19 Vaccination for People who are Pregnant, Lactating, or Planning to become Pregnant
NYS Immunization Information System (NYSIIS)
- Accepting Vaccine Shipments into NYSIIS Inventory
- Updating Inventory in NYSIIS for Redistributions
- Requesting COVID-19 Vaccine in NYSIIS
COVID-19 Vaccination Program Reporting Vaccine Wastage
From Concern to Confidence: How Physicians can Build Trust in COVID-19 Vaccines
Health Advisory: REVISED Discontinuation of Transmission-Based Precautions for Patients with COVID-19 who are Hospitalized or in Nursing Homes, Adult Care Facilities, or Other Congregate Settings with Vulnerable Residents (5/3/2021)
DAL #21-04: COVID-19 Vaccination Regulations
Cases of Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia after Receipt of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine (4/13/2021)
NYSDOH COVID-19 Healthcare Provider Compilation (4/13/2021)
An update for NYS Healthcare Providers on COVID-19 (Updated 5/27/2021)
Guidance for Hospitals Vaccinating Long-Term Care Patients Before Discharge to a Long-Term Care Facility (4/4/2021)
Health Advisory – Quarantine for Persons Exposed to COVID-19 (Updated 4/1/2021)
Interim Guidance for Quarantine Restrictions on Travelers Arriving in New York State Following Out of State Travel (Updated 4/1/2021)
Guidance for Health Care Providers (HCP) with Systemic Signs or Symptoms after COVID-19 Vaccination
Guidance for Workers who have Signs or Symptoms after COVID-19 Vaccination
Interim Guidance for School-Based Health Centers Regarding COVID-19 (3/9/2021)
New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Program Guidance for Vaccine Transport
NYS COVID-19 Vaccination Program Temperature Excursion Report (3/5/2021)
Guidance for the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Program Updated (3/17/2021)
Health Advisory – Revised Protocols for Personnel in Healthcare and Other Direct Care to Return to Work Following COVID-19 Exposure (Updated 3/10/2021)
New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Program Temperature Excursion Report (2/14/2021)
NH-21-04 Skilled Nursing Facility Vaccine Post Long Term Care Federal Program (2/4/2021)
Health Advisory: Nursing Home Staff Testing and Payment Requirements (2/1/2021)
Health Advisory: Adult Care Facility Staff Testing and Payment Requirements (2/1/2021)
Pre-K to Grade 12 COVID-19 Toolkit
Adult Care Facility Volunteers (1/14/2021)
Hospital Volunteer Guidance and Directions (1/14/2021)
Guidance for the OPWDD, OMH, OCFS, OTDA and OASAS – Prioritization of Essential Healthcare and Direct Support Personnel as well as High-Risk Populations for COVID-19 Vaccination (1/12/2021)
Guidance for Administration of the Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine (1/11/2021)
COVID-19 Vaccination Program Redistribution (1/09/2021)
Guidance on Use of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Remaining at End of Day or Clinic for Providers Participating in the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Program Updated (1/13/2021)
Guidance for Facilities, Providers, and Local Health Departments Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Weeks 1-5 New York State Vaccination Program – Phase 1A Only
Guidance for Facilities Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine - Weeks 1-4 New York State Vaccination Program - Phase 1A Only
NEW FOR WEEKS 3 and 4 - New York State Vaccination Program Guidance for Facilities Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine - Phase 1A Only
New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Provider Storage and Handling - Overview
Guidance for the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), Office of Mental Health (OMH), and Office of Addiction Services and Support (OASAS) – Prioritization of Essential Healthcare and Direct Support Personnel as well as High Risk Populations for COVID-19 Vaccination
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Vial Extra Doses Letter
- Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Vial Extra Doses- Guidance on the use of the New York State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS)
Guidance for Hospitals and Federally Qualified Health Centers Staff for COVID-19 Vaccination Week 2 - Prioritization of Healthcare Personnel and Other Populations for COVID-19 Vaccination
Guidance for Emergency Medical Services Personnel to Receive COVID-19 Vaccination
Guidance for Medical Examiners, Coroners, and Funeral Workers to Receive COVID-19 Vaccination
Regional Vaccination Network Letter
Certification Pursuant to Chapter 110 of the Laws of 2020 that Pharmacists Administering the COVID-19 Vaccine is in the Best Interest of Public Health
Information for Healthcare Professionals about the Screening Checklist for the COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Immunization Screening and Consent Form
COVID-19 Vaccine Planning - New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form - Instructions for Healthcare Providers New York State
Requirements Regarding NYSIIS and CIR - COVID-19 and Influenza Vaccination Information
Guidance for inventory caches of critical PPE & ancillary vaccination supplies
Health Advisory – Quarantine for Persons Exposed to COVID-19
DOH Commissioner Zucker's Letter to Hospital Administrators (12/16/2020)
COVID-19 Vaccine What Nursing Homes Need to Know
DOH Commissioner Zucker's Letter to Hospitals and Nursing Home (12/8/2020)
COVID-19 Vaccination Program Enrollment Letter (12/3/2020)
Health Advisory – Universal Use of Eye Protection
Directive to Postpone all Non-Essential Elective Procedures in Erie County
DHCBS 20-13 Guidance for Hospices during COVID-19 pandemic
NH-20-16, Testing and Visitation Requirements in Red, Orange and Yellow Zones
Health Advisory: Adult Care Facilities and Nursing Homes Resumption of Salon Services.
Interim Recommendations for Use of SARS-CoV-2 Molecular Tests During COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
Long Term Care Facility COVID-19 Vaccination Program
Interim Recommendations for Use of SARS-CoV-2 Molecular Tests During COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
Interim Recommendations for Use of SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Tests During COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
SARS-CoV-2 Point of Care (POC) Antigen Tests Frequently Asked Questions for Health Care Provider
DAL: DHCBS 20-11 Home Care and Hospice Guidance Pertaining to Regulatory Requirements
DAL: DHCBS 20-10 Home Care and Hospice Guidance Pertaining to In-Service, Orientation, and Supervision Requirements
Interim Guidance on Mandatory COVID-19 Testing in Public and Non-Public Schools Located in Areas Designated as "Yellow Zones" Under the New York State Cluster Action Initiative
CriticalVAX – Medical Countermeasure Full-Scale Exercise/Real Event 2020-2021 (BPR-5/CRI-6)
Pandemic Emergency Plan Frequently Asked Questions – September 2020
NYSDOH Bureau of Early Intervention Guidance to Early Intervention Providers Regarding Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Bureau of Early Intervention Technical Assistance - Resuming Facility-Based Early Intervention Service Delivery: Group Services
Health Advisory: Requirements for ALL Healthcare Providers Who Conduct Tests and All Laboratories to Report Results for SARS-CoV-2, including all Molecular, Antigen, and Serological Tests and Ensuring Complete Reporting of Patient Demographics
CriticalVAX Exercise Plan Template
CriticalVAX After-Action Report/Improvement Plan
DAL NH 20-12 Pandemic Emergency Plan PPE Storage Requirements during COVID-19 State of Emergency
Health Advisory: Skilled Nursing Facility Visitation (09/15/2020)
An update for NYS Health Providers on COVID-19 (10/22/2020)
Health Advisory: Update Pediatric Skilled Nursing Facility Visitation
DAL 20-11 Amended PPE Requirements for Nursing Homes
DOH Regulations on Investigation of Communicable Disease; Isolation and Quarantine (Effective 09/03/2020)
DAL NH 20-19 Required Annual Pandemic Emergency Plan for All Nursing Homes
- Webinar: New York State Required, Pandemic Emergency Plan (PEP) for Residential Health Care Facilities (08/21/2020)
- Slides (08/21/2020)
Interim Guidance for Fire Service Agencies to Limit Potential Exposure to COVID-19
Supplement to Interim Guidance for Office-Based Work During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency For Health-Care Facilities and their Office Sites
DAL NH 20-03 Notification on Non-emergent Resident Transfers to the Hospital and Skilled Nursing Facilities
The New York State Department of Health and State Office for the Aging Announce Plan to Improve Support Services for Long Term Care Residents and their Families
Interim Guidance for In-Person Instruction at Pre-K to Grade 12 Schools During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
DOH Emergency Health Order on Out of State Travel to New York State
- Health Advisory: Skilled Nursing Facility Visitation
- Health Advisory: Visitation in Adult Care Facilities
- Health Advisory: Pediatric Skilled Nursing Facility Visitation
NYS Department of Health Presentation on Supporting Healthcare Provider Well-Being in COVID & Beyond (7/09/2020)
New York State Department of Health Announces Study on Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children
New York State Department of Health and New York State Department of Labor Guidance on Use of COVID-19 Sick Leave for Health Care Employers
New York State Department of Health Announces Counties Across the State to Receive Million from Enhanced Medicaid Funds in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
New York State Department of Health Guidance to Early Intervention Providers Regarding Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Interim Guidance on Executive Orders 202.17 and 202.18 Requiring Face Coverings in Public During COVID-19 Outbreak
Bureau of Early Intervention Technical Assistance
Update: Home and Community-Based Services Regarding COVID-19
COVID-19 Hospital Visitation Program
Updated Interim Guidance for Graduation Celebrations During the COVID-19 State of Emergency
Updated Guidance for Resumption of Non-Essential Elective Surgeries and Non-Urgent Procedures in Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Office Based Surgery Practices and Diagnostic and Treatment Centers (Updated 5/12/2021)
COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments
Interim Guidance for Graduation Celebrations During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
Interim Advisory for In-Person Special Education Services and Instruction During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
Health Advisory: Nursing Home Cohorting FAQs
Updated Interim guidance: Protocol for COVID-19 Testing Applicable to All Health Care Providers and Local Health Departments
Interim Guidance for Public and Private Employees Returning to Work Following COVID-19 Infection or Exposure
Health Advisory - Symptom Based Strategy to Discontinue Home Isolation for Persons with Covid-19
New York State Medicaid Fee-for-Services (FFS) Policy and Billing Guidance for COVID-19 Testing and Specimen Collection at Pharmacies (Updated 6/17/2020)
New York State Medicaid Billing Guidance for COVID-19 Testing and Specimen Collection
Health Advisory: COVID-19 Updated Guidance for Hospital Operators Regarding Visitation (Updated 3/25/2021)
Informational Message: COVID-19 Pilot Hospital Visitation Program
Health Advisory: Ensuring Access to Health Care Services During COVID-19
Health Advisory: Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Specimen Collection Training for Unlicensed Individuals
Health Advisory: Authorization of Licensed Pharmacists to order COVID-19 Tests
Guidance on Use of COVID-19 Sick Leave for Health Care Employers
Resumption of Elective Outpatient Surgeries and Non-Urgent Procedures (Deferred Procedures) in Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Office-Based Surgery Practices and Diagnostic and Treatment Centers in Counties Without a Significant Risk of COVID-19 Surge (Updated 5/19/2020)
Health Advisory: Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Temporally Associated with COVID-19 Interim Case Definition in New York State
Required COVID-19 Testing for all Nursing Home and Adult Care Facility Personnel
- Directive: COVID-19 Testing of Nursing Home and Adult Care Facility Personnel Deemed Medically Necessary
Nursing Home Assistance and Coordination Center (NHACC)
COVID-19 Directive to Increase Availability of Beds by a Minimum of 50% And Provide Necessary Staffing and Equipment
Emergency regulation approved March 9, 2020 by the Public Health and Health Planning Council ("PHHPC")
These regulations clarify the authority and duty of the New York State Department of Health ("Department") and local health departments to protect the public in the event of an outbreak of communicable disease, through appropriate public health orders issued to persons diagnosed with or exposed to a communicable disease. These regulations also require hospitals to report syndromic surveillance data to the Department upon direction from the Commissioner and clarify reporting requirements for clinical laboratories with respect to communicable diseases.
Webinar for NYS DOH Health Care Providers: Update on COVID–19 for NYS Healthcare Providers
Health Advisory: COVID–19 Cases in Nursing Homes and Adult Care Facilities
- Adult Day Health Care Program Suspension Amendment Memorandum – COVID-19 Telephonic and Telehealth Services Available to Statewide Adult Day Health Care Program Services
Medicaid Update Special Edition: New York State Medicaid Coverage and Reimbursement Policy for Services Related to COVID–19
New York State COVID-19 Volunteer and Donation Assistance Program
New York State Medicaid Prescriber Education Program – COVID-19 Drug Topics
COVID-19 Guidance
- Nursing Home Obligations under Public Health Law and Regulations to Ensure All Residents Receive the Care They Need
- Guidance to Address Employees of Healthcare Facilities Suspected of or Confirmed to be Positive for the COVID-19 Virus
- Health Advisory: Reporting Requirements for ALL Laboratory Results for SARS-CoV-2, Including all Molecular, Antigen, and Serological Tests (including "Rapid" Tests) and Ensuring Complete Reporting of Patient Demographics
- Health Advisory: COVID-19 Serology Testing
- COVID-19 Directive Regarding the Resumption of Elective Outpatient Surgeries and Procedures in General Hospitals in Counties and Facilities without a Significant Risk of COVID-19 Surge
- Updated Interim Guidance: Protocol for COVID-19 Testing Applicable to All Health Care Providers and Local Health Departments
- CDC Weekly Key Messages – Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Medicaid Providers
- Voluntary Plan of Care Schedule Change
- Health Advisory: Discontinuation of Isolation for Patients with COVID-19 Who Are Hospitalized or in Nursing Homes, Adult Care Homes, or Other Congregate Settings with Vulnerable Residents
- Guidance for Health Care Facilities Regarding Management of Decedent Personal Effects
- Guidance for Nursing Homes on Managing Resident Deaths During the COVID-19 Outbreak
- Guidance for Private Physician Practices Operating Specimen Collection Sites
- Guidance for Resident and Family Communications in Adult Care Facilities and Nursing Homes
- COVID-19 Control Measures for Adult Care Facilities
- Health Homes
- 1915(c) HCBS Children's Waiver for Children's Health Homes and Children, Youth Evaluation Services (C-YES), HCBS Providers, and MMCP/HIV SNP
- Medicaid Changes to Private Duty Nursing (PDN) Policy
- Medicaid Changes to Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) Policy
- Infection Control in NYS DOH Supportive Housing Programs in Response to COVID–19
- Cleaning and Disinfection of Public and Private Facilities for COVID-19
- Emergency Response to COVID–19 Office of Health Insurance Programs
- Medicaid Pharmacies Regarding the Declared Disaster Emergency in the State of New York over COVID–19
- Transportation Managers and Brokers
- Facilitated Enrollment Agencies for the Aged, Blind and Disabled
- Nursing Home Transition and Diversion (NHTD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) 1915 (c) Medicaid Waiver Providers in Response to COVID–19
- Designated Children and Family Treatment and Support Services
- Authorization of Community–Based, Long–Term Services and Supports Covered by Medicaid in response to COVID–19
- Certified Home Health Agencies, Long Term Home Health Care Programs, Hospices, and Licensed Home Care Services Agencies Related to COVID–19
- Home and Community–Based Services (HCBS) Providers Serving Children/Youth Under the 1915(c) Children´s Waiver Related to COVID–19
- Health Homes Serving Adults, Health Homes Serving Children/Youth, and Care Coordination Organization/Health Homes (CCO/HH) Related to COVID–19
- Interim Containment Guidance: Precautionary Quarantine, Mandatory Quarantine and Mandatory Isolation Applicable to all Local Health Departments (LHD)
- Child Health Plus (CHPlus) family premium contributions during the COVID-19 outbreak
- Health Advisory: Updated Protocols for Personnel in Healthcare and Other Direct Care Settings to Return to Work Following COVID-19 Exposure or Infection
- General Information System Message – Coronavirus (COVID-19) – Medicaid Eligibility Processes During Emergency Period
- Health Advisory: CMS Releases 1135 Waivers to Address an Adequate Supply of Workforce Staff and Facilities
- Resident and Family Communication in Adult Care Facilities (ACFs) and Nursing Homes (NHs)
- Inpatient, Rehabilitation, and Skilled Nursing Facilities and Other Health Care Providers on Suspension of Health Plan Utilization Review Requirements
- Health Advisory: Options when Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is in Short Supply or Not Available
- Guidance for Managed Care Organization Contracting and Surveillance Relief
- Guidance for 1915(c) Children´s Waiver Home and Community Based Services Regarding Respite Services
- Response to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) from Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) Providers
- DAL: Temporarily Suspended Regulations for CHHAs, LTHHCPs, LHCSAs, AIDS Home Care Programs and Hospices
- NYS DOH Medicaid Update Special Edition: Medicaid Program Launches Online Medicaid Provider Enrollment
- Guidance for Infection Control and Prevention Concerning Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Home Health Agencies (HHAs) (CMS Guidance)
- Guidance issued by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to all Programs of All–Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Organizations (POs) in response to COVID–19 (CMS Guidance)
- Families First Coronavirus Response Act – Increased Federal Medical Assistance Percentage FAQs (CMS Guidance)
Office of Mental Health (OMH)
NYS OMH & OASAS Behavioral Health Status Update: Public Health Emergency Regulations Extension
Use of Telephone and Two-way Video Technology by OMH-Licensed, Funded or Designated Providers and Clients Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic (2/12/2021)
Streamlined Process to Permanently Add Telemental Health as an Optional/Additional Service
Infection Control Guidance for Reopening Public Mental Health System Sites
COVID-19 Infection Control Guidance for OMH Residential and Site-Based Programs
COVID-19 Disaster and Emergency FAQs (Updated 06/11/2020)
COVID-19 Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) FAQs
COVID-19 Supportive Housing FAQs
Psychiatric Center Admissions Screening Form (3/23/2020)
Calendar Year 2019 Consolidated Fiscal Report Due Date Extension
Webinars
- State Aid Contracting with OMH during COVID-19 State of Emergency: Directors of Community Services
- State Aid Contracting with OMH during COVID-19 State of Emergency: Direct Contract Provider
COVID-19 Guidance
- Information on COVID-19 Testing for OMH and OASAS Programs
- COVID Guidance – Checklist for Residential Programs
- COVID Guidance – Infection Control for OMH Residential and Site-Based Programs
- Medicaid Fee-for-Service and Medicaid Managed Care Billing Guidance for OMH-Licensed Clinic Programs Regarding Emergency Response to COVID-19 (Updated 05/15/20)
- COVID-19 Economic Impact Payment
- Program and Billing Guidance for Designated Providers of Adult Behavioral Health Home and Community Based Services and Recovery Coordination Regarding Emergency Response to COVID-19
- ACT Program and Billing
- CDT Program and Billing
- Children's Day Treatment Program and Billing
- Partial Hospitalization Program and Billing
- PROS Program and Billing
- Interim Background Check
- Interim Background Check Attestation
- RTF Provider Treatment Planning Standards During COVID-19 Emergency
- Treatment Planning and Documentation Standards for Article 28/31 Hospital Psychiatry Providers
- Admissions and Continuity of Care
- Managing Stress and Anxiety During the COVID-19 Outbreak
- Residential Treatment Facilities Visitation
- Clozapine and Blood Test Monitoring
- Use of State Aid Funding During the COVID-19 Response
- Psychiatric Center Visitor Restriction Guidance
- Provider Memo – Maintaining Continuity of Operations Plans and Reporting Disruptions in Services
- Recommendations for the Prevention of the Spread of COVID-19 and Management of Persons Under Investigation (PUI) – NYS Behavioral Health Programs
Office of Addiction Services and Support (OASAS)
NYS OMH & OASAS Behavioral Health Status Update: Public Health Emergency Regulations Extension
Updated November 2019 Telemental Health Services Guidance for Local Providers
Webinar – Telehealth for OMH and OASAS providers during the COVID-19 State of Emergency
COVID-19 Guidance
- Information on COVID-19 Testing for OMH and OASAS Programs
- Prevention Services via Telepractice
- Telepractice Waiver
- Telepractice Waiver Update (03/13/2020)
- Telepratice Waiver Update II (03/18/2020)
- Telepractice Attestation
- Admissions and Continued Stay in Community Based OASAS Inpatient and Residential Settings during the COVID-19 disaster emergency
- OASAS Residential And Community-based Providers Regarding Workforce Reductions Ordered By Executive Order 202.6
Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)
COVID-19 Guidance
- COVID-19: Interim Visitation Guidance for Certified "Supportive" Residential Facilities
- Interim COVID-19 Guidance: Designated Cluster Mitigation and Oversight
- Management of Co-Circulation of Influenza and COVID-19 Infections
- Local Assistance Payment Withhold
- Revised Staff Guidance for the Management of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Facilities or Programs Operated and/or Certified by the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities
Department of Financial Services (DFS)
Health Insurance Coverage of Infertility Treatments Regardless of Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity
DFS Announces 2021 Health Insurance Premium Rates, Protecting Consumers During COVID-19 Pandemic
Emergency Regulation Requiring New York Regulated Financial Institutions To Provide Financial Relief To New Yorkers Demonstrating Financial Hardship from COVID-19 Pandemic
New Emergency Regulation Requiring Commercial Health Insurers to Defer Payment of Premiums Through June 1st For Consumers & Businesses Experiencing Financial Hardship During Covid-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Guidance
- Preparedness for Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DFS Regulated Insurance Entities on Operational and Financial Risk Arising from the Outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DFS Regulated Insurance Entities Regarding Support for Consumers and Businesses Impacted by Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus, Utilization Review, and Emergency Admission Notification Requirements
Department of Labor
Guidance on Use of COVID-19 Sick Leave for Health Care Employers
Department of Environmental Conservation
Department of Agriculture & Markets
New York State Education Department
Recovering, Rebuilding, and Renewing: The Spirit of New York's Schools Reopening Guidance
Guidance for Colleges & Universities
Guidance for Licensed Professionals
Department of Taxation and Finance
Tax relief for quarterly and annual filers sales tax vendors affected by COVID-19
NYS Attorney General
