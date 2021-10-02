Executive Orders

Executive Order No. 4: Declaring a Statewide Emergency Due to Healthcare Staffing Shortages in the State of New York

Executive Order No. 211: Declaration of a State Wide Disaster Emergency Due to Gun Violence (07/06/2021)

Executive Order No. 205: Quarantine Restrictions on Travelers Arriving in New York (06/24/2020)
- Executive Order 205.3 (12/30/2020)
- Executive Order 205.2 (10/31/2020)
- Executive Order 205.1 (09/28/2020)

Executive Order No. 204: Declaring Juneteenth a Holiday for New York State Employees (06/12/2020)

Executive Order No. 203: New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative (06/12/2020)

Executive Order No. 202: Declaring a Disaster Emergency in the State of New York (03/07/2020)

Guidance

School COVID Report Card

Governor Cuomo Issues Guidance for Infection Rates on College Campuses Following Reports of Students at Large Gatherings

Governor Cuomo Announces That, Based on Each Region's Infection Rate, Schools Across New York State are Permitted to Open This Fall

Governor Cuomo Announces Administration Appointments (press release)

  • Peter Ajemian, Communications Director
  • Stephen B. Silverman, Senior Communications Advisor
  • Marquita Sanders, Assistant Secretary for Scheduling and Operations
  • Richard Becker MD, Deputy Secretary for Health and Human Services
  • Jennifer Rentas, Assistant Secretary for Health and Human Services
  • Julissa Gutierrez, Chief Diversity Officer
  • Laura Montross, Deputy Communications Director for Policy and Issue Advocacy

As Part of New York's Ongoing Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Governor Cuomo Announces Special Health Insurance Enrollment Extension Through NY State of Health Marketplace

New York Forward - Reopening New York

Regional Monitoring Dashboard

New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker

Governor Cuomo's Plan to Re-Open New York

Executive Order 'New York State on PAUSE' (Effective 03/22/2020)

Guidance on  Travel Large Gatherings and  Quarantines

Governor Cuomo Announces Three-Way Agreement with Legislature on Paid Sick Leave Bill to Provide Immediate Assistance for New Yorkers Impacted By COVID-19

Encouraging qualified health care personnel to sign up for on-call work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Convalescent Plasma COVID-19 Donor Request Form

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Press Conferences – Announcements and Bill Signings

