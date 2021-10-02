Executive Orders
Executive Order No. 4: Declaring a Statewide Emergency Due to Healthcare Staffing Shortages in the State of New York
Executive Order No. 211: Declaration of a State Wide Disaster Emergency Due to Gun Violence (07/06/2021)
Executive Order No. 205: Quarantine Restrictions
on Travelers Arriving in New York (06/24/2020)
- Executive Order 205.3 (12/30/2020)
- Executive Order 205.2 (10/31/2020)
- Executive Order 205.1 (09/28/2020)
- Restricted States (Updated 10/31/2020)
- Governor Cuomo Announces New Guidelines Allowing Out-of-State Travelers to "Test Out" of Mandatory 14-Day Quarantine (10/31/2020)
- Governor Cuomo Announces Individuals Traveling to New York from Four Additional States Will Be Required to Quarantine for 14 Days (07/14/2020)
- Governor Cuomo Announces Individuals Traveling to New York from Three Additional States Will Be Required to Quarantine for 14 Days (07/07/2020)
- Governor Cuomo Announces Individuals Traveling to New York From Eight Additional States Will Be Required to Quarantine for 14 Days (06/30/2020)
- Interim Guidance for Quarantine Restrictions on Travelers Arriving in New York State Following Out of State Travel (Updated 11/03/2020)
- New York State Traveler Health Form (Updated 4/1/2021)
Executive Order No. 204: Declaring Juneteenth a Holiday for New York State Employees (06/12/2020)
Executive Order No. 203: New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative (06/12/2020)
Executive Order No. 202: Declaring a Disaster Emergency in the State of New York (03/07/2020)
- Continuing Temporary Suspension and Modification of Laws
Relating to the Disaster Emergency
- Executive Order No. 202.1 (03/12/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.2 (03/14/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.3 (03/16/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.4 (03/16/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.5 (03/18/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.6 (03/18/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.7 (03/19/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.8 (03/20/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.9 (03/21/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.10 (03/23/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.11 (03/27/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.12 (03/28/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.13 (03/30/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.14 (04/07/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.15 (04/09/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.16 (04/12/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.17 (04/15/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.18 (04/16/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.19 (04/17/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.20 (04/18/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.21 (04/19/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.22 (04/20/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.23 (04/24/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.24 (04/25/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.25 (04/29/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.26 (05/1/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.27 (05/5/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.28 (05/7/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.29 (05/8/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.30 (05/10/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.31 (05/14/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.32 (05/21/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.33 (05/22/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.34 (05/29/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.35 (05/29/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.36 (06/02/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.37 (06/05/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.38 (06/06/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.39 (06/07/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.40 (06/10/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.41 (06/13/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.42 (06/15/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.43 (06/19/20)
- Executive Order No. 202.44 (06/21/20)
- Executive Order No. 202.45 (06/15/20)
- Executive Order No. 202.46 (06/30/20)
- Executive Order No. 202.47 (07/03/20)
- Executive Order No. 202.48 (07/06/20)
- Executive Order No. 202.49 (07/08/20)
- Executive Order No. 202.50 (07/10/20)
- Executive Order No. 202.51 (07/13/20)
- Executive Order No. 202.52 (07/16/20)
- Executive Order No. 202.53 (07/21/20)
- Executive Order No. 202.54 (07/31/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.55 (08/05/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.55.1 (08/06/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.56 (08/13/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.57 (08/20/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.58 (08/24/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.59 (08/28/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.60 (09/04/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.61 (09/09/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.62 (09/11/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.63 (09/11/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.64 (09/18/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.65 (09/23/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.66 (09/29/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.67 (10/05/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.68 (10/06/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.69 (10/14/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.70 (10/20/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.71 (10/30/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.72 (11/03/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.73 (11/09/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.74 (11/12/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.75 (11/13/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.76 (11/20/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.77 (11/23/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.78 (11/27/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.79 (12/02/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.80 (12/09/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.81 (12/11/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.82 (12/13/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.83 (12/18/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.84 (12/23/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.85 (12/27/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.86 (12/28/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.87 (12/30/2020)
- Executive Order No. 202.88 (01/04/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.89 (01/07/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.90 (01/12/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.91 (01/23/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.92 (01/27/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.93 (02/12/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.94 (02/14/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.95 (02/22/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.96 (02/26/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.97 (03/17/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.98 (03/22/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.99 (03/26/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.100 (03/31/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.101 (04/06/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.102 (04/19/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.103 (04/25/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.104 (04/26/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.105 (04/27/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.106 (05/06/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.107 (05/10/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.108 (05/17/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.109 (05/25/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.110 (06/05/2021)
- Executive Order No. 202.111 (06/15/2021)
- Interim Guidance on Executive Orders 202.17 and 202.18 Requiring Face Coverings in Public During COVID-19 Outbreak
- New York State Liquor Authority Guidance On Requirement that Licensees With On-Premises Service Privileges Serve Food With Alcoholic Beverages
Guidance
Manatt Health now offers a subscription resource that analyzes the healthcare content in New York State's Executive Orders. In addition to regular email updates concerning new Executive Orders and upcoming expiration dates, subscribers will have access to an interactive tracking tool that lists regulatory waivers and directives along with details on affected provider types, expiration dates, and amendments. For more information, please contact Meghan McNamara.
Governor Cuomo Issues Guidance for Infection Rates on College Campuses Following Reports of Students at Large Gatherings
Governor Cuomo Announces That, Based on Each Region's Infection Rate, Schools Across New York State are Permitted to Open This Fall
Governor Cuomo Announces Administration Appointments (press release)
- Peter Ajemian, Communications Director
- Stephen B. Silverman, Senior Communications Advisor
- Marquita Sanders, Assistant Secretary for Scheduling and Operations
- Richard Becker MD, Deputy Secretary for Health and Human Services
- Jennifer Rentas, Assistant Secretary for Health and Human Services
- Julissa Gutierrez, Chief Diversity Officer
- Laura Montross, Deputy Communications Director for Policy and Issue Advocacy
As Part of New York's Ongoing Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Governor Cuomo Announces Special Health Insurance Enrollment Extension Through NY State of Health Marketplace
New York Forward - Reopening New York
- New York Forward Micro-Cluster Strategy
- NY Forward – A Guide to Reopening New York & Building Back Better
- New York - Forward Business Reopening Lookup Tool
- Industries Reopening by Phase PHASE I – Detailed
Guidelines
Construction
Agriculture
Forestry
Fishing & Hunting
Retail Trade
Manufacturing
Wholesale Trade
PHASE II – Detailed Guidelines
Offices
Real Estate
Essential and Phase II In-Store Retail
Vehicle Sales, Leases, and Rentals
Retail Rental, Repair, and Cleaning
Commercial Building Management
Hair Salons and Barbershops
PHASE III – Detailed Guidelines
Food Services
Personal Care PHASE IV – Detailed Guidelines (Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Western NY can enter Phase Four of reopening) Higher Education
Pre-K to Grade 12 Schools
Low-Risk Outdoor Arts & Entertainment
Low-Risk Indoor Arts & Entertainment
Media Production
Professional Sports Competitions with No Fans
Malls
Gyms and Fitness Centers New York Forward – Reopening New York City PHASE III – Detailed Guidelines Personal Care PHASE IV – Detailed Guidelines Higher Education
Pre-K to Grade 12 Schools
Low-Risk Outdoor Arts & Entertainment
Media Production
Professional Sports Competitions with No Fans
- Statewide Guidelines Dentistry
Child Care and Day Camps
Lake and Ocean Beaches
Religious and Funeral Services
Racing Activities
Auto Racing
Professional Sports Training Facilities
Public Transportation
Sports and Recreation (Updated 1/22/2021)
New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker
Governor Cuomo's Plan to Re-Open New York
Executive Order 'New York State on PAUSE' (Effective 03/22/2020)
- NY State on PAUSE Extended – What You Need to Know (03/29/2020)
- Guidance on Essential Services Under The 'New York State on PAUSE' Executive Order
- Essential and Emergency Construction Guidance for NYC
Guidance on Travel, Large Gatherings and Quarantines
Governor Cuomo Announces Three-Way Agreement with Legislature on Paid Sick Leave Bill to Provide Immediate Assistance for New Yorkers Impacted By COVID-19
Encouraging qualified health care personnel to sign up for on-call work during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Sign up HERE.
Convalescent Plasma COVID-19 Donor Request Form
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Press Conferences – Announcements and Bill Signings
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.