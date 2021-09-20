United States:
SEC To Continue Telework Operating Status Through January 3
20 September 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In the latest update on its COVID-19 Response website, the SEC stated
that it will remain in "full telework posture with limited
exceptions" until at least January 3, 2022.
