United States:
Podcast: COVID, Vaccine Mandates, And Boosters: A Workplace Update
02 September 2021
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
In this special episode, Akin Gump labor and employment practice
head Bob Lian and partner Lauren Leyden welcome noted
epidemiologist Dr. Stephen Ostroff to update listeners on workplace
issues related to coronavirus.
Among the topics covered:
- The nature and impact of the Delta variant.
- Employer vaccine mandates following the FDA's vaccine
approval.
- Employer obligations regarding vaccinations.
- Workplace considerations regarding vaccine boosters.
