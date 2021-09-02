self

In this special episode, Akin Gump labor and employment practice head Bob Lian and partner Lauren Leyden welcome noted epidemiologist Dr. Stephen Ostroff to update listeners on workplace issues related to coronavirus.

Among the topics covered:

The nature and impact of the Delta variant.

Employer vaccine mandates following the FDA's vaccine approval.

Employer obligations regarding vaccinations.

Workplace considerations regarding vaccine boosters.

