European Union:
COVID-19 Key EU Developments, Policy & Regulatory Update No. 59
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This regular update (no. 59 | 16 August 2021) covers key
regulatory EU developments related to the evolving COVID-19
situation (Antitrust & State Aid; Trade/Export Controls;
Medicines, Medical Devices and Personal Protective Equipment; and
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection).
COVID19 KEY EU DEVELOPMENTS No 59
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from European Union
An Introduction To Indemnity Law
Collins Einhorn Farrell
When a complaint comes in, it's natural for attorneys to read it and immediately start addressing the elements and defense to the plaintiff's claim.
Rescheduling USCIS Biometric Services Appointments
Cozen O'Connor
On July 28, 2021, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it will no longer accept written requests to reschedule biometric services appointments at application support centers.