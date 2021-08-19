This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

2:15 p.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President receive a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination program | Oval Office

4:30 p.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program | East Room

9:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at The White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:15 p.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President will receive a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination program in the Oval Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials| James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom (re: AFG)

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, August 17, 2021 (re: AFG)

Memorandum on Maximizing Assistance to Respond to COVID-?19

Fact Sheet: Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda Present Bright Future for Solar Power, Good Jobs, and More Affordable Energy

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing (AFG, Haiti, etc.)

Article: DOD Officials Say U.S. Could Evacuate Up to 9,000 a Day from Afghanistan

Article: U.S. Southern Command Speeds to Aid Haitians

Joint Statement on NORAD Modernization (U.S., CAN)

Joint Statement on U.S.-Canada Consultation on Strategic Documents

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing (AFG, Haiti, etc.)

Contracts for August 17, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, August 18

Afghanistan

August 18: Statement | Joint Statement on the Situation of Women and Girls in Afghanistan (Multiple countries)

August 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Al-Sabah

August 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

August 17: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

Other Development

August 17: Statement | The Gabonese Republic National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meeting with Zambian President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Nicolle Wallace of MSNBC (re: AFG)

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Ailsa Chang on NPR's "All Things Considered" (re: AFG)

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Wolf Blitzer of CNN (re: AFG)

Explanation of Position for the adoption of a General Assembly modalities resolution on achieving Universal Health Coverage

Explanation of Position on the Adoption of Impact of Rapid Technological Change on the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Investment Adviser and Associated Individuals with Causing Violations of Regulation SHO

Press Release: SEC Charges Biopharmaceutical Company Employee with Insider Trading

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Settles Claim Against Illinois-Based IT Recruiter for Discriminating Against U.S. Workers

Press Release: Virginia Man Sentenced for Role in Multimillion-Dollar Investment-Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Owners/Managers of Florida Labor-Staffing Companies Indicted for Immigration Fraud and Money Laundering

Press Release: Justice Department Files Suit to Stop Utah Physician from Issuing Opioid and Other Prescriptions in Violation of the Controlled Substances Act

Press Release : Pharmacist Arrested for Selling COVID Vaccination Cards Online

: Pharmacist Arrested for Selling COVID Vaccination Cards Online Press Release: Jury Convicts Registered Sex Offender for Using Facebook to Conspire to Produce Child Pornography

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS and DOJ Publish Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to Make Asylum Process More Efficient and Ensure Fairness | August 18, 2021

Press Release: DHS?Announces?Alternatives?to Detention?Case Management Pilot Program? | August 17, 2021

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents protect U.S. border amidst targeted attacks (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Arrests Two Mara-Salvatrucha Gang Members (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Arrests Two Convicted Sex Offenders (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $182K in Fentanyl (Texas)

Press Release: Counterfeit DEA and FBI Badges Stopped by Chicago CBP (Illinois)

Press Release: 213 Collegiate & Professional Championship Rings Seized by Indianapolis CBP (Ohio)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Ford Corkscrew Fire in Washington State

Press Release: FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Monument Fire (California)

Press Release: 30-Day Snapshot | Federal Assistance Tops $109 Million for Michigan Storm Survivors

Press Release: FEMA Center Updates | Locations and Hours of Operation (Michigan)

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Florida

Press Release: Children's Museum in Carolina is Revitalized with FEMA Funds (Puerto Rico)

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC, Georgia Attorney General Sue Stem Cell Institute of America Co-Founders for Deceptive Joint Pain Cure-All Marketing Scheme

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Takes Action Against Debt Collector for Failing to Investigate Reports of Identity Theft and Misrepresenting Consumers' Debts

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Secretaries Haaland and Vilsack Announce Implementation of New Pay Initiatives for Wildland Firefighters

Press Release: USDA Invests $69 Million to Support Critical Food and Nutrition Security Needs

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces $24 Million to Capture Carbon Emissions Directly From Air

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretaries Haaland and Vilsack Announce Implementation of New Pay Initiatives for Wildland Firefighters

Press Release: Deputy Secretary Beaudreau Highlights Infrastructure Investments in North Dakota

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Rio Blanco County failed to pay 40 law enforcement officers for pre- and post-shift work

Press Release: 441 Urgent Care, Santos Primary Care Centers pay $41K in back wages to 27 employees after U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Issues a Corporate-Wide Warning Letter to Company Associated with Contaminated Pet Food, Hundreds of Adverse Events

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.