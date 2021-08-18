This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
TBD: THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Camp David, Maryland
1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
3:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on Afghanistan | East Room
Note: The President is slated for a two-week vacation schedule, that is subject to interruptions, such as today.
Upcoming White House Visit:
- August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Monday.
Looking Ahead: The Vice President is slated to travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, August 13-15, 2021
The White House
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Afghanistan | August 14, 2021
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Haiti | August 14, 2021
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Celebrating the Republic of India's Independence Day | August 14, 2021
- Readout from NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Officials Travel to Tunisia | August 13, 2021
- Fact Sheet: How President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda Helps Rural Communities | August 13, 2021
- Fact Sheet: President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda Will Deliver Historic Investments in American Families and Communities | August 13, 2021
- Fact Sheet: How President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda Helps Black Communities | August 13, 2021
- Fact Sheet: How President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda Helps Latino Communities | August 13, 2021
- Fact Sheet: How President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda Helps Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Eviction Moratorium | August 13, 2021
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Takes Steps to Address COVID-?19 in Rural America and Build Rural Health Back Better
- Proclamation on National Employer Support Of The Guard And Reserve Week, 2021
- Appointments: President Biden Appoints Members to U.S. AbilityOne Commission
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Montana Disaster Declaration
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Joint Statement from the Department of State and Department of Defense: Update on Afghanistan | August 15, 2021
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Canadian Minister of National Defense Harjit S. Sajjan (re: AFG, NORAD Modernization) | August 15, 2021
- Article: Troops En Route to Afghanistan Aim to Help Remove Civilians, Pentagon Official Says | August 13, 2021
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | August 13, 2021
- Contracts for August 13, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, August 16
Afghanistan (AFG):
- August 15: Joint Statement | Department of State and Department of Defense: Update on Afghanistan
- August 15: Statement | Joint Statement on Afghanistan (Multiple countries)
- August 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Calls with Counterparts on Afghanistan
- August 15: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Jake Tapper of State of the Union on CNN (re: AFG)
- August 15: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Jonathan Karl of This Week with George Stephanopoulos on ABC (re: AFG)
- August 15: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Chuck Todd of Meet the Press on NBC (re: AFG)
- August 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau (re: AFG)
- August 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation Chair Abdullah Abdullah
- August 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Afghan President Ghani
- August 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Tileuberdi (re: AFG)
Other Developments:
- August 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Haitian Prime Minister Henry
- August 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis (re: NATO, PRC, Belarus)
- August 14: Joint Statement on Venezuela Negotiations (EU, CAN)
- August 13: Sanctions | Sanctioning Cuban Officials in Response to Violence against Peaceful Protestors
- August 13: Sanctions | The United States Designates an Oil Broker Network Supporting Qods Force
- August 15: Statement | Republic of the Congo National Day
- August 15: Statement | Liechtenstein National Day
- August 14: Statement | Indian Independence Day
- August 13: Statement | Pakistan Independence Day
- August 13: Statement | Republic of Korea's National Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Prime Minister of Haiti | August 14, 2021
- Press Release: SAID Deploying Urban Search and Rescue Members to Haiti to Join USAID's Disaster Assistance Response Team | August 15, 2021
- Press Release: USAID Deploys a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Respond to Haiti Earthquake | August 14, 2021
- Readout: Principal Advisor to the Administrator Mark Feierstein's Meeting with World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Kluge | August 13, 2021
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Oil Broker Network Supporting Qods Force
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Cuban Ministry of Interior Officials and Military Unit in Response to Violence Against Peaceful Demonstrators
- Sanctions List Update: Counter Terrorism Designations; Global Magnitsky Designations; Iran-related Designation
- Press Release: Treasury and IRS Disburse Second Month of Advance Child Tax Credit Payments
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Obtains Emergency Relief, Charges Two Florida Companies and their Principal Officer with Operating a Ponzi Scheme
- Press Release: SEC Obtains Court Order to Stop Investment Adviser's Alleged Ongoing Offering Fraud
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Iowa-Based Nursing Home and Management Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claim
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Issues New National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin
- Press Release: Disparan contra Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza desde México [Spanish version only available; rough translation: Border Patrol Agents Fired on from Mexico] (California)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $2 Million in Cocaine at Pharr International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: Memphis Seizes Hundreds of Counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccination Cards EVERY NIGHT (Tennessee)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Utah's Parleys Canyon Fire
- Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Bedrock Fire in Idaho
- Press Release: FEMA's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $1 Billion
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Tai and Secretary Vilsack's Virtual Meeting with the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee and the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with International Labor Organization (ILO) Director General (DG) Guy Ryder
Department of Commerce
- Blog: Trade at the Local Level | 2020 Metropolitan Export Data Now Available
- Blog: Department of Commerce's NTIA Now Accepting Applications for $268 Million Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations Concerning Urea Ammonium Nitrate Solutions from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago
- Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations Concerning Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) from France, Korea, and Mexico
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Light-Based Physiological Measurement Devices and Components Thereof
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Approves $97.2 Million Working Capital Guarantee Facility to Support Embraer Executive Aircraft Exports Manufactured in Melbourne, Florida
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces Nearly $83 Million to Increase Building Energy Efficiency and Cut Consumers' Energy Bills
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC Staff Issues Environmental Assessment for the Mountain Valley Pipeline Amendment Project (Docket No. CP21-57-000) (Virginia to West Virginia)
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Conservation Investments in Visit to Yellowstone National Park
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Methane Challenge Partners Lead in Efficiency and Emission Reductions
- Press Release: EPA Announces Kerry E. O'Neill to Chair Environmental Financial Advisory Board
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor partners with Dimeo Construction, Connecticut OSHA, New Haven Building Trades to promote workplace safety
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement from Secretary Becerra on LIHEAP's 40th Anniversary (re: Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Provides $20 Million to Support Native Hawaiian Health Care
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | August 13, 2021
