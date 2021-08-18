This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

TBD: THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Camp David, Maryland

1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

3:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on Afghanistan | East Room

Note: The President is slated for a two-week vacation schedule, that is subject to interruptions, such as today.

Upcoming White House Visit :

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Monday.

Looking Ahead: The Vice President is slated to travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.

Note: The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, August 13-15, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Statement by President Joe Biden on Afghanistan | August 14, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden on Haiti | August 14, 2021

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Celebrating the Republic of India's Independence Day | August 14, 2021

Readout from NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Officials Travel to Tunisia | August 13, 2021

Fact Sheet: How President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda Helps Rural Communities | August 13, 2021

Fact Sheet: President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda Will Deliver Historic Investments in American Families and Communities | August 13, 2021

Fact Sheet: How President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda Helps Black Communities | August 13, 2021

Fact Sheet: How President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda Helps Latino Communities | August 13, 2021

Fact Sheet: How President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda Helps Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Eviction Moratorium | August 13, 2021

: Biden Administration Takes Steps to Address COVID-?19 in Rural America and Build Rural Health Back Better Proclamation on National Employer Support Of The Guard And Reserve Week, 2021

Appointments: President Biden Appoints Members to U.S. AbilityOne Commission

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Montana Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Joint Statement from the Department of State and Department of Defense: Update on Afghanistan | August 15, 2021

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Canadian Minister of National Defense Harjit S. Sajjan (re: AFG, NORAD Modernization) | August 15, 2021

Article: Troops En Route to Afghanistan Aim to Help Remove Civilians, Pentagon Official Says | August 13, 2021

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | August 13, 2021

Contracts for August 13, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, August 16

Afghanistan (AFG):

August 15: Joint Statement | Department of State and Department of Defense: Update on Afghanistan

August 15: Statement | Joint Statement on Afghanistan (Multiple countries)

August 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Calls with Counterparts on Afghanistan

August 15: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Jake Tapper of State of the Union on CNN (re: AFG)

August 15: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Jonathan Karl of This Week with George Stephanopoulos on ABC (re: AFG)

August 15: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Chuck Todd of Meet the Press on NBC (re: AFG)

August 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau (re: AFG)

August 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation Chair Abdullah Abdullah

August 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Afghan President Ghani

August 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Tileuberdi (re: AFG)

Other Developments:

August 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Haitian Prime Minister Henry

August 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis (re: NATO, PRC, Belarus)

August 14: Joint Statement on Venezuela Negotiations (EU, CAN)

August 13: Sanctions | Sanctioning Cuban Officials in Response to Violence against Peaceful Protestors

August 13: Sanctions | The United States Designates an Oil Broker Network Supporting Qods Force

August 15: Statement | Republic of the Congo National Day

August 15: Statement | Liechtenstein National Day

August 14: Statement | Indian Independence Day

August 13: Statement | Pakistan Independence Day

August 13: Statement | Republic of Korea's National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Prime Minister of Haiti | August 14, 2021

Press Release: SAID Deploying Urban Search and Rescue Members to Haiti to Join USAID's Disaster Assistance Response Team | August 15, 2021

Press Release: USAID Deploys a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Respond to Haiti Earthquake | August 14, 2021

Readout: Principal Advisor to the Administrator Mark Feierstein's Meeting with World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Kluge | August 13, 2021

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Oil Broker Network Supporting Qods Force

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Cuban Ministry of Interior Officials and Military Unit in Response to Violence Against Peaceful Demonstrators

Sanctions List Update: Counter Terrorism Designations; Global Magnitsky Designations; Iran-related Designation

Press Release: Treasury and IRS Disburse Second Month of Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Obtains Emergency Relief, Charges Two Florida Companies and their Principal Officer with Operating a Ponzi Scheme

Press Release: SEC Obtains Court Order to Stop Investment Adviser's Alleged Ongoing Offering Fraud

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Iowa-Based Nursing Home and Management Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claim

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Issues New National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin

Press Release: Disparan contra Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza desde México [Spanish version only available; rough translation: Border Patrol Agents Fired on from Mexico] (California)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $2 Million in Cocaine at Pharr International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Memphis Seizes Hundreds of Counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccination Cards EVERY NIGHT (Tennessee)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Utah's Parleys Canyon Fire

Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Bedrock Fire in Idaho

Press Release: FEMA's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $1 Billion

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai and Secretary Vilsack's Virtual Meeting with the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee and the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with International Labor Organization (ILO) Director General (DG) Guy Ryder

Department of Commerce

Blog: Trade at the Local Level | 2020 Metropolitan Export Data Now Available

Blog: Department of Commerce's NTIA Now Accepting Applications for $268 Million Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations Concerning Urea Ammonium Nitrate Solutions from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations Concerning Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) from France, Korea, and Mexico

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Light-Based Physiological Measurement Devices and Components Thereof

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Approves $97.2 Million Working Capital Guarantee Facility to Support Embraer Executive Aircraft Exports Manufactured in Melbourne, Florida

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces Nearly $83 Million to Increase Building Energy Efficiency and Cut Consumers' Energy Bills

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Staff Issues Environmental Assessment for the Mountain Valley Pipeline Amendment Project (Docket No. CP21-57-000) (Virginia to West Virginia)

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Conservation Investments in Visit to Yellowstone National Park

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: EPA Methane Challenge Partners Lead in Efficiency and Emission Reductions

Press Release: EPA Announces Kerry E. O'Neill to Chair Environmental Financial Advisory Board

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor partners with Dimeo Construction, Connecticut OSHA, New Haven Building Trades to promote workplace safety

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from Secretary Becerra on LIHEAP's 40th Anniversary (re: Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Provides $20 Million to Support Native Hawaiian Health Care

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | August 13, 2021

