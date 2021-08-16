This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's daily brief | Biden Residence, Wilmington, DE
1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Wilmington, Delaware, en route Camp David
Upcoming White House Visit:
- August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.
Looking ahead: The Vice President will travel
to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to
strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two
critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's
(VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.
Recap of Thursday, August 12, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Appointments: President Biden Appoints Members to U.S. AbilityOne Commission | August 13, 2021
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Takes Steps to Address COVID-?19 in Rural America and Build Rural Health Back Better | August 13, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden on How His Build Back Better Agenda Will Lower Prescription Drug Prices
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Calls on Congress to Lower Prescription Drug Prices
- Remarks by President Biden at Virtual Meeting with Elected Officials to Discuss the Importance of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
- Fact Sheet: Build Back Better Investments in Care Will Boost Economic Growth and Help Businesses Thrive
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Statement: United States to Host Ninth Summit of the Americas in 2022 (Dec. 9-10)
- Statement of President Joe Biden on the Fourth Anniversary of the Events at Charlottesville, Virginia
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing on Afghanistan
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani
- Article: DOD Deploys Forces to Protect Kabul Embassy Drawdown
- Article: China, Russia Pose Strategic Challenges for U.S., Allies, Admiral Says
- Article: Japan's State Minister of Defense Visits U.S. Cyber Command
- Article: Vice Admiral Discusses Potential of AI in Missile Defense Testing, Operations
- Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced August 24, 2021
- Contracts for August 12, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, August 13
- August 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin's Call with Afghan President Ghani
- August 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Calls with Foreign Minister Garneau, Foreign Minister Maas, and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
- August 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken Meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani
- August 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with People's Republic of China Appointed Ambassador Qin Gang
- August 12: Statement | U.S.-Australia-India-Japan Consultations (the "Quad") Senior Officials Meeting
- August 12: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman will Travel to Djibouti, Ethiopia, UAE (Aug. 15-24)
- August 12: Statement | U.S. Donation of 5.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to CARICOM Countries
- August 12: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power at the USAID Global Leadership and Education Advancing Development (Global LEAD)
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Somalia
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Expansion of Firearms Technical Assistance Project to Strengthen Community Response to Domestic Violence Incidents Involving Firearms
- Press Release: San Fernando Valley Man Found Guilty in Terror Plot to Bomb a Rally in Long Beach
- Press Release: Former DEA Special Agent Sentenced to Over 13 Years in Prison for Corruption-Related Charges
- Press Release: Utah Man Convicted for Tax Fraud
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Visit to South Texas
- Speech: Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Remarks in Brownsville, Texas
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Fourth Anniversary of the Events at Charlottesville, Virginia
- Press Release: CBP Releases July 2021 Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Convicted Sex Offenders (California)
- Press Release: USCIS Temporarily Extending Validity Period of Form I-693
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $2.6 Million to Montana for COVID-19 Response
- Press Release: Municipalities Have FEMA Support throughout their Recovery (Puerto Rico)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-Koo
Department of Commerce
- Blog: 2020 Census Statistics Highlight Local Population Changes and Nation's Racial and Ethnic Diversity
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Urges Federal Reserve Board to Require Debit Card Gatekeepers to Compete Fairly
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: FFIEC Issues Guidance on Authentication and Access to Financial Institution Services and Systems
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Officials, International Business Leaders to Headline EXIM 2021 Virtual Annual Conference, Sept. 21-23
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of Up To $500 Million in Emergency Rural Health Care Funds Under the American Rescue Plan
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of the Interior, Agriculture, and State of Wyoming Commit to Enhancing Wildlife Corridors
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $73K for 256 healthcare workers at Pennsylvania, Maryland facilities following investigation
- Press Release: Department of Labor announces $5M funding opportunity to improve respect for workers' rights in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras
- Press Release: Amid recent trench collapses, U.S. Department of Labor reminds South Dakota employers, workers of excavation hazards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor obtains consent preliminary injunction restraining a Massachusetts tree service company from retaliating against employees
- Press Release: United Behavioral Health, United Healthcare Insurance Co. plans to pay $15.6M, take corrective actions after federal, state investigations
Department of Education
- Link to Education Department's press releases approving state plans to use the American Rescue Plan funds to support K-12 schools and students (South Carolina, Indiana, Alabama, North Dakota, New Jersey, Kentucky)
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for HHS Health Care Workforce
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Authorizes Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Certain Immunocompromised Individuals
- Press Release: FDA Grants First of its Kind Indication for Chronic Sleep Disorder Treatment
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.