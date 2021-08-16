This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's daily brief | Biden Residence, Wilmington, DE

1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Wilmington, Delaware, en route Camp David

Upcoming White House Visit :

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.

Looking ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.



Recap of Thursday, August 12, 2021

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Appointments: President Biden Appoints Members to U.S. AbilityOne Commission | August 13, 2021

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Takes Steps to Address COVID-?19 in Rural America and Build Rural Health Back Better | August 13, 2021

Remarks by President Biden on How His Build Back Better Agenda Will Lower Prescription Drug Prices

Fact Sheet: President Biden Calls on Congress to Lower Prescription Drug Prices

Remarks by President Biden at Virtual Meeting with Elected Officials to Discuss the Importance of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Fact Sheet: Build Back Better Investments in Care Will Boost Economic Growth and Help Businesses Thrive

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Statement: United States to Host Ninth Summit of the Americas in 2022 (Dec. 9-10)

Statement of President Joe Biden on the Fourth Anniversary of the Events at Charlottesville, Virginia

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing on Afghanistan

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani

Article: DOD Deploys Forces to Protect Kabul Embassy Drawdown

Article: China, Russia Pose Strategic Challenges for U.S., Allies, Admiral Says

Article: Japan's State Minister of Defense Visits U.S. Cyber Command

Article: Vice Admiral Discusses Potential of AI in Missile Defense Testing, Operations

Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced August 24, 2021

Contracts for August 12, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, August 13

August 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin's Call with Afghan President Ghani

August 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Calls with Foreign Minister Garneau, Foreign Minister Maas, and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

August 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken Meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

August 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with People's Republic of China Appointed Ambassador Qin Gang

August 12: Statement | U.S.-Australia-India-Japan Consultations (the "Quad") Senior Officials Meeting

August 12: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman will Travel to Djibouti, Ethiopia, UAE (Aug. 15-24)

August 12: Statement | U.S. Donation of 5.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to CARICOM Countries

August 12: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power at the USAID Global Leadership and Education Advancing Development (Global LEAD)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Somalia

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Expansion of Firearms Technical Assistance Project to Strengthen Community Response to Domestic Violence Incidents Involving Firearms

Press Release: San Fernando Valley Man Found Guilty in Terror Plot to Bomb a Rally in Long Beach

Press Release: Former DEA Special Agent Sentenced to Over 13 Years in Prison for Corruption-Related Charges

Press Release: Utah Man Convicted for Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Visit to South Texas

Speech: Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Remarks in Brownsville, Texas

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Fourth Anniversary of the Events at Charlottesville, Virginia

Press Release: CBP Releases July 2021 Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Convicted Sex Offenders (California)

Press Release: USCIS Temporarily Extending Validity Period of Form I-693

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Provides $2.6 Million to Montana for COVID-19 Response

Press Release: Municipalities Have FEMA Support throughout their Recovery (Puerto Rico)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-Koo

Department of Commerce

Blog: 2020 Census Statistics Highlight Local Population Changes and Nation's Racial and Ethnic Diversity

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Urges Federal Reserve Board to Require Debit Card Gatekeepers to Compete Fairly

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: FFIEC Issues Guidance on Authentication and Access to Financial Institution Services and Systems

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Officials, International Business Leaders to Headline EXIM 2021 Virtual Annual Conference, Sept. 21-23

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of Up To $500 Million in Emergency Rural Health Care Funds Under the American Rescue Plan

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: U.S. Departments of the Interior, Agriculture, and State of Wyoming Commit to Enhancing Wildlife Corridors

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $73K for 256 healthcare workers at Pennsylvania, Maryland facilities following investigation

Press Release: Department of Labor announces $5M funding opportunity to improve respect for workers' rights in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

Press Release: Amid recent trench collapses, U.S. Department of Labor reminds South Dakota employers, workers of excavation hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor obtains consent preliminary injunction restraining a Massachusetts tree service company from retaliating against employees

Press Release: United Behavioral Health, United Healthcare Insurance Co. plans to pay $15.6M, take corrective actions after federal, state investigations

Department of Education

Link to Education Department's press releases approving state plans to use the American Rescue Plan funds to support K-12 schools and students (South Carolina, Indiana, Alabama, North Dakota, New Jersey, Kentucky)

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for HHS Health Care Workforce

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Authorizes Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Certain Immunocompromised Individuals

Press Release: FDA Grants First of its Kind Indication for Chronic Sleep Disorder Treatment

