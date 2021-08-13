POTUS' Schedule*

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on how his Build Back Better agenda will lower prescription drug prices | East Room

12:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., en route Wilmington, Delaware

1:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will host a meeting with businesses to discuss the importance of care policies for families, businesses, and the economy | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Wednesday, August 11, 2021

The White House

Fact Sheet: President Biden Calls on Congress to Lower Prescription Drug Prices | August 12, 2021

Remarks by President Biden on the Build Back Better Agenda

Press Release: The Cost of Living in America | Helping Families Move Ahead with the Build Back Better Agenda (re: inflation)

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the Need for Reliable and Stable Global Energy Markets

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Business, University and Health Care Leaders on COVID-?19 Vaccination Requirements

Readout of the First Listening Session of the White House Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, August 11, 2021

Readout from NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne of Senior Administration Official Travel to Mexico

Press Release: President Biden to Convene Leaders' Summit for Democracy

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu

Article: S. Maintains Afghan Support as Security Situation Deteriorates

Article: Global Missile Threat Detection Is Critical Capability, Hyten Says

Article: DOD, Israel Host Indoor Autonomous Maneuver Technologies Challenge

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, August 11, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, August 12

August 11: Statement | Poland's Troubling Legislation

August 11: Statement | Sentencing of Canadian Citizen Michael Spavor

August 11: Statement | Birthday and Ninth Anniversary of the Captivity of Austin Tice

August 11: Statement | Visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to Morocco for the Reopening of the Israeli Liaison Office

August 11: Statement | Chad National Day

August 11: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Minister of International Development of Canada Karina Gould

Readout: Principal Advisor Mark Feierstein's Meeting with the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Oleksii Reznikov

Press Release: Official Launching of USAID-Sponsored Community-Led Monitoring Project for Effective Elimination of User Fees for HIV Patients in Cameroon

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Telephonic Briefing Hosted by the U.S. Department of State's Asia Pacific Regional Media Hub

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Overcoming Challenges in Situations of Armed Conflict and Counter-Terrorism Operations

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury and Commerce Reiterate Commitment to Supporting Internet Freedom in Cuba

Fact Sheet: Supporting the Cuban People's Right to Seek, Receive, and Impart Information through Safe and Secure Access to the Internet

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta's Meeting with State Chief Justices

Press Release: Justice Department Supports the Federal Reserve Board's Proposed Rule on Debit Card Interchange Fees and Routing to Promote Competition

Press Release: Clinical Researchers Sentenced in Connection with Scheme to Falsify Drug Trial Data

Press Release: Justice Department Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Massachusetts Sober Home Operator

Press Release: Missouri Man Indicted on Federal Hate Crime and Firearm Charges

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Meeting with Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada Mendicino

Advisory: DHS Secretary Mayorkas to Travel to Miami, FL

Press Release: ICYMI | ICE Discovers Sophisticated Subterranean Tunnel in California Near U.S.-Mexico Border

Press Release: CBP Team is Awarded the 2021 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals People's Choice Award (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: RGV Agents Apprehend Two Large Group of Migrants (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $445K Worth of Narcotics (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize over 8,500 Pills of Undeclared Controlled Medication, Resulting in One Arrest (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Awards $3.3 Million for More Than 100 Acquisitions in Freeport, Illinois

Press Release: Renters May Be Eligible for Federal Disaster Assistance (Michigan)

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Commerce Department and Treasury Department Release Fact Sheet Supporting the Cuban People's Right to Safe and Secure Access to the Free Flow of Information on the Internet

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sues FleetCor and Its CEO for Fleecing Small Businesses With Mystery Fuel Card Fees

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Reminds Schools, Libraries of Emergency Connectivity Fund Deadline

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Invests $167 Million in High-Speed Broadband in 12 States

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Awards $45 Million to Advance Solar Manufacturing and Grid Technologies

Statement by Secretary Granholm on U.S. Senate Confirmation of Andrew Light

Department of Interior (DOI)

Readout: Secretary Haaland, CEQ Chair Mallory Highlight Conservation, Climate Resiliency Efforts in Visit to California's Redwood Forests

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Safeway Inc. after employee suffers amputations at milk packaging plant

