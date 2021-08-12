This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:15 a.m. EDT – The President meets virtually with business, university, and health care leaders to discuss strategies to get more Americans vaccinated and end the COVID-19 pandemic | Oval Office

1:15 p.m. EDT – The President delivers remarks on his Build Back Better agenda that will lower costs for working families, generate economic growth, and create jobs | East Room

3:00 p.m. EDT – The President meets virtually with Governors, Mayors, and other state, local, and tribal officials to discuss the importance of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act | South Court Auditorium

Upcoming White House Visit :

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Wednesday.

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Press Release: President Biden to Convene Virtual Leaders' Summit for Democracy | August 11, 2021 (Dec. 9-10)

Nominations: President Biden Nominates Elizabeth Prelogar for Solicitor General | August 11, 2021

Remarks by President Biden on the Senate Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Meeting on Hurricane Preparedness During COVID-?19 Pandemic

of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Meeting on Hurricane Preparedness During COVID-?19 Pandemic Remarks by President Biden Before a Briefing from the FEMA Administrator, Homeland Security, and COVID-?19 Response Teams

by President Biden Before a Briefing from the FEMA Administrator, Homeland Security, and COVID-?19 Response Teams Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas

of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Lowers Health Care Costs

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, August 10, 2021

Memorandum on Continuation of U.S. Drug Interdiction Assistance to the Government of Colombia

Nominations: President Biden Announces Ten Key Nominations (USTR, IDB, DOD, State, Treasury, Education)

Nominations: President Biden Announces Eight New Nominees to Serve as U.S. Attorneys

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Japan to Attend the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with Secretary General of the National Security Secretariat Takeo Akiba

Article: Commander Offers Strategies for Deterring Aggression from China and Russia

Article: Defense Official Outlines U.S. Security Assistance, Cooperation in Middle East

Article : Services Will Make Call on Religious Exemptions to COVID-19 Vaccines

: Services Will Make Call on Religious Exemptions to COVID-19 Vaccines Press Release: DOD Announces Winners of the Fiscal Year 2020 Nunn-Perry Award, Recognizing Excellence in the DOD Mentor Protégé Program

Contracts for August 10, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, August 11

August 10: Statement | Senior Advisor for Energy Security (re: Amos Hochstein's appointment)

August 10: Statement | United States Announces More than $50 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Burma and $5 Million in COVID-19 Assistance for Thailand

| United States Announces More than $50 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Burma and $5 Million in COVID-19 Assistance for Thailand August 10: Statement | Ecuador's National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout : Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Indonesian Minister of National Development Planning Agency, Dr. (H.C) H. Suharso Monoarfa

: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Indonesian Minister of National Development Planning Agency, Dr. (H.C) H. Suharso Monoarfa Press Release: United States Announces More Than $50 million in Humanitarian Assistance for Burma and $5 million in COVID-19 Assistance for Thailand

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meetings with Thailand's Deputy PM and FM Don Pramudwinai and NSC Secretary-General Nattaphon Na

of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meetings with Thailand's Deputy PM and FM Don Pramudwinai and NSC Secretary-General Nattaphon Na Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?Announcing $55 Million in U.S. Assistance at Med Park Hospital Vaccination Center in Bangkok

Department of the Treasury

Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Senate Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Issues Nearly $6 Million in Whistleblower Awards

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Telemedicine Company Owner Charged in Superseding Indictment for $784 Million Health Care Fraud, Illegal Kickback and Tax Evasion Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Settles Claim Against Akal Security To Enforce Servicemember's USERRA Rights

Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with Brown University to Ensure Equal Access for Students with Mental Health Disabilities

Press Release : Georgia Man Pleads Guilty in New York Federal Court on Charges Related to Ponzi and COVID-19 Fraud Schemes

: Georgia Man Pleads Guilty in New York Federal Court on Charges Related to Ponzi and COVID-19 Fraud Schemes Press Release : Man Sentenced for Covid-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

: Man Sentenced for Covid-19 Relief Fraud Scheme Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Proposed Consent Decree with the State of New Jersey to Resolve Claims that the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women Violated the Constitution by Failing to Protect Prisoners from Sexual Abuse by Staff

Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Washington Return Preparer

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Senate Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Message from Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas on the Department's Six-Month Progress in 2021

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize 2.8 Tons of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility (California)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue 11 Migrants over the Weekend (California)

Press Release: CBP to hold Global Entry Enrollment Workshop in Fargo (North Dakota)

Press Release: CBP Officers in Cincinnati Find Over 43 Pounds of Meth (Ohio)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: ICYMI | FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell Discusses Nearly $5B Dollars in Mitigation Grants

Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Montana's Richard Spring Fire

Press Release: FEMA Approves an Additional $42.8 Million in Hurricane Michael Public Assistance Grants (Florida)

Press Release: FEMA Awards Pinellas Park $1.36 Million for Emergency Generator and Wind Protection (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on Senate Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Press Release: United States Reaches Agreement with Mexican Auto Parts Company to Protect Workers' Rights (USMCA)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on Pagán and Wilson Nominations

Department of Commerce

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Following Senate Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Networking Devices, Computers, and Components Thereof

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Intergovernmental Advisory Committee Adds Three New Members

Press Release: FCC Announces September 9 Disability Advisory Committee Meeting

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff

Advisory: USDA to Host Virtual Roundtable on Food Waste Solutions in the U.S. and Abroad (Sept. 15)

Department of Energy (DOE)

Statement by Secretary Granholm on U.S. Senate Confirmation of Sam Walsh

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland, CEQ Chair Mallory Highlight Offshore Wind Developments in California with Federal, Tribal, State and Local Officials

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Awards Colorado $11.6 Million in 'Quick Release' Emergency Relief Funding for I-70 Glenwood Canyon Mudslides

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $10M funding availability to improve gender equity among workers in Mexico

Press Release: Bowling Green restaurant pays more than $52K in back wages to 33 workers after U.S. Department of Labor finds minimum wage, overtime violations

Press Release: Pensacola home healthcare provider pays more than $93K in back wages to seven workers after U.S. Department of Labor investigation reveals violations

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: More than 2.5 Million Americans Gain Health Coverage During Special Enrollment Period

