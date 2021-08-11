This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:15 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Biden Residence, Wilmington, DE
10:25 a.m. EDT - The President departs Wilmington, Delaware en route the White House
11:20 a.m. EDT - The President arrives at the White House
3:45 p.m. EDT - The President receives a briefing from the FEMA Administrator and his Homeland Security and COVID-19 Response teams on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting hurricane preparedness | State Dining Room
Upcoming White House Visit:
- August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:20 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit a community health center in Washington, D.C., and deliver remarks
Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, August 9, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Suga of Japan
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Takeo Akiba, Secretary General of Japan's National Security Secretariat
- Statement by President Joe Biden on COVID-?19 Vaccines for Service Members
- Executive Order on Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Belarus
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Belarus
- Fact Sheet: Executive Order Imposing Costs on Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Belarusian Authorities for Ongoing Attacks Against Democratic Freedoms, Human Rights, and International Norms
- Letter to Congress on Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Belarus
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Nearly $5 Billion in Resilience Funding to Help Communities Prepare for Extreme Weather and Climate-Related Disasters
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Department of Justice Filing (re: 9/11 families' request)
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia
- Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call by National Security Council Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez on Official Travel to Brazil and Argentina
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Publication: Secretary of Defense Message to the Force
- Article: Austin Seeks Presidential Approval for Mandatory Troop Vaccinations by Mid-September
- Article: Biden to Approve Austin's Request to Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory for Service Members
- Article: Situation in Afghanistan Hinges on Afghan Civilian, Military Leaders
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa
- Contracts for August 9, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, August 10
- August 9: SecState Speech | Domestic Renewal as a Foreign Policy Priority
- August 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken At the United Nations Security Council Meeting on Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Maritime Security
- August 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
- August 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese National Security Advisor Akiba
- August 9: Advisory | Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Qatar
- August 9: Statement | Holding the Lukashenka Regime to Account on the Anniversary of the Fraudulent Presidential Belarusian Election
- August 9: Statement | Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group I Contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report
- August 9: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes $6.6 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by Keysight Technologies, Inc.
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba
- Press Release: USAID Announces $165 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Yemen
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Maritime Security
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Release of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: DNI Haines Holds Joint Intelligence Community Council
- Press Release: Teaming Up to Guide the Intelligence Community | Dr. Briscoe and Cascade (re: disabled employees)
Department of the Treasury
- Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Senate Cryptocurrency Compromise
- Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Debt Limit
- Sanctions: Treasury Holds the Belarusian Regime to Account on Anniversary of Fraudulent Election
- Sanctions List Updates: Issuance of Executive Order Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Belarus; Issuance of Belarus General License 4 and related Frequently Asked Questions; Belarus Designations
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges International Microcap Fraud Scheme Participants
- Press Release: SEC Charges Poloniex for Operating Unregistered Digital Asset Exchange
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Sheriff of Franklin County, Arkansas, Found Guilty of Assaulting Two Individuals in Custody
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Advisory: Secretary Mayorkas to Travel to South Texas (Aug. 12)
- Press Release: USCIS Expands Partnership with Social Security Administration
- Press Release: Sex Offender One of More Than 1,500 Migrants Apprehended Over Weekend (Arizona)
- Press Release: Criminal Migrants Arrested in RGV Over the Weekend (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA, FCC Conducting System Tests of Public Alert and Warning Infrastructures
- Press Release: FEMA Announces Application Period for $1.16B Building Resilient Infrastructure, Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Programs
- Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $968 Million
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $3.9 Million for North Dakota Mitigation Project
Department of Commerce
- Blog: Protecting our Trademark Customers with Federal Registration of USPTO Marks
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FEMA, FCC Conducting Tests of Public Alert and Warning Infrastructures
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Discusses Tribal Climate Resilience, Broadband Internet Access in Visit to Washington State
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in New Jersey to discuss public transportation and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $499.5 million loan to the North Carolina Turnpike Authority for the Complete 540 Phase 1 Project
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Minnesota departments of Labor, Health present webinars about required breastfeeding accommodations in the workplace
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Central Illinois grain cooperative for safety failures following worker engulfment in soybean silo
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1M in funding to assist West Virginia's severe storm recovery efforts
- Press Release: Court orders Massachusetts contractors to pay $100K in damages to employee after US Department of Labor investigation finds illegal retaliation
Department of Education
- Press Release: New Interpretation to Encourage State Collaboration on Student Loan Servicing
- Press Release: Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause Until January 31, 2022
- Press Release: New Negotiated Rulemaking Committee to Focus on Student Loans, Targeted Discharge and Forgiveness Authorities
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- HHS Statement on Recent Settlement (re: HHS and Dr. Rick Bright, former Director of BARDA)
- Press Release: Rhode Island, Massachusetts Healthcare Provider Resolves Allegations of Discriminatory Practices Regarding Patients Needing Opioid Use Disorder Treatment
- Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Health Center Week
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.