This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:15 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Biden Residence, Wilmington, DE

10:25 a.m. EDT - The President departs Wilmington, Delaware en route the White House

11:20 a.m. EDT - The President arrives at the White House

3:45 p.m. EDT - The President receives a briefing from the FEMA Administrator and his Homeland Security and COVID-19 Response teams on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting hurricane preparedness | State Dining Room

Upcoming White House Visit:

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:20 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit a community health center in Washington, D.C., and deliver remarks

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, August 9, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Suga of Japan

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Takeo Akiba, Secretary General of Japan's National Security Secretariat

Statement by President Joe Biden on COVID-?19 Vaccines for Service Members

by President Joe Biden on COVID-?19 Vaccines for Service Members Executive Order on Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Belarus

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Belarus

Fact Sheet: Executive Order Imposing Costs on Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Belarusian Authorities for Ongoing Attacks Against Democratic Freedoms, Human Rights, and International Norms

Letter to Congress on Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Belarus

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Nearly $5 Billion in Resilience Funding to Help Communities Prepare for Extreme Weather and Climate-Related Disasters

Statement by President Joe Biden on Department of Justice Filing (re: 9/11 families' request)

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia

Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call by National Security Council Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez on Official Travel to Brazil and Argentina

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Publication : Secretary of Defense Message to the Force

: Secretary of Defense Message to the Force Article : Austin Seeks Presidential Approval for Mandatory Troop Vaccinations by Mid-September

: Austin Seeks Presidential Approval for Mandatory Troop Vaccinations by Mid-September Article : Biden to Approve Austin's Request to Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory for Service Members

: Biden to Approve Austin's Request to Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory for Service Members Article: Situation in Afghanistan Hinges on Afghan Civilian, Military Leaders

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Contracts for August 9, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, August 10

August 9: SecState Speech | Domestic Renewal as a Foreign Policy Priority

August 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken At the United Nations Security Council Meeting on Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Maritime Security

August 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

August 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese National Security Advisor Akiba

August 9: Advisory | Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Qatar

August 9: Statement | Holding the Lukashenka Regime to Account on the Anniversary of the Fraudulent Presidential Belarusian Election

August 9: Statement | Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group I Contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report

August 9: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes $6.6 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by Keysight Technologies, Inc.

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba

Press Release: USAID Announces $165 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Yemen

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Maritime Security

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Release of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: DNI Haines Holds Joint Intelligence Community Council

Press Release: Teaming Up to Guide the Intelligence Community | Dr. Briscoe and Cascade (re: disabled employees)

Department of the Treasury

Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Senate Cryptocurrency Compromise

Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Debt Limit

Sanctions: Treasury Holds the Belarusian Regime to Account on Anniversary of Fraudulent Election

Sanctions List Updates: Issuance of Executive Order Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Belarus; Issuance of Belarus General License 4 and related Frequently Asked Questions; Belarus Designations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges International Microcap Fraud Scheme Participants

Press Release: SEC Charges Poloniex for Operating Unregistered Digital Asset Exchange

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Sheriff of Franklin County, Arkansas, Found Guilty of Assaulting Two Individuals in Custody

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Advisory: Secretary Mayorkas to Travel to South Texas (Aug. 12)

Press Release: USCIS Expands Partnership with Social Security Administration

Press Release: Sex Offender One of More Than 1,500 Migrants Apprehended Over Weekend (Arizona)

Press Release: Criminal Migrants Arrested in RGV Over the Weekend (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA, FCC Conducting System Tests of Public Alert and Warning Infrastructures

Press Release: FEMA Announces Application Period for $1.16B Building Resilient Infrastructure, Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Programs

Press Release : FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $968 Million

: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $968 Million Press Release: FEMA Provides $3.9 Million for North Dakota Mitigation Project

Department of Commerce

Blog: Protecting our Trademark Customers with Federal Registration of USPTO Marks

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FEMA, FCC Conducting Tests of Public Alert and Warning Infrastructures

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Discusses Tribal Climate Resilience, Broadband Internet Access in Visit to Washington State

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in New Jersey to discuss public transportation and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $499.5 million loan to the North Carolina Turnpike Authority for the Complete 540 Phase 1 Project

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Minnesota departments of Labor, Health present webinars about required breastfeeding accommodations in the workplace

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Central Illinois grain cooperative for safety failures following worker engulfment in soybean silo

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1M in funding to assist West Virginia's severe storm recovery efforts

Press Release: Court orders Massachusetts contractors to pay $100K in damages to employee after US Department of Labor investigation finds illegal retaliation

Department of Education

Press Release: New Interpretation to Encourage State Collaboration on Student Loan Servicing

Press Release: Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Pause Until January 31, 2022

Press Release: New Negotiated Rulemaking Committee to Focus on Student Loans, Targeted Discharge and Forgiveness Authorities

Health & Human Services (HHS)

HHS Statement on Recent Settlement (re: HHS and Dr. Rick Bright, former Director of BARDA)

Press Release: Rhode Island, Massachusetts Healthcare Provider Resolves Allegations of Discriminatory Practices Regarding Patients Needing Opioid Use Disorder Treatment

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Health Center Week

