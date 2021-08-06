ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule *

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President meet with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander civil rights leaders | State Dining Room

3:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the steps his Administration is taking to strengthen American leadership on clean cars and trucks | South Lawn

4:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT signs H.R. 3325, "An Act to award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021," into law; The PRESIDENT and The VICE PRESIDENT deliver remarks | Rose Garden

Looking Ahead: On Friday, the President will deliver remarks on the July jobs report. He will travel later that day to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.

Upcoming White House Visit:

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander civil rights leaders. They will also commemorate nine years since the horrific 2019 mass shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

4:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT will sign H.R. 3325, "An Act to award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021," into law. The President and THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks.

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Statements on the Biden Administration's Steps to Strengthen American Leadership on Clean Cars and Trucks | August 5, 2021

Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces Steps to Drive American Leadership Forward on Clean Cars and Trucks | August 5, 2021

Press Release: White House Releases State Fact Sheets Highlighting the Impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Nationwide

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with the Bucharest Nine Ambassadors

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Ukrainian Officials

Nominations: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Nine Foreign Policy and National Security Leaders

Nominations: President Biden Announces 11 Key Nominations

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, August 4, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: U.S. Will Continue to Operate in South China Sea to Ensure Prosperity for All

Article : Top Military Medical Doctor Predicts Coronavirus Longevity

: Top Military Medical Doctor Predicts Coronavirus Longevity Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, August 4, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, August 4, 2021 Contracts for August 4, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, August 5

August 4: Statement | The United States and ASEAN: Strategic Partners for the Indo-Pacific

August 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the U.S.-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting

August 4: Fact Sheet | U.S. Support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific

August 4: Fact Sheet | U.S. Support to ASEAN in Fighting COVID-19

| U.S. Support to ASEAN in Fighting COVID-19 August 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting

August 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Palauan President Whipps, Jr.

August 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and President of Palau Surangel Whipps, Jr. Before Their Meeting

August 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UK Foreign Secretary Raab

August 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok

August 4: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Zin Mar Aung of Burma

August 4: Sanctions | U.S. Visa Actions Supporting Democracy and Combatting Corruption in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador

August 4: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Counselor Chris Milligan Meets with Republic of Indonesia Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi

Readout: Counselor Chris Milligan's Meeting with Republic of Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr.

Press Release: USAID Announces $720 Million for COVID-19 Response and Recovery Worldwide

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Advisory: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Travel to Japan and Thailand (Aug. 6-9)

Joint Statement by UN Security Council Members Following an AOB on Georgia

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Chemical Weapons in Syria

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to the YALI Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary Janet L. Yellen on the State of the U.S. Economy in Atlanta, Georgia

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with the Board of Directors of the National Bankers Association

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Roundtable Discussion with Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce CEOs

Press Release : Treasury Reiterates Call for State and Local Governments to Follow Treasury Guidance on Eliminating Undue Documentation Burdens to Speed the Delivery Emergency Rental Assistance

: Treasury Reiterates Call for State and Local Governments to Follow Treasury Guidance on Eliminating Undue Documentation Burdens to Speed the Delivery Emergency Rental Assistance Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association

Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee August 3, 2021

Quarterly Refunding Statement of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Federal Finance Brian Smith

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Readout of Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco's Trip to New Jersey and New York

Press Release: Justice and Interior Departments Take Next Steps in Implementation of Not Invisible Act

Press Release: Four MS-13 Members Indicted for 10 Murders, Kidnapping and Racketeering Charges

Press Release: Executive Arrested and Charged for Bribery and Money-Laundering Scheme

Press Release: Man Sentenced to 420 Months in Prison for Enticing and Sexually Abusing a Minor

Press Release: Man Sentenced for Receiving, Soliciting and Promoting Child Pornography

Press Release: Justice Department Obtains $1.25 Million Settlement from Oklahoma City Landlords to Resolve Claims of Sexual Harassment Against Female Tenants

Press Release: Louisville Metro Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Using Excessive Force

Press Release: Muncie, Indiana, Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Misprision of Felony for Concealing Crime Committed by Another Officer

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CBP issues Withhold Release Order on Seafood Harvested with Forced Labor by the Hangton No. 112 (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: CBP Agents and Officers Begin Use of Body-Worn Cameras (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: San Diego Sector Sees Surge in Encounters with Brazilian Nationals (California)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Convicted Sex Offenders (California)

Press Release: Migrants Smuggled Amongst Produce in Tractor Trailer (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $645K Worth of Narcotics in Two Seizures (Texas)

Press Release: Louisville CBP Seizes Three Shipments Worth Over $5.5M in Two Days (Kentucky)

Statement from Ur M. Jaddou as New Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helps Ease Financial Stress for Families (U.S. Virgin Islands)

: COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helps Ease Financial Stress for Families (U.S. Virgin Islands) Press Release: Aubrey Dockins Selected for FEMA's 2021-2022 National Youth Preparedness Council

Press Release: FEMA Awards ODOT More Than $34 Million for Debris Removal in Wildfire Affected Counties (Oregon)

Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Arlington County, Virginia

Press Release: Regional Airport Rehabilitation Is Underway with Million-dollar FEMA Allocation (Puerto Rico)

Press Release: Application Deadline Passes but FEMA is Still Here to Help (Louisiana)

Press Release: FEMA Awards Lee County Electric Cooperative $27 Million for Hurricane Irma Expenses (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Jubilee USA Interfaith Network, Religious Leaders, and Labor Representatives

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development, Labor and Technology Jaroslaw Gowin

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Optical Enclosures, Components Thereof, and Products Containing the Same

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Statement of FTC Office of Public Affairs Director Lindsay Kryzak on District Court's Decision to Grant Preliminary Injunction Halting New Jersey Hospital Merger

Press Release: Aristotle Removed from List of FTC-Approved Children's Privacy Self-Regulatory Programs

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Updating the Political Rules NPRM

Press Release: Nominations Open for 2021 FCC Awards for Advancement in Accessibility

Press Release: Deletion Of Items From August 5, 2021 Open Meeting

Press Release: FCC Grants Petitions to Support Personal Radio Services Operations

Department of Energy (DOE)

Statement by Secretary Granholm on President Biden's Nomination of Corey Hinderstein

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior and Justice Departments Take Next Steps in Implementation of Not Invisible Act

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces alliance with national organization of equal opportunity professionals to promote workplace diversity

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Tavares contractor after finding employer willfully bypassed safety measures that led to worker's fatal electrocution

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Central New Jersey medical facility, staffing agency for exposing nurses to coronavirus hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Mount Dora, Orange City restaurants used servers' tips to pay back-of-house workers illegally

Press Release: North Carolina farm labor contractor violates recruiting, pay, migrant housing laws at Delaware melon picking, packing sites

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of the Sixth Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force Meeting

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the 24th Anniversary of the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Press Release: American Rescue Plan Lowered Health Costs for Millions of Americans Ahead of August 15 Deadline to Get Covered on HealthCare.gov

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Participates in New 'Collaborative Communities' to Address Emerging Challenges in Medical Devices

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.