POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT meets with Dr. Eric Lander, the President's Science Advisor and Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, to discuss preparing for future pandemics | Oval Office

Looking ahead: This coming week, the President will continue engaging with Members of Congress to pass the bipartisan infrastructure deal. On Friday, the President will deliver remarks on the July jobs report. He will travel later that day to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.

Upcoming White House Visit :

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

Looking ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Fighting the COVID-?19 Pandemic

by President Biden on Fighting the COVID-?19 Pandemic Readout of the President and Vice President's Meeting with Latino Leaders

Remarks by President Biden at a Meeting with Latino Community Leaders to Discuss His Economic Agenda, Immigration Reform, and the Need to Protect the Sacred, Constitutional Right to Vote

Fact Sheet: Top 10 Programs in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act That You May Not Have Heard About

Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Creates Good-Paying Jobs and Supports Workers

Fact Sheet: Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act | Advancing Economic and Public Health Opportunities for Communities of Color

Fact Sheet : President Biden Announces Major Milestone in Administration's Global Vaccination Efforts: More Than 100 Million U.S. COVID-?19 Vaccine Doses Donated and Shipped Abroad

: President Biden Announces Major Milestone in Administration's Global Vaccination Efforts: More Than 100 Million U.S. COVID-?19 Vaccine Doses Donated and Shipped Abroad Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, August 3, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III on the Death of Pentagon Force Protection Agency Officer

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing With Pentagon Police Chief Woody Kusse

Article: Pentagon 'Safe, Secure' Following Attack

Article: Space Command, Navy Share Commonalities in Keeping Open Lines of Communication

Article: SOUTHCOM Nominee | U.S. Must Remain 'Partner of Choice' in Western Hemisphere

Article: DOD Official Says U.S. Faces Climate Change Crisis

Press Release: Acquisition and Sustainment Leadership Transition

Contracts for August 3, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, August 4

August 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministers' Meeting

August 3: Fact Sheet | The Mekong-U.S. Partnership and the Friends of the Mekong: Proven Partners for the Mekong Region

August 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi

August 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi Before Their Meeting

August 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Afghan President Ghani

August 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Muslim Frontline Workers on the Occasion of Eid al-Adha

August 3: Readout | Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's Meeting with Israeli National Security Advisor-designate Dr. Eyal Hulata and Senior Foreign Policy Advisor Shimrit Meir

August 3: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Speech: Administrator Samantha Power's Remarks at YAZDA Global NGO: The 7th Annual Commemoration of the Yazidi Genocide

Press Release: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Announces $4.3 Million in New Election-Related Support for Sudan

Press Release: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Announces More Than $56 Million In Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Sudan

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Visits Ethiopian Refugees in Eastern Sudan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Press Statement from the UN Security Council on the Escalating Violence in Afghanistan

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: DNI Haines Statement on Senate Confirmation of Dr. Stacey Dixon as Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: U.S. Foreign Service Member Indicted for Engaging in Illicit Sexual Conduct in the Philippines and Possession of Child Pornography

Press Release: Leader of Transnational Money-Laundering Network Pleads Guilty to Aiding Drug-Trafficking Organizations, While Co-Conspirator is Sentenced

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Florida's Volusia County School District to Protect Students with Disabilities from Classroom Removals and Other Discrimination

Press Release: Las Vegas Couple Indicted for Tax Evasion Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CISA and FBI Join Forces to Prevent Bomb-Making with Operation Flashpoint

Press Release: USBP Marine Unit Nabs 16, Seizes Boat in Bayside Smuggling Attempt (California)

Press Release: Agents Arrest Drug Smuggling Individual Attempting to Flee Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Agriculture Specialists Intercept Rare First in Nation Pest in Flower Shipment (Texas)

Press Release: Agents Rescue Three Lost Unaccompanied Migrant Children (Texas)

Press Release: Two More Stash Houses Shut Down (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Encounter Large Groups of Migrants (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Agriculture Specialists in Pharr Intercept Rare Pest, a First in the Nation Discovery (Texas)

Press Release: Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Pulls Man from Burning Car (Michigan)

Press Release: CBP, FURA Seize 5,294 Pounds of Cocaine in Two Incidents in the Southeastern coast of Puerto Rico

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Extends Emergency Non-Congregate Sheltering Assistance for Displaced Disaster Survivors

Press Release: FEMA Awards Florida Keys Electric Cooperative $2.17 Million to Protect Transmission Poles

Press Release: FEMA and Territorial Partners Conduct Community Points of Distribution Exercises (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Department of Commerce's NTIA to Begin Accepting Applications for $268 Million Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Certain Magnesia Carbon Bricks from China and Mexico

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Adjusts its Merger Review Process to Deal with Increase in Merger Filings

Press Release: Refunds Coming to Consumers Who Bought Deceptively Marketed Willow Curve Device

Press Release: FCC Announces Final Supply Chain Reimbursement Program Procedures

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces Nearly $34 Million to Advance Waste and Algae Bioenergy Technology

Department of Labor

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh on Hawbaker Inc. plea and sentencing for theft in Pennsylvania

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $284K in back wages after investigation finds Albuquerque restaurant underpaid tipped workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $70K in back wages for 71 security guards after investigation at Central New Mexico Community College

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Awards $10 Million in Projects to Train and Recruit Qualified Native American Educators

Press Release: White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Announces 2021 HBCU Scholars

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | August 3, 2021

