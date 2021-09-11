On August 3, 2021, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his plan to require both workers and customers to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to participate in indoor dining, indoor fitness, and indoor entertainment. Individuals will be able to provide proof of vaccination status using a "Key to NYC" pass that may allow use of a vaccination card, the COVIDSafe app, or the New York State Excelsior Pass app.

Details of the plan will be announced the week of August 16, 2021. The City plans to issue both a mayoral executive order and a Health Commissioner order. The City will begin inspections and enforcement of its plan on September 13, 2021.

New York is the first city in the nation to require mandatory vaccination for all indoor activities. Please reach out to legal counsel if you have any questions.

