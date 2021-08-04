This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with Latino community leaders to discuss his economic agenda, immigration reform, and the need to protect the sacred, Constitutional right to vote; they will commemorate the second anniversary of the horrific 2019 mass shooting in El Paso | State Dining Room

3:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on his Administration's progress toward fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing vaccinations at home and around the world | East Room

Looking ahead: This coming week, the President will continue engaging with Members of Congress to pass the bipartisan infrastructure deal. On Friday, the President will deliver remarks on the July jobs report. He will travel later that day to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.

Upcoming White House Visit:

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief in the Oval Office

1:00 p.m. EDT - the President and the Vice President will meet with Latino community leaders to discuss his economic agenda, immigration reform, and the need to protect the sacred, Constitutional right to vote | State Dining Room.

Looking ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, August 2, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act | Advancing Economic and Public Health Opportunities for Communities of Color | August 3, 2021

Fact Sheet : President Biden Announces Major Milestone in Administration's Global Vaccination Efforts: More Than 100 Million U.S. COVID-?19 Vaccine Doses Donated and Shipped Abroad | August 3, 2021

: President Biden Announces Major Milestone in Administration's Global Vaccination Efforts: More Than 100 Million U.S. COVID-?19 Vaccine Doses Donated and Shipped Abroad | Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

Updated Fact Sheet: Bipartisan Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act

Remarks by President Biden at a Virtual Fundraising Reception for the Democratic National Committee

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Transcript : Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator and Senior Advisor to the President Gene Sperling, August 2, 2021

: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator and Senior Advisor to the President Gene Sperling, August 2, 2021 Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Eviction Prevention Efforts

by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Eviction Prevention Efforts Fact Sheet : Reopening Schools and Rebuilding With Equity

: Reopening Schools and Rebuilding With Equity Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Incoming Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to Brazil and Argentina

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Teleconference With Estonian Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm

Article: Milley Discusses What It Takes to Remain World's Preeminent Fighting Force

Article: Leaders Discuss Tri-Service Maritime Strategy to Deterring Conflict

Article: Survivors of Human Trafficking Recount Experiences, Provide Advice

Article: Website Informs Civilians About DOD Opportunities

Contracts for August 2, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, August 3

August 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the Press on the Announcement of a U.S. Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 Designation for Afghan Nationals

August 2: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Officials On the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 (P-2) Designation for Afghan Nationals

August 2: Fact Sheet | U.S. Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 Designation for Afghan Nationals

August 2: Transcript | Briefing With Senior State Department Officials Previewing Secretary Blinken's Participation in This Week's ASEAN-Related Ministerials

August 2: Advisory | Virtual Summit of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders (Aug. 3-4)

August 2: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: $30 Million in Life Saving Covid-19 Assistance for Indonesia

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Adoption of a Resolution Establishing the Permanent Forum for People of African Descent

Department of the Treasury

Letter to Congressional Leadership from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Debt Limit

Press Release: Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

Economy Statement by Catherine Wolfram, Acting Assistant Secretary for Economy Policy, for the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Ernst & Young, Three Audit Partners, and Former Public Company CAO with Audit Independence Misconduct

Press Release: SEC Issues Whistleblower Awards Totaling More Than $4 Million

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Former Chief Financial Officer of Publicly Traded Company Convicted of Securities and Accounting Fraud

Press Release: Mail-Order Diabetic Testing Supplier and Parent Company Agree to Pay $160 Million to Resolve Alleged False Claims to Medicare

Press Release: Federal-State Settlement Resolves Environmental Violations at Hussey Copper Smelting Facility in Leetsdale, Pennsylvania

Press Release: Former Labor Union Chief of Staff Convicted of Health Care Fraud

Press Release: North Carolina Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Preparing False Returns

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Statement on Updated CDC Order (Re: sustaining Title 42 Order)

Press Release: DHS Partners with Girl Scouts of the USA to Launch the 2021 Girl Scout Cyber Awareness Challenge

Press Release: CISA Announces Renewal of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force

Press Release: Yuma Agents Rescue Group, Find One Deceased (Arizona)

Press Release: Sweetgrass CBP Officers Seize Cocaine in Commercial Vehicle (Montana)

Press Release: RGV Agents Respond to Migrants in Distress (Texas)

Press Release: Two Pistols and $314K Worth of Marijuana Seized by USBP (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Arrests a Mara-Salvatrucha and a Sex Offender (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Sex Offense Against a Child (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Expands Simplified Arrival at Kansas City International Airport (Missouri)

Press Release: ORD and MDW Encourages Travelers to Use Facial Recognition (Illinois)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $888 Million

: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $888 Million Press Release : FEMA Provides an Additional $23.4 Million to the City and County of Denver for COVID-19 Response

: FEMA Provides an Additional $23.4 Million to the City and County of Denver for COVID-19 Response Press Release: FEMA Awards Funding to Wyoming for Post-Fire Mitigation

Press Release: FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Mana Road Fire (Hawaii)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of the Inaugural Industry Trade Advisory Committee Meeting

Press Release: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Seattle and Burlington, Washington (Aug. 4)

Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of August 2, 2021 - August 6, 2021

Department of Commerce

Readout of the Inaugural Industry Trade Advisory Committee Meeting

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Seamless Carbon and Alloy Steel Standard, Line, and Pressure Pipe from Korea, Russia, and Ukraine Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sends Checks to People Who Were Deceived into Buying Worthless Online Marketing Services

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Confirmation of Janie Simms Hipp to Serve as General Counsel of USDA | July 30, 2021

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor initiative seeks to protect Midwest workers in tank cleaning industry from atmospheric, confined space hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor initiative seeks to protect Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana workers from confined space dangers

Department of Education

Press Release : U.S. Department of Education Releases "Return to School Roadmap" to Support Students, Schools, Educators, and Communities in Preparing for the 2021-2022 School Year

: U.S. Department of Education Releases "Return to School Roadmap" to Support Students, Schools, Educators, and Communities in Preparing for the 2021-2022 School Year Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces It Will Expand the Second Chance Pell Experiment for the 2022-2023 Award Year

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces $3.2 Billion in Additional Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to Support Students at Historic and Under-Resourced Institutions

