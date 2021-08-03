This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
12:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
1:15 p.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President receive a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination program | Oval Office
6:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a virtual fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee
Looking ahead: This coming week, the President will continue engaging with Members of Congress to pass the bipartisan infrastructure deal; he will also meet with Dr. Eric Lander, his Science Advisor and Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, about preparing for future pandemics. On Tuesday, the President will deliver remarks on the Administration's progress delivering vaccines globally. On Friday, the President will deliver remarks on the July jobs report. He will travel later that day to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.
Upcoming White House Visit:
- August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
VPOTUS' Schedule*
1:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination program | Oval Office
Looking ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
4:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, July 30-31 & August 1, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.
The White House
- Fact Sheet: Reopening Schools and Rebuilding With Equity | August 2, 2021
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Eviction Prevention Efforts and Emergency Rental Assistance
- Remarks by President Biden at Meeting with Cuban American Leaders
- Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on Cuba
- Readout of President Biden and Vice President Harris' Meeting with Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer on Voting Rights
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with President Kais Saied of Tunisia
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, July 30, 2021
- Bill Signed into Law:
- R. 3237, the "Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021," which provides additional fiscal year (FY) 2021 emergency funding to address the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection, needs arising from the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, and expenses incurred on the Capitol complex due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Message to Congress on the Designation of Funding as an Emergency Requirement in Accordance with Section 606 of the Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Five Key Nominations (State)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Teleconference With Minister of Defense Radmila Shekerinska of North Macedonia
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Suh Wook
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a Joint Press Conference With Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Manila, Philippines
- Article: Philippine President Restores Visiting Forces Agreement With U.S.
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of Former Senator Carl Levin
- Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Arrival of First Group of Operation Allies Refuge
- Article: Critical Supply Chain Task Force Releases Recommendations
- Press Release: Navy to Christen Submarine Rickover
- Press Release: Increased Restrictions on the Pentagon Reservation
- Publication: Transition to Health Condition Bravo on the Pentagon Reservation
- Contracts for July 30, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, August 2
- August 2: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on the Announcement of a U.S. Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 Designation for Afghan Nationals
- August 2: Fact Sheet | U.S. Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 Designation for Afghan Nationals
- August 1: Statement | Attack on Mercer Street Vessel
- August 1: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, and Niger
- August 1: Statement | Swiss Confederation National Day
- August 1: Statement | Benin National Day
- July 31: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Participation in ASEAN-related Ministerial Meetings August 2-6, 2021
- July 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid
- July 31: Statement | United States and Canada Forge Ahead on Critical Minerals Cooperation
- July 30: Statement | Sanctioning Cuban Police in Response to Violent Repression of Peaceful Protests
- July 30: Joint Statement by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen Welcoming the EU Sanctions Regime on Lebanon
- July 30: Statement | Russian Government Actions Impacting U.S. Mission Russia
- July 30: Statement | Arrival of First Flight of Operation Allies Refuge
- July 30: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Return from Saudi Arabia
- July 30: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces Award for Worldwide Architectural and Engineering Support Services
- July 30: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Visits Sudan
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Attack on a UN Compound in Afghanistan
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: DNI Haines Welcomes New Assistant DNI for Strategic Communications Timothy Barrett
Department of the Treasury
- Joint Statement by the Secretaries of USDA, HUD, VA, Treasury, and FHFA Acting Director on Agency Actions to Prevent Evictions
- Joint Statement by Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Secretary Antony J. Blinken Welcoming the EU Sanctions Regime on Lebanon
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Roundtable Discussion with Bank Policy Institute CEOs
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Cuban Police Force and Its Leaders in Response to Violence Against Peaceful Demonstrators
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Real Estate CEO With Defrauding Investors
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Iranian National Charged with Illegally Exporting Laboratory Equipment to Iran
- Press Release: United States Seizes Oil Tanker Used to Violate Sanctions Against North Korea
- Press Release: U.S. Promoter of Foreign Cryptocurrency Companies Pleads Guilty for Role in Multimillion-Dollar Securities Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Man Sentenced for COVID-19 Relief Fraud
- Press Release: Antitrust Division Observes National Whistleblower Appreciation Day
- Press Release: Government Intervenes in False Claims Act Lawsuits Against Kaiser Permanente Affiliates for Submitting Inaccurate Diagnosis Codes to the Medicare Advantage Program
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Statement on Expedited Removal Flights for Certain Families
- Press Release: DHS Releases New Resources to Combat Human Trafficking on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Confirmation of Ur Mendoza Jaddou as Director of USCIS
- Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on the Arrival of the First Group of Afghan Nationals
- Press Release: New USCIS Asylum Office to Open in Tampa on Aug. 2
- Press Release: DHS Announces Registration Process for Temporary Protected Status for Haiti
- Press Release: Agents in RGV Seize $197K Worth of Marijuana (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seized $190K in Hard Narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $185K in Cocaine at Gateway Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Agents Stop a Human Smuggling Attempt at the Rio Grande Riverbanks (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Cincinnati Seizes 44 Pounds of Sildenafil Pills Worth $712,756 (Ohio)
- Press Release: Louisville CBP Stops the Transport of Ancient Artifacts (Kentucky)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Summer Rains Threaten Burn Scar Areas and Pose Flash Flood Threat, Be Prepared and Consider Buying Flood Insurance
- Press Release: More Than $43 Million in Federal Assistance Already Approved for Southeast Michiganders
- Press Release: FEMA Awards Florida Department of Transportation $1.29 Million for Hurricane Dorian Costs
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Senator Maggie Hassan Discuss Importance of Broadband Access with Granite State Business & Community Leaders
- Op-Ed: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo | A Tattered Care Economy Is Holding Back American Workers
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Ironing Tables and Certain Parts Thereof from China
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Residential Premises Security Monitoring and Automation Control Panels and Components Thereof
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Withdraws Remaining Case against AbbVie after Supreme Court Decision Strips Consumers of Relief
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Confirms Effective Date for Debt Collection Final Rules
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Approves $832.5 Million in Financing to Support U.S.-Manufactured Commercial Aircraft Exports to Turkish Airlines
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Appointment of Phyllis Fong as the Acting Inspector General of the Federal Housing Finance Authority
- Press Release: U.S. Government Advances Anti-Hunger, Climate Initiatives at Food Systems Pre-Summit
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Extends Eviction Moratorium for Homeowners
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Statement by Energy Secretary Granholm on the Confirmation of Frank Rose
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Celebrates Great American Outdoors Act Anniversary with Fee Free Day on Public Lands (Aug. 4)
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: EPA and Army Announce Next Steps for Crafting Enduring Definition of Waters of the United States
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor will award up to $20M to support workers' rights, fight labor abuses in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Fastenal Co. enter agreement to resolve alleged hiring discrimination at High Point, North Carolina facility
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | July 30, 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.