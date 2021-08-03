This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

12:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

1:15 p.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President receive a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination program | Oval Office

6:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a virtual fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee

Looking ahead: This coming week, the President will continue engaging with Members of Congress to pass the bipartisan infrastructure deal; he will also meet with Dr. Eric Lander, his Science Advisor and Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, about preparing for future pandemics. On Tuesday, the President will deliver remarks on the Administration's progress delivering vaccines globally. On Friday, the President will deliver remarks on the July jobs report. He will travel later that day to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.

Upcoming White House Visit :

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination program | Oval Office

Looking ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

4:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, July 30-31 & August 1, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet : Reopening Schools and Rebuilding With Equity | August 2, 2021

: Reopening Schools and Rebuilding With Equity | Statement by President Joe Biden on Eviction Prevention Efforts and Emergency Rental Assistance

by President Joe Biden on Eviction Prevention Efforts and Emergency Rental Assistance Remarks by President Biden at Meeting with Cuban American Leaders

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on Cuba

Readout of President Biden and Vice President Harris' Meeting with Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer on Voting Rights

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with President Kais Saied of Tunisia

Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, July 30, 2021

Bill Signed into Law: R. 3237, the "Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021," which provides additional fiscal year (FY) 2021 emergency funding to address the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection, needs arising from the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, and expenses incurred on the Capitol complex due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Message to Congress on the Designation of Funding as an Emergency Requirement in Accordance with Section 606 of the Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces Five Key Nominations (State)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Teleconference With Minister of Defense Radmila Shekerinska of North Macedonia

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Suh Wook

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a Joint Press Conference With Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Manila, Philippines

Article: Philippine President Restores Visiting Forces Agreement With U.S.

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of Former Senator Carl Levin

Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Arrival of First Group of Operation Allies Refuge

Article: Critical Supply Chain Task Force Releases Recommendations

Press Release: Navy to Christen Submarine Rickover

Press Release : Increased Restrictions on the Pentagon Reservation

: Increased Restrictions on the Pentagon Reservation Publication : Transition to Health Condition Bravo on the Pentagon Reservation

: Transition to Health Condition Bravo on the Pentagon Reservation Contracts for July 30, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, August 2

August 2 : Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on the Announcement of a U.S. Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 Designation for Afghan Nationals

: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on the Announcement of a U.S. Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 Designation for Afghan Nationals August 2 : Fact Sheet | U.S. Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 Designation for Afghan Nationals

: Fact Sheet | U.S. Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 Designation for Afghan Nationals August 1: Statement | Attack on Mercer Street Vessel

August 1: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, and Niger

August 1: Statement | Swiss Confederation National Day

August 1: Statement | Benin National Day

July 31: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Participation in ASEAN-related Ministerial Meetings August 2-6, 2021

July 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid

July 31: Statement | United States and Canada Forge Ahead on Critical Minerals Cooperation

July 30: Statement | Sanctioning Cuban Police in Response to Violent Repression of Peaceful Protests

July 30: Joint Statement by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen Welcoming the EU Sanctions Regime on Lebanon

July 30: Statement | Russian Government Actions Impacting U.S. Mission Russia

July 30: Statement | Arrival of First Flight of Operation Allies Refuge

July 30: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Return from Saudi Arabia

July 30: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces Award for Worldwide Architectural and Engineering Support Services

July 30: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Visits Sudan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Attack on a UN Compound in Afghanistan

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: DNI Haines Welcomes New Assistant DNI for Strategic Communications Timothy Barrett

Department of the Treasury

Joint Statement by the Secretaries of USDA, HUD, VA, Treasury, and FHFA Acting Director on Agency Actions to Prevent Evictions

by the Secretaries of USDA, HUD, VA, Treasury, and FHFA Acting Director on Agency Actions to Prevent Evictions Joint Statement by Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Secretary Antony J. Blinken Welcoming the EU Sanctions Regime on Lebanon

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Roundtable Discussion with Bank Policy Institute CEOs

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Cuban Police Force and Its Leaders in Response to Violence Against Peaceful Demonstrators

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Real Estate CEO With Defrauding Investors

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Iranian National Charged with Illegally Exporting Laboratory Equipment to Iran

Press Release: United States Seizes Oil Tanker Used to Violate Sanctions Against North Korea

Press Release: U.S. Promoter of Foreign Cryptocurrency Companies Pleads Guilty for Role in Multimillion-Dollar Securities Fraud Scheme

Press Release : Man Sentenced for COVID-19 Relief Fraud

: Man Sentenced for COVID-19 Relief Fraud Press Release: Antitrust Division Observes National Whistleblower Appreciation Day

Press Release: Government Intervenes in False Claims Act Lawsuits Against Kaiser Permanente Affiliates for Submitting Inaccurate Diagnosis Codes to the Medicare Advantage Program

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Statement on Expedited Removal Flights for Certain Families

Press Release: DHS Releases New Resources to Combat Human Trafficking on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Confirmation of Ur Mendoza Jaddou as Director of USCIS

Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on the Arrival of the First Group of Afghan Nationals

Press Release: New USCIS Asylum Office to Open in Tampa on Aug. 2

Press Release: DHS Announces Registration Process for Temporary Protected Status for Haiti

Press Release: Agents in RGV Seize $197K Worth of Marijuana (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seized $190K in Hard Narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $185K in Cocaine at Gateway Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Agents Stop a Human Smuggling Attempt at the Rio Grande Riverbanks (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Cincinnati Seizes 44 Pounds of Sildenafil Pills Worth $712,756 (Ohio)

Press Release: Louisville CBP Stops the Transport of Ancient Artifacts (Kentucky)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Summer Rains Threaten Burn Scar Areas and Pose Flash Flood Threat, Be Prepared and Consider Buying Flood Insurance

Press Release: More Than $43 Million in Federal Assistance Already Approved for Southeast Michiganders

Press Release: FEMA Awards Florida Department of Transportation $1.29 Million for Hurricane Dorian Costs

Department of Commerce

Press Release: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Senator Maggie Hassan Discuss Importance of Broadband Access with Granite State Business & Community Leaders

Op-Ed: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo | A Tattered Care Economy Is Holding Back American Workers

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Ironing Tables and Certain Parts Thereof from China

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Residential Premises Security Monitoring and Automation Control Panels and Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Withdraws Remaining Case against AbbVie after Supreme Court Decision Strips Consumers of Relief

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Confirms Effective Date for Debt Collection Final Rules

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Approves $832.5 Million in Financing to Support U.S.-Manufactured Commercial Aircraft Exports to Turkish Airlines

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Appointment of Phyllis Fong as the Acting Inspector General of the Federal Housing Finance Authority

Press Release: U.S. Government Advances Anti-Hunger, Climate Initiatives at Food Systems Pre-Summit

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Extends Eviction Moratorium for Homeowners

Department of Energy (DOE)

Statement by Energy Secretary Granholm on the Confirmation of Frank Rose

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Celebrates Great American Outdoors Act Anniversary with Fee Free Day on Public Lands (Aug. 4)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: EPA and Army Announce Next Steps for Crafting Enduring Definition of Waters of the United States

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor will award up to $20M to support workers' rights, fight labor abuses in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Fastenal Co. enter agreement to resolve alleged hiring discrimination at High Point, North Carolina facility

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | July 30, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.