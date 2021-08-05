This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
11:45 a.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President meet with Governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts, and hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season, which are growing more severe | South Court Auditorium
4:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT hosts Cuban-American leaders at the White House to discuss the recent, historic demonstrations in Cuba and the Administration's response
6:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Camp David
Upcoming White House Visit:
- August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with Governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts, and hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season, which are growing more severe. The President and Vice President will deliver remarks and hear from Governor Kate Brown of Oregon, Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana, Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Governor Jay Inslee of Washington, Governor Brad Little of Idaho, Governor Gavin Newsom of California, and Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, July 29, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call by Senior Deputy Advisor Russ Travers and Ambassador Tracey Jacobson on Operation Allies Refuge | July 30, 2021
- Statement of President Joe Biden on the Arrival of the First Flight of Operation Allies Refuge | July 30, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden Laying Out the Next Steps in Our Effort to Get More Americans Vaccinated and Combat the Spread of the Delta Variant | July 29, 2021
- Fact Sheet: President Biden to Announce New Actions to Get More Americans Vaccinated and Slow the Spread of the Delta Variant
- Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Biden-?Harris Administration Eviction Prevention Efforts
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Legislators on DACA
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Q2 GDP Data
- U.S.-Canada Joint Statement on Gordie Howe International Bridge
- Bills Signed Into Law:
- S. 957, which requires VA to have specific periods of time for the public disposal of controlled substances medications at certain VA facilities; and
- S. 1910, the "Major Medical Facility Authorization Act of 2021," which authorizes various major medical facility construction projects of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and authorizes various appropriations to carry out those projects.
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, July 29, 2021
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Six Key Nominations (State, USAID, DOD)
- Nomination Sent to the Senate
- Press Release: April 2021 Visitor Log Records Posted
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement by Jamal Brown, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, on COVID-19 Vaccinations
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 28, 2021
- Press Release: DOD Awards $64.6 Million Contract to SiO2 Medical Products to Increase Domestic Production Capacity of Pharmaceutical Vials
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing en Route to Philippines
- Article: U.S., Vietnam Discuss COVID-19 Aid, New Program to Find War Dead
- Article: Guard Well-Equipped to Handle West Coast Wildfires
- Article: DOD Promotes Additive Manufacturing Expansion, Standardization, Training
- Contracts for July 29, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, July 30
- July 29: Statement | Contributing to the United States' Comprehensive Approach to Migration
- July 29: Transcript | On the Collaborative Migration Management Strategy and Root Causes Strategy Toward Migration
- July 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah
- July 29: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah At a Joint Press Availability
- July 29: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Meet and Greet with Mission Kuwait
- July 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Spanish Foreign Minister Albares
- July 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Mexican Foreign Secretary Ebrard
- July 29: Statement | Harassment of Foreign Journalists in the People's Republic of China
- July 29: Statement | 50th Anniversary of the Closing of Halki Seminary
- July 29: Statement | United States Bid to Host Expo 2027
- July 29: Statement | United States to Co-Host the Indo-Pacific Business Forum 2021
- July 29: Statement | Vanuatu's National Day
- July 29: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Kuwait Television
- July 29: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Saad Al-Enezi of Sky News Arabia
- July 29: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Osman Ayfarah of Al Jazeera
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Support of the Root Causes Strategy and Collaborative Migration Management Strategy
- Press Release: United States Announces $305 Million Investment in the Global Partnership for Education
- Advisory: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Sudan, Ethiopia
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Burma
- Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution on the Central African Republic
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: To Enable More Vaccinations, Treasury Expands Paid Leave Tax Credit
- Policy Statement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and Individual Vaccine Incentives
- Readout of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Founder of Nikola Corp. With Fraud
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Former Colorado Judge Sentenced for Obstructing Federal Investigation of Drug Trafficking Organization
- Press Release: Four Executives and Company Charged with Price Fixing in Ongoing Investigation into Broiler Chicken Industry
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on U.S. Strategy for Immigration
- Press Release: Paisas Gang Member Arrested by Border Patrol (California)
- Press Release: Heroic Act by Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent (California)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Three Migrant Gang Members (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Arrest Gang Member (Texas)
- Press Release: Smugglers Continue to Cause Damage in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Community (Texas)
- Press Release: USCIS Conducts Second Random Selection from Previously Submitted FY 2022 H-1B Cap Registrations
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: ICYMI | FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell Traveled West to Address Climate Change, Connect with State, Tribal Leaders on Wildfire Response and Mitigation Efforts
Department of Commerce
- Blog: Learn More and Apply Now: Communities Across Nation Can Apply for $3 Billion in Funding from President's American Rescue Plan
- Op-Ed: Broadband Will Help Correct Inequities Native Americans and Underserved Communities Face
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Sends Nearly $2.3 Million in Refunds to People who Lost Money to Credit Card Debt Relief Schemes
- Press Release: FTC Obtains $450,000 Settlement in Tate's Auto Group Case
Federal Communications Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, August 5, 2021
- Press Release: FCC Announces Membership and First Meeting of the Rechartered NANC
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB and FHFA Release Updated Data from the National Survey of Mortgage Originations for Public Use
- Press Release: CFPB Releases Online Tool to Help Renters and Landlords Access Federal Assistance
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Chavonda Jacobs-Young, Ph.D. to Serve Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics
- Press Release: Biden Administration to Invest $67 Million to Help Heirs Resolve Land Ownership and Succession Issues
- Press Release: USDA Releases Economic Impact Analysis of the U.S. Biobased Products Industry
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces $42.3 Million and New Industry Partnerships to Decarbonize American Manufacturing
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland Discusses Land Conservation, Economic Development During New Mexico Visit
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces Next Steps for First Proposed Wind Energy Project Offshore North Carolina
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: Washington University in St. Louis Receives Over $740,000 in EPA Funding for Research to Assess Health and Environmental Impacts of Biotechnology Products
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg Visits the Port of Baltimore
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces final rule to rescind March 2020 joint employer rule, ensure more workers minimum wage, overtime protections
- Press Release: OSHA finds Ohio contractor exposing residential construction roofers to deadly fall hazards for 6th time in 3 years
- Press Release: Follow-up safety inspection at site of 2019 workplace fatality finds Greenville recycling center continues to put workers at risk
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on the 56th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid
- Press Release: SAMHSA Awards $250 Million to 100 Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers to Improve Community Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Treatment Services
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.