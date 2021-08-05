This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

11:45 a.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President meet with Governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts, and hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season, which are growing more severe | South Court Auditorium

4:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT hosts Cuban-American leaders at the White House to discuss the recent, historic demonstrations in Cuba and the Administration's response

6:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Camp David

Upcoming White House Visit:

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with Governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts, and hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season, which are growing more severe. The President and Vice President will deliver remarks and hear from Governor Kate Brown of Oregon, Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana, Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Governor Jay Inslee of Washington, Governor Brad Little of Idaho, Governor Gavin Newsom of California, and Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, July 29, 2021

The White House

Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call by Senior Deputy Advisor Russ Travers and Ambassador Tracey Jacobson on Operation Allies Refuge | July 30, 2021

Statement of President Joe Biden on the Arrival of the First Flight of Operation Allies Refuge | July 30, 2021

Remarks by President Biden Laying Out the Next Steps in Our Effort to Get More Americans Vaccinated and Combat the Spread of the Delta Variant | July 29, 2021

by President Biden Laying Out the Next Steps in Our Effort to Get More Americans Vaccinated and Combat the Spread of the Delta Variant | July 29, 2021 Fact Sheet : President Biden to Announce New Actions to Get More Americans Vaccinated and Slow the Spread of the Delta Variant

: President Biden to Announce New Actions to Get More Americans Vaccinated and Slow the Spread of the Delta Variant Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Biden-?Harris Administration Eviction Prevention Efforts

by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Biden-?Harris Administration Eviction Prevention Efforts Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Legislators on DACA

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Q2 GDP Data

U.S.-Canada Joint Statement on Gordie Howe International Bridge

Bills Signed Into Law: S. 957, which requires VA to have specific periods of time for the public disposal of controlled substances medications at certain VA facilities; and S. 1910, the "Major Medical Facility Authorization Act of 2021," which authorizes various major medical facility construction projects of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and authorizes various appropriations to carry out those projects.

Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, July 29, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces Six Key Nominations (State, USAID, DOD)

Nomination Sent to the Senate

Press Release: April 2021 Visitor Log Records Posted

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Jamal Brown, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, on COVID-19 Vaccinations

by Jamal Brown, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, on COVID-19 Vaccinations Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 28, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 28, 2021 Press Release : DOD Awards $64.6 Million Contract to SiO2 Medical Products to Increase Domestic Production Capacity of Pharmaceutical Vials

: DOD Awards $64.6 Million Contract to SiO2 Medical Products to Increase Domestic Production Capacity of Pharmaceutical Vials Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing en Route to Philippines

Article : U.S., Vietnam Discuss COVID-19 Aid, New Program to Find War Dead

: U.S., Vietnam Discuss COVID-19 Aid, New Program to Find War Dead Article: Guard Well-Equipped to Handle West Coast Wildfires

Article: DOD Promotes Additive Manufacturing Expansion, Standardization, Training

Contracts for July 29, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, July 30

July 29: Statement | Contributing to the United States' Comprehensive Approach to Migration

July 29: Transcript | On the Collaborative Migration Management Strategy and Root Causes Strategy Toward Migration

July 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah

July 29: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah At a Joint Press Availability

July 29: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Meet and Greet with Mission Kuwait

July 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Spanish Foreign Minister Albares

July 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Mexican Foreign Secretary Ebrard

July 29: Statement | Harassment of Foreign Journalists in the People's Republic of China

July 29: Statement | 50th Anniversary of the Closing of Halki Seminary

July 29: Statement | United States Bid to Host Expo 2027

July 29: Statement | United States to Co-Host the Indo-Pacific Business Forum 2021

July 29: Statement | Vanuatu's National Day

July 29: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Kuwait Television

July 29: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Saad Al-Enezi of Sky News Arabia

July 29: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Osman Ayfarah of Al Jazeera

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Support of the Root Causes Strategy and Collaborative Migration Management Strategy

Press Release: United States Announces $305 Million Investment in the Global Partnership for Education

Advisory: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Sudan, Ethiopia

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Burma

Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution on the Central African Republic

Department of the Treasury

Press Release : To Enable More Vaccinations, Treasury Expands Paid Leave Tax Credit

: To Enable More Vaccinations, Treasury Expands Paid Leave Tax Credit Policy Statement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and Individual Vaccine Incentives

from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and Individual Vaccine Incentives Readout of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Founder of Nikola Corp. With Fraud

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Former Colorado Judge Sentenced for Obstructing Federal Investigation of Drug Trafficking Organization

Press Release: Four Executives and Company Charged with Price Fixing in Ongoing Investigation into Broiler Chicken Industry

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on U.S. Strategy for Immigration

Press Release: Paisas Gang Member Arrested by Border Patrol (California)

Press Release: Heroic Act by Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent (California)

Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Three Migrant Gang Members (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Arrest Gang Member (Texas)

Press Release: Smugglers Continue to Cause Damage in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Community (Texas)

Press Release: USCIS Conducts Second Random Selection from Previously Submitted FY 2022 H-1B Cap Registrations

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: ICYMI | FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell Traveled West to Address Climate Change, Connect with State, Tribal Leaders on Wildfire Response and Mitigation Efforts

Department of Commerce

Blog: Learn More and Apply Now: Communities Across Nation Can Apply for $3 Billion in Funding from President's American Rescue Plan

Op-Ed: Broadband Will Help Correct Inequities Native Americans and Underserved Communities Face

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sends Nearly $2.3 Million in Refunds to People who Lost Money to Credit Card Debt Relief Schemes

Press Release: FTC Obtains $450,000 Settlement in Tate's Auto Group Case

Federal Communications Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, August 5, 2021

Press Release: FCC Announces Membership and First Meeting of the Rechartered NANC

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB and FHFA Release Updated Data from the National Survey of Mortgage Originations for Public Use

Press Release: CFPB Releases Online Tool to Help Renters and Landlords Access Federal Assistance

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Chavonda Jacobs-Young, Ph.D. to Serve Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics

Press Release: Biden Administration to Invest $67 Million to Help Heirs Resolve Land Ownership and Succession Issues

Press Release: USDA Releases Economic Impact Analysis of the U.S. Biobased Products Industry

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $42.3 Million and New Industry Partnerships to Decarbonize American Manufacturing

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland Discusses Land Conservation, Economic Development During New Mexico Visit

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Next Steps for First Proposed Wind Energy Project Offshore North Carolina

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: Washington University in St. Louis Receives Over $740,000 in EPA Funding for Research to Assess Health and Environmental Impacts of Biotechnology Products

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg Visits the Port of Baltimore

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces final rule to rescind March 2020 joint employer rule, ensure more workers minimum wage, overtime protections

Press Release: OSHA finds Ohio contractor exposing residential construction roofers to deadly fall hazards for 6th time in 3 years

Press Release: Follow-up safety inspection at site of 2019 workplace fatality finds Greenville recycling center continues to put workers at risk

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on the 56th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid

Press Release: SAMHSA Awards $250 Million to 100 Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers to Improve Community Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Treatment Services

