POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
10:55 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
11:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Allentown, Pennsylvania
12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Allentown, Pennsylvania
1:25 EDT – THE PRESIDENT visits Mack – Lehigh Valley Operations Manufacturing Facility
2:00 EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the importance of American manufacturing, buying products made in America, and supporting good-paying jobs for American workers
3:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Allentown, Pennsylvania, en route Joint Base Andrews
4:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
4:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT returns to the White House
Upcoming White House Visit:
- August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Wednesday.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania
Recap of Tuesday, July 27, 2021
The White House
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Issues Proposed Buy American Rule, Advancing the President's Commitment to Ensuring the Future of America is Made in America by All of America's Workers | July 28, 2021
- Statement by President Joe Biden on CDC Guidance
- Remarks by President Biden at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration Blueprint for a Fair, Orderly and Humane Immigration System
- Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting with Tribal leaders and Leaders from American Indian and Alaska Native Communities about Voting Rights
- Press Release: Update from the Equitable Data Working Group
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 27, 2021
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Nine Key Nominations (DHS, FEMA, Labor, USDA, State)
- Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Peru to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency José Pedro Castillo Terrones
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense at the 40th International Institute for Strategic Studies Fullerton Lecture (As Prepared)
- Article: Austin Emphasizes Partnership in Singapore Speech
- Article: Austin Discusses Need for Future Indo-Pacific Partnerships
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Recent Confirmation of Frank Kendall III as the 26th Secretary of the Air Force
- Article: Defense Official Says Food Insecurity Is a Readiness, National Security Issue
- Article: SPACECOM Leader Discusses Value of Partnerships in Defending Space
- Article: Austin Reaches Out to Service Members on Olympic, Paralympic Teams
- Article: DOD Unveils 2021 POW/MIA Recognition Day Poster
- Press Release: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 2 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Laboratory Testing Services
- Publication: FHP Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 2 – DOD Guidance for COVID-19 Laboratory Testing Services
- Contracts for July 27, 2021
Department of State
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to India and Kuwait from July 26-29.
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, July 28
- July 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to Mission India Staff
- July 28: Remarks | Opening Remarks at a Civil Society Roundtable | New Delhi, India
- July 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Nepali Prime Minister Deuba
- July 27: Fact Sheet | The United States and India: Deepening our Strategic Partnership
- July 27: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to Saudi Arabia
- July 27: Readout |Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Visit to the United Kingdom and Italy
- July 27: Statement | The United States Announces New Humanitarian Aid for the People of Somalia
- July 27: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre
- Press Release: U.S. Support for Doreen Bogdan-Martin's Candidacy for the International Telecommunication Union
- Press Release: The United States Announces Nearly $199 Million in additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Somalia
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Sudan and South Sudan
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a Fireside Chat with Haydé Adams for the Corporate Council on Africa's U.S.-Africa Business Summit
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to UNIDOS
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Leader of a Sophisticated Drug Trafficking Organization and Prolific Ally of the Sinaloa Cartel Sentenced
- Press Release: Rare Cuneiform Tablet Bearing Portion of Epic of Gilgamesh Forfeited to United States
- Press Release: Former Intelligence Analyst Sentenced to 45 Months in Prison for Disclosing Classified Information to Reporter
- Press Release: Justice Department and EPA Reach Clean Air Act Settlement with Advanced Flow Engineering for Selling Defeat Devices
- Press Release: Former Mississippi Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Excessive Force Charge
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on President Biden's Nominations for Leadership Positions at DHS
- Press Release: DHS to Address Life, Safety, Environmental, and Operational Considerations for Specific Border Barrier Projects
- Press Release: Migrant Hoisted from Mountaintop (Arizona)
- Press Release: CBP AMO pilots assist in rescue of stranded hiker (New Mexico)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $1.5 Million in Methamphetamine at Anzalduas International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $360K in Cocaine at Veterans Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Nets Another Ton of Marijuana at Detroit Border (Michigan)
- Press Release: Five Stowaways (from the Dominican Republic) Apprehended by CBP Officers in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Updates Transitional Sheltering Assistance Policy
- Press Release: FEMA Opens Document Drop-off Center in Ypsilanti (Michigan)
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: Metal Lockers from China Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC
- Press Release: Utility Scale Wind Towers from Spain Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Finds Credit Applications Have Mostly Recovered to Pre-Pandemic Levels
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: United States Signs $217 Million Agreement to Fund Power Plant (Sierra Leone)
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Nomination of Adrienne Wojciechowski to Serve as Assistant Secretary of Congressional Relations
- Press Release: USDA Invests $14 Million in Rural Economic Development Projects in 10 States
- Press Release: MyPlate Launches USDA's First Alexa Skill
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Signs Boundary Establishment for Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Shipbuilders Council of America alliance seeks to promote safe, healthful workplaces in Mid-Atlantic shipyard industry
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of severe injury finds Trenton metal manufacturer exposed workers to dangerous machine hazards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Chippewa Valley Technical College reaffirm commitment to train Chippewa Valley workers on job hazards
Department of Education
- Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on CDC Guidance
- Press Release: Department of Education Releases Resource to Help Schools Improve Ventilation Systems to Prevent COVID-19
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Provides $121 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Local Community-Based Efforts to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations in Underserved Communities
