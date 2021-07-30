This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:55 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

11:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Allentown, Pennsylvania

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Allentown, Pennsylvania

1:25 EDT – THE PRESIDENT visits Mack – Lehigh Valley Operations Manufacturing Facility

2:00 EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the importance of American manufacturing, buying products made in America, and supporting good-paying jobs for American workers

3:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Allentown, Pennsylvania, en route Joint Base Andrews

4:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

4:25 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT returns to the White House

Upcoming White House Visit:

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Wednesday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Issues Proposed Buy American Rule, Advancing the President's Commitment to Ensuring the Future of America is Made in America by All of America's Workers | July 28, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden on CDC Guidance

by President Joe Biden on CDC Guidance Remarks by President Biden at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration Blueprint for a Fair, Orderly and Humane Immigration System

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting with Tribal leaders and Leaders from American Indian and Alaska Native Communities about Voting Rights

Press Release: Update from the Equitable Data Working Group

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 27, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces Nine Key Nominations (DHS, FEMA, Labor, USDA, State)

Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Peru to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency José Pedro Castillo Terrones

Department of Defense (DOD)

Remarks by Secretary of Defense at the 40th International Institute for Strategic Studies Fullerton Lecture (As Prepared)

Article: Austin Emphasizes Partnership in Singapore Speech

Article: Austin Discusses Need for Future Indo-Pacific Partnerships

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Recent Confirmation of Frank Kendall III as the 26th Secretary of the Air Force

Article: Defense Official Says Food Insecurity Is a Readiness, National Security Issue

Article: SPACECOM Leader Discusses Value of Partnerships in Defending Space

Article: Austin Reaches Out to Service Members on Olympic, Paralympic Teams

Article: DOD Unveils 2021 POW/MIA Recognition Day Poster

Press Release : Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 2 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Laboratory Testing Services

: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 2 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Laboratory Testing Services Publication : FHP Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 2 – DOD Guidance for COVID-19 Laboratory Testing Services

: FHP Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 2 – DOD Guidance for COVID-19 Laboratory Testing Services Contracts for July 27, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to India and Kuwait from July 26-29.

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, July 28

July 28 : Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to Mission India Staff

: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to Mission India Staff July 28 : Remarks | Opening Remarks at a Civil Society Roundtable | New Delhi, India

: Remarks | Opening Remarks at a Civil Society Roundtable | New Delhi, India July 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Nepali Prime Minister Deuba

July 27: Fact Sheet | The United States and India: Deepening our Strategic Partnership

July 27: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to Saudi Arabia

July 27: Readout |Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Visit to the United Kingdom and Italy

July 27: Statement | The United States Announces New Humanitarian Aid for the People of Somalia

July 27: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre

Press Release: U.S. Support for Doreen Bogdan-Martin's Candidacy for the International Telecommunication Union

Press Release: The United States Announces Nearly $199 Million in additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Somalia

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Sudan and South Sudan

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a Fireside Chat with Haydé Adams for the Corporate Council on Africa's U.S.-Africa Business Summit

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to UNIDOS

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Leader of a Sophisticated Drug Trafficking Organization and Prolific Ally of the Sinaloa Cartel Sentenced

Press Release: Rare Cuneiform Tablet Bearing Portion of Epic of Gilgamesh Forfeited to United States

Press Release: Former Intelligence Analyst Sentenced to 45 Months in Prison for Disclosing Classified Information to Reporter

Press Release: Justice Department and EPA Reach Clean Air Act Settlement with Advanced Flow Engineering for Selling Defeat Devices

Press Release: Former Mississippi Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Excessive Force Charge

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on President Biden's Nominations for Leadership Positions at DHS

Press Release: DHS to Address Life, Safety, Environmental, and Operational Considerations for Specific Border Barrier Projects

Press Release: Migrant Hoisted from Mountaintop (Arizona)

Press Release: CBP AMO pilots assist in rescue of stranded hiker (New Mexico)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $1.5 Million in Methamphetamine at Anzalduas International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $360K in Cocaine at Veterans Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Nets Another Ton of Marijuana at Detroit Border (Michigan)

Press Release: Five Stowaways (from the Dominican Republic) Apprehended by CBP Officers in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Updates Transitional Sheltering Assistance Policy

Press Release: FEMA Opens Document Drop-off Center in Ypsilanti (Michigan)

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Metal Lockers from China Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Press Release: Utility Scale Wind Towers from Spain Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Finds Credit Applications Have Mostly Recovered to Pre-Pandemic Levels

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: United States Signs $217 Million Agreement to Fund Power Plant (Sierra Leone)

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Nomination of Adrienne Wojciechowski to Serve as Assistant Secretary of Congressional Relations

Press Release: USDA Invests $14 Million in Rural Economic Development Projects in 10 States

Press Release: MyPlate Launches USDA's First Alexa Skill

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Signs Boundary Establishment for Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Shipbuilders Council of America alliance seeks to promote safe, healthful workplaces in Mid-Atlantic shipyard industry

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of severe injury finds Trenton metal manufacturer exposed workers to dangerous machine hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Chippewa Valley Technical College reaffirm commitment to train Chippewa Valley workers on job hazards

Department of Education

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on CDC Guidance

from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on CDC Guidance Press Release: Department of Education Releases Resource to Help Schools Improve Ventilation Systems to Prevent COVID-19

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Provides $121 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Local Community-Based Efforts to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations in Underserved Communities

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.