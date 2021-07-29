On July 27, 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control ("CDC") updated its mask guidance in response to the Delta variant of COVID-19. The CDC now recommends fully vaccinated individuals to wear a mask indoors in public if in an area of substantial or high transmission. For individuals who are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, the CDC's guidance remains that individuals should wear a mask indoors in public spaces and in close proximity outdoor settings in high transmission areas. Please note that individuals should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations, or local guidance. Further, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people "who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result." Companies should contact experienced counsel with any questions.

