This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT visits the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where he will address the Intelligence Community workforce and its leadership | Liberty Crossing Intelligence Campus, McLean, VA

Looking ahead, on Wednesday, the President will travel to Pennsylvania, where he will emphasize the importance of American manufacturing, buying products made in America, and supporting good-paying jobs for American workers.

Upcoming White House Visit :

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT joins THE PRESIDENT in receiving the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

12:00 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will deliver live virtual remarks to the National Bar Association | South Court Auditorium

4:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will host a conversation about voting rights with Tribal leaders and other Native leaders from Alaska Native and American Indian communities, along with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, July 26, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Meeting with Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi of Iraq

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of the Republic of Iraq Before Bilateral Meeting

Remarks by President Biden Celebrating the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Statement of President Joe Biden on the Passing of Civil Rights Leader, Bob Moses

Bill Signed into Law: R. 26, the "Construction Consensus Procurement Improvement Act of 2021," which amends the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, to correct a provision on the prohibition on the use of reverse auctions for awarding Federal contracts.

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 26, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces Eight Nominees to Serve as U.S. Attorneys

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Proclamation on Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, 2021.

Proclamation on Made In America Week, 2021

Proclamation on National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Joint Statement by United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Singapore Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen

Article: Austin Arrives in Singapore to Highlight U.S. Reliability

Article: DOD Focuses on Aspirational Challenges in Future Warfighting

Article: Climate Change Has National Security Implications, DOD Official Says

Contracts for July 26, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to India and Kuwait from July 26-29.

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 27

July 27: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Al Harthy

July 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Peru President-Elect Castillo

July 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Ramirez

July 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Tunisian President Kais Saied

July 26: Statement | Situation in Tunisia

July 26: Statement | Election of Fiame Naomi Mata'afa as Prime Minister of Samoa

July 26: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland's Visit to Tripoli

July 26: Joint Statement on the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue

July 26: Fact Sheet | Tijuana Accountability Review Board

July 26: Statement | On the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

July 26: Advisory | Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Aleisha Woodward Travels to Rome, Italy (July 28-30)

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during "It's Your Turn! Africa's Recovery Talk Series" Hosted by the UN Economic Commission for Africa

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: NCSC and CDSE Publish Insider Risk Mitigation Guide for the Food and Agriculture Sector

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges 27 Financial Firms for Form CRS Filing and Delivery Failures

Press Release: SEC Issues Substituted Compliance Determination for France

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Attorney General Garland and Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Clarke Commemorate the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Statement on Aon and Willis Towers Watson Decision to Terminate Merger Agreement

Press Release : DOJ and HHS Issue Guidance on 'Long COVID' and Disability Rights Under the ADA, Section 504, and Section 1557

Press Release: Jury Convicts Washington, D.C., Man in Stolen Identity Tax Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $800 Million

Press Release: One Week Remains for Homeowners, Renters and Businesses to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance (Louisiana)

Department of Commerce

Blog: Deputy Secretary Graves Applauds U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis for Producing Quality, Accurate and Equitable Data During Pandemic | July 27, 2021

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC to Host Virtual PrivacyCon 2021 on July 27

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on Issues Related to EEO Data Collection

Press Release: Carr Statement on FCC's Grant of C-Band Spectrum Licenses

Press Release: FCC Announces Webinar on Emergency Connectivity Fund Program FAQs

Press Release: FCC Announces Over $311 Million for Broadband, Acts to Clean Up RDOF

Press Release: IWG-3 and IWG-4 of the WAC Revise Their Meeting Schedules

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces $16.6 Million in Funding Opportunities to Support Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces New $60 Million Investment to Increase Energy Efficiency in Manufacturing

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Assistant Secretary Tanya Trujillo Travels Across Colorado to Hear Directly From Water Users, Scientists About Drought Effects

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Conservation Efforts, Investments in Rural and Tribal Communities during Colorado Visit

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release : HHS and DOJ Issue Guidance on "Long COVID" and Disability Rights Under the ADA, Section 504, and Section 1557

Press Release: HHS Announces Phase Two of HPV Vaccination Campaign for Young Adults

