This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
2:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT visits the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where he will address the Intelligence Community workforce and its leadership | Liberty Crossing Intelligence Campus, McLean, VA
Looking ahead, on Wednesday, the President will travel to Pennsylvania, where he will emphasize the importance of American manufacturing, buying products made in America, and supporting good-paying jobs for American workers.
Upcoming White House Visit:
- August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT joins THE PRESIDENT in receiving the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
12:00 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will deliver live virtual remarks to the National Bar Association | South Court Auditorium
4:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will host a conversation about voting rights with Tribal leaders and other Native leaders from Alaska Native and American Indian communities, along with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, July 26, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Meeting with Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi of Iraq
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of the Republic of Iraq Before Bilateral Meeting
- Remarks by President Biden Celebrating the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act
- Statement of President Joe Biden on the Passing of Civil Rights Leader, Bob Moses
- Bill Signed into Law:
- R. 26, the "Construction Consensus Procurement Improvement Act of 2021," which amends the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, to correct a provision on the prohibition on the use of reverse auctions for awarding Federal contracts.
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 26, 2021
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Eight Nominees to Serve as U.S. Attorneys
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Proclamation on Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, 2021.
- Proclamation on Made In America Week, 2021
- Proclamation on National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Joint Statement by United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Singapore Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen
- Article: Austin Arrives in Singapore to Highlight U.S. Reliability
- Article: DOD Focuses on Aspirational Challenges in Future Warfighting
- Article: Climate Change Has National Security Implications, DOD Official Says
- Contracts for July 26, 2021
Department of State
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to India and Kuwait from July 26-29.
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 27
- July 27: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Al Harthy
- July 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Peru President-Elect Castillo
- July 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Ramirez
- July 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Tunisian President Kais Saied
- July 26: Statement | Situation in Tunisia
- July 26: Statement | Election of Fiame Naomi Mata'afa as Prime Minister of Samoa
- July 26: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland's Visit to Tripoli
- July 26: Joint Statement on the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue
- July 26: Fact Sheet | Tijuana Accountability Review Board
- July 26: Statement | On the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act
- July 26: Advisory | Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Aleisha Woodward Travels to Rome, Italy (July 28-30)
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during "It's Your Turn! Africa's Recovery Talk Series" Hosted by the UN Economic Commission for Africa
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: NCSC and CDSE Publish Insider Risk Mitigation Guide for the Food and Agriculture Sector
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges 27 Financial Firms for Form CRS Filing and Delivery Failures
- Press Release: SEC Issues Substituted Compliance Determination for France
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Attorney General Garland and Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Clarke Commemorate the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act
- Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Statement on Aon and Willis Towers Watson Decision to Terminate Merger Agreement
- Press Release: DOJ and HHS Issue Guidance on 'Long COVID' and Disability Rights Under the ADA, Section 504, and Section 1557
- Press Release: Jury Convicts Washington, D.C., Man in Stolen Identity Tax Fraud Scheme
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Statement on the Resumption of Expedited Removal for Certain Family Units
- Press Release: CBP Modifies Withhold Release Order on Imports of Carpets and Hand-Knotted Wool Products from Nepal (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: More Than 100 Lbs. of Meth Discovered in False Compartment (California)
- Press Release: Off-Duty USBP Agent Stops Knife-Wielding Suspect (California)
- Press Release: Eight Migrants Rescued in 48 Hours (California)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Two Aggravated Felons Saturday (Arizona)
- Press Release: Criminal Migrants Arrested Over the Weekend (Texas)
- Press Release: Sex Offender Attempts to Sponsor Unaccompanied Juvenile Migrant (Texas)
- Press Release: Human Smugglers Continue to Place Migrants Lives at Risk in RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: Memphis Seizes 11 Kilos of Marijuana en route to Michigan (Tennessee)
- Press Release: Memphis Seizes 6 Kilos of DMT en route to Arkansas (Tennessee)
- Press Release: Memphis Seizes nearly 18 Kilos of Psychedelic Drug DMT in Wood Bark (Tennessee)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $800 Million
- Press Release: One Week Remains for Homeowners, Renters and Businesses to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance (Louisiana)
Department of Commerce
- Blog: Deputy Secretary Graves Applauds U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis for Producing Quality, Accurate and Equitable Data During Pandemic | July 27, 2021
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC to Host Virtual PrivacyCon 2021 on July 27
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on Issues Related to EEO Data Collection
- Press Release: Carr Statement on FCC's Grant of C-Band Spectrum Licenses
- Press Release: FCC Announces Webinar on Emergency Connectivity Fund Program FAQs
- Press Release: FCC Announces Over $311 Million for Broadband, Acts to Clean Up RDOF
- Press Release: IWG-3 and IWG-4 of the WAC Revise Their Meeting Schedules
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces $16.6 Million in Funding Opportunities to Support Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces New $60 Million Investment to Increase Energy Efficiency in Manufacturing
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Assistant Secretary Tanya Trujillo Travels Across Colorado to Hear Directly From Water Users, Scientists About Drought Effects
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Conservation Efforts, Investments in Rural and Tribal Communities during Colorado Visit
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS and DOJ Issue Guidance on "Long COVID" and Disability Rights Under the ADA, Section 504, and Section 1557
- Press Release: HHS Announces Phase Two of HPV Vaccination Campaign for Young Adults
