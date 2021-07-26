This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination program | Oval Office

2:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs H.R.1652, the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, into law | East Room

4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with union and business leaders to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework | Roosevelt Room

Upcoming White House Visits:

July 26: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

12:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with DACA recipients, Dreamers without DACA, and immigrant rights leaders | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

2:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will join the President as he delivers remarks and signs H.R.1652, the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, into law

4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with union and business leaders to discuss the strong support and urgent need for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework | Roosevelt Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Readout of the Second White House Eviction Prevention Convening

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki Aboard Air Force One En Route Cincinnati, OH

Statement: White House Releases Policy for Contacts with Agencies and Departments

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Disaster Declaration

Nominations: President Biden Announces Four Key Foreign Policy Nominations (State Dept)

Letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Amendments

Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley Press Briefing

Article: Austin Details Messages He Will Deliver in Indo-Pacific, Discusses Afghanistan

Article: Afghan Forces Have Capacity to Fight, Defend Country, Milley Says

Article: DOD, Navy Confront Climate Change Challenges in Southern Virginia

Article: DOD Takes Phased Approach to Implementing Recommendations on Sexual Assault, Harassment

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 21, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 21, 2021 Contracts for July 21, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 22

July 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Chair of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy Sharansky

July 21: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Trip to Ukraine

July 21: Joint Statement of the United States and Germany on Support for Ukraine, European Energy Security, and our Climate Goals

July 21: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Officials On European Energy Security

July 21: Statement | 2021 Investment Climate Statements Released

July 21: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Kishi

July 21: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to the People's Republic of China and Oman (July 25-27)

July 21: Statement | Belgium National Day

July 21: Transcript | Briefing with Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon and Afghanistan Task Force Director Ambassador Tracey Jacobson with On-Background Q&A by Senior State Department Officials On Operation Allies Refuge

July 21: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya (Belarus)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Explanation of Position ECOSOC Management Segment Agenda Item 17 Non-governmental organizations Georgian NGO

Remarks at the UN General Assembly Annual Observance of Nelson Mandela International Day

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Discussion with National Latino Leaders

Press Release: More than 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments disbursed under the American Rescue Plan

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Awards Nearly $3 Million to Whistleblower

Press Release: SEC Charges Retailer and Former CEO for Accounting, Reporting, and Control Failures

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Attorney General Garland Memorandum on Justice Department Communications with the White House

Press Release: KuuHuub Inc., Kuu Huub Oy and Recolor Oy to Pay Civil Penalty for Children's Online Privacy Violations

Press Release: Man Arrested in Connection with Alleged Role in Twitter Hack

Press Release: Former U.S. Army Employee Pleads Guilty to Kickback Scheme to Steer U.S. Government Contracts

Press Release: EEG Testing and Private Investment Companies Pay $15.3 Million to Resolve Kickback and False Billing Allegations

Press Release: Ohio Man Charged with Hate Crime Related to Plot to Conduct Mass Shooting of Women, Illegal Possession of Machine Gun

Speech: Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers Delivers Remarks at the Symposium on Corporate Enforcement and Individual Accountability Hosted by the University of Southern California Gould School of Law

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested (California)

Press Release: $353K Worth of Drugs Seized by USBP Near Harlingen, Texas

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Intercepted a Human Smuggling Attempt Involving a Rental Box Truck (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Provide Aid to Accidental Gunshot Victim (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at Anzalduas International Bridge Apprehend Fugitive Wanted on Child Sex Charges (Texas)

Press Release: Opioids & Pain Pills Flood International Mail Facility at O'Hare (Illinois)

Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Seizes Nearly $300k in Counterfeit Auto Parts from China (Pennsylvania)

Press Release: Charlotte CBP Officers Intercept Over 6 Pounds of Cocaine (North Carolina)

Press Release: TPS Applicants from Five Designated Countries Can Now File Initial Applications Online (Burma, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen)

Press Release: DHS Announces Extension and Redesignation of Somalia for Temporary Protected Status

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Cedar Creek Fire in Washington State

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Declaration of Ponca Tribe of Nebraska

Press Release: Public Invited to Appeal or Comment on Flood Maps in Washington County, Arkansas

Press Release: What to Expect After Registering with FEMA (Michigan)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC to Ramp Up Law Enforcement Against Illegal Repair Restrictions

Press Release: FTC Rescinds 1995 Policy Statement that Limited the Agency's Ability to Deter Problematic Mergers

Press Release: FTC Votes to Reverse Course on Repeal of Fabric Care Labels

Press Release: FTC Holds Open Commission Meeting at 1 p.m. ET Today

Federal Communication Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Carr Applauds Introduction of FAIR Contributions Act

Press Release: FCC Reminds EAS Participants to Ensure Emergency Alerts Are Accessible

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: President Biden Authorizes EXIM Board Transition Steps

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Secretary Granholm Announces New Building Energy Codes to Save Consumers Money, Reduce Impacts of Climate Change

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Releases Cyanobacteria Assessment Network (CyAN) Web Tool to Help Monitor Water Quality

Press Release: EPA Announces Request for Applications for Childrens' Healthy Learning Environments in Low-Income and/or Minority Communities Grant

Press Release: U.S. and Canada Sign New Agreement to Address Building Energy Efficiency and Emissions

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina enters agreement with U.S. Department of Labor to resolve alleged hiring discrimination

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds Bucks County contractor employed 5 minors illegally, failed to pay overtime

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposed rulemaking to implement executive order, increase wages for workers on government contracts

