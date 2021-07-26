This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination program | Oval Office
2:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs H.R.1652, the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, into law | East Room
4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with union and business leaders to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework | Roosevelt Room
Upcoming White House Visits:
- July 26: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi
- August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:30 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
12:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with DACA recipients, Dreamers without DACA, and immigrant rights leaders | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.
2:15 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will join the President as he delivers remarks and signs H.R.1652, the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, into law
4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with union and business leaders to discuss the strong support and urgent need for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework | Roosevelt Room
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:15 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Wednesday, July 21, 2021
The White House
- Readout of the Second White House Eviction Prevention Convening
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki Aboard Air Force One En Route Cincinnati, OH
- Statement: White House Releases Policy for Contacts with Agencies and Departments
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Disaster Declaration
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Four Key Foreign Policy Nominations (State Dept)
- Letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Amendments
- Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley Press Briefing
- Article: Austin Details Messages He Will Deliver in Indo-Pacific, Discusses Afghanistan
- Article: Afghan Forces Have Capacity to Fight, Defend Country, Milley Says
- Article: DOD, Navy Confront Climate Change Challenges in Southern Virginia
- Article: DOD Takes Phased Approach to Implementing Recommendations on Sexual Assault, Harassment
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 21, 2021
- Contracts for July 21, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 22
- July 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Chair of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy Sharansky
- July 21: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Trip to Ukraine
- July 21: Joint Statement of the United States and Germany on Support for Ukraine, European Energy Security, and our Climate Goals
- July 21: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Officials On European Energy Security
- July 21: Statement | 2021 Investment Climate Statements Released
- July 21: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Kishi
- July 21: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to the People's Republic of China and Oman (July 25-27)
- July 21: Statement | Belgium National Day
- July 21: Transcript | Briefing with Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon and Afghanistan Task Force Director Ambassador Tracey Jacobson with On-Background Q&A by Senior State Department Officials On Operation Allies Refuge
- July 21: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya (Belarus)
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Explanation of Position ECOSOC Management Segment Agenda Item 17 Non-governmental organizations Georgian NGO
- Remarks at the UN General Assembly Annual Observance of Nelson Mandela International Day
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Discussion with National Latino Leaders
- Press Release: More than 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments disbursed under the American Rescue Plan
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Awards Nearly $3 Million to Whistleblower
- Press Release: SEC Charges Retailer and Former CEO for Accounting, Reporting, and Control Failures
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Attorney General Garland Memorandum on Justice Department Communications with the White House
- Press Release: KuuHuub Inc., Kuu Huub Oy and Recolor Oy to Pay Civil Penalty for Children's Online Privacy Violations
- Press Release: Man Arrested in Connection with Alleged Role in Twitter Hack
- Press Release: Former U.S. Army Employee Pleads Guilty to Kickback Scheme to Steer U.S. Government Contracts
- Press Release: EEG Testing and Private Investment Companies Pay $15.3 Million to Resolve Kickback and False Billing Allegations
- Press Release: Ohio Man Charged with Hate Crime Related to Plot to Conduct Mass Shooting of Women, Illegal Possession of Machine Gun
- Speech: Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers Delivers Remarks at the Symposium on Corporate Enforcement and Individual Accountability Hosted by the University of Southern California Gould School of Law
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested (California)
- Press Release: $353K Worth of Drugs Seized by USBP Near Harlingen, Texas
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Intercepted a Human Smuggling Attempt Involving a Rental Box Truck (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Provide Aid to Accidental Gunshot Victim (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers at Anzalduas International Bridge Apprehend Fugitive Wanted on Child Sex Charges (Texas)
- Press Release: Opioids & Pain Pills Flood International Mail Facility at O'Hare (Illinois)
- Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Seizes Nearly $300k in Counterfeit Auto Parts from China (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: Charlotte CBP Officers Intercept Over 6 Pounds of Cocaine (North Carolina)
- Press Release: TPS Applicants from Five Designated Countries Can Now File Initial Applications Online (Burma, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen)
- Press Release: DHS Announces Extension and Redesignation of Somalia for Temporary Protected Status
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Cedar Creek Fire in Washington State
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Declaration of Ponca Tribe of Nebraska
- Press Release: Public Invited to Appeal or Comment on Flood Maps in Washington County, Arkansas
- Press Release: What to Expect After Registering with FEMA (Michigan)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC to Ramp Up Law Enforcement Against Illegal Repair Restrictions
- Press Release: FTC Rescinds 1995 Policy Statement that Limited the Agency's Ability to Deter Problematic Mergers
- Press Release: FTC Votes to Reverse Course on Repeal of Fabric Care Labels
- Press Release: FTC Holds Open Commission Meeting at 1 p.m. ET Today
Federal Communication Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Carr Applauds Introduction of FAIR Contributions Act
- Press Release: FCC Reminds EAS Participants to Ensure Emergency Alerts Are Accessible
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: President Biden Authorizes EXIM Board Transition Steps
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Secretary Granholm Announces New Building Energy Codes to Save Consumers Money, Reduce Impacts of Climate Change
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Releases Cyanobacteria Assessment Network (CyAN) Web Tool to Help Monitor Water Quality
- Press Release: EPA Announces Request for Applications for Childrens' Healthy Learning Environments in Low-Income and/or Minority Communities Grant
- Press Release: U.S. and Canada Sign New Agreement to Address Building Energy Efficiency and Emissions
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina enters agreement with U.S. Department of Labor to resolve alleged hiring discrimination
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds Bucks County contractor employed 5 minors illegally, failed to pay overtime
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposed rulemaking to implement executive order, increase wages for workers on government contracts
