POTUS' Schedule*

9:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

11:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT welcomes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House to honor the team for their Super Bowl LV Championship; The Second Gentleman also attends | South Lawn

3:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a Cabinet meeting to mark six months in office; The Vice President also attends | Cabinet Room

Looking ahead: The President will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday to participate in a CNN town hall. The First Lady will travel to Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday.

Upcoming White House Visits:

July 26: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

VPOTUS' Schedule*

8:45 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will host King Abdullah II of Jordan for a working breakfast at the Vice President's Residence

3:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will join the President when he holds a Cabinet Meeting to mark six months in office in the Cabinet Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:45 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, July 19, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the Economy

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan

Remarks by President Biden and His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Before Bilateral Meeting

Statement: The United States, Joined by Allies and Partners, Attributes Malicious Cyber Activity and Irresponsible State Behavior to the People's Republic of China

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Malicious Cyber Activity Attributable to the People's Republic of China

Nominations: President Biden Announces Three Key Nominations (USAID, EXIM, Treasury)

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Readout of White House Listening Session with Cuban American Leaders

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Occasion of Eid al-Adha

Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 1285 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Guantanamo Bay

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 19, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Statement from Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby on Upcoming Secretary of Defense Travel

Press Release: Guantanamo Bay Detainee Transfer Announced

Article: Fort Lee Chosen as First Stop in U.S. for Relocating Afghans Under Operation Allies Refuge

Article: DOD Holds First Public Outreach Event to Engage With PFAS Stakeholders

Article: Veterans Can Request a Correction to Military Records Through a Review Board

Contracts for July 19, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 20

July 19: Readout | State Department Meetings with Leader of the Democratic Opposition of Belarus Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya

July 19: Statement | Responding to the PRC's Destabilizing and Irresponsible Behavior in Cyberspace

July 19: Statement | Transfer of GTMO Detainee to Morocco

July 19: Statement | Senior Leaders from Afghanistan Hold Peace Talks

July 19: Statement | Colombia's Independence Day

July 19: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee Travels to Tucson, El Paso, Nogales (Sonora), and Ciudad Juárez

July 19: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Ukraine and Poland

July 19: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

Readout: Principal Advisor to the Administrator Mark Feierstein's Meeting with Ján Kubia, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Veeraya Kate Somvongsiri Incoming USAID Mission Director for Tanzania

Department of the Treasury

Readout of the Meeting of the President's Working Group on Financial Markets to Discuss Stablecoins

Joint Statement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the State Bank of Vietnam

Press Release: Settlement Agreements between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Alfa Laval Middle East Ltd. and Alfa Laval Inc.

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Files Charges in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Involving Two Companies

Press Release: UBS Settles Charges Related to Investments in Complex Exchange-Traded Product

Press Release: SEC Shuts Down Fraudulent Mother-Son Offering Involving Purported Supercomputer

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: DOJ Formally Adopts New Policy Restricting Use of Compulsory Process to Obtain Reporter Information

Press Release: Four Chinese Nationals Working with the Ministry of State Security Charged with Global Computer Intrusion Campaign Targeting Intellectual Property and Confidential Business Information, Including Infectious Disease Research

Press Release: Prime Healthcare Services and Two Doctors Agree to Pay $37.5 Million to Settle Allegations of Kickbacks, Billing for a Suspended Doctor, and False Claims for Implantable Medical Hardware

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Update | Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Announces Extension and Re-Designation of Somalia for Temporary Protected Status

Press Release: Statement from USCIS Acting Director Tracy Renaud on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Court Decision

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Continue Rescue Efforts in the RGV, Texas

Press Release: RGV Agents Encounter a Group of 298 Migrants (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Woman from Drowning (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $700 Million

: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $700 Million Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Buffalo Fire (Montana)

Press Release: Two Weeks Left to Apply for Assistance from FEMA and SBA (Louisiana)

Press Release: FEMA Continues to Support State-Run Recovery Service Center in Lake Charles (Louisiana)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai Commending the Treasury Department and the State Bank of Vietnam for Reaching an Agreement Regarding Vietnam's Currency Practices

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Seamless Refined Copper Pipe and Tube from Vietnam Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Finds Strong Opportunity For Job Growth In Energy Sector Post-Pandemic

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Celebrates Expansion of Sabinoso Wilderness, Advancing Effort to Conserve and Restore Public Lands

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: CMS Proposes Rule to Increase Price Transparency, Access to Care, Safety & Health Equity

