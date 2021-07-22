This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

11:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT welcomes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House to honor the team for their Super Bowl LV Championship; The Second Gentleman also attends | South Lawn

3:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a Cabinet meeting to mark six months in office; The Vice President also attends | Cabinet Room

Looking ahead: The President will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday to participate in a CNN town hall. The First Lady will travel to Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday.

Upcoming White House Visits:

  • July 26: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

VPOTUS' Schedule*

8:45 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will host King Abdullah II of Jordan for a working breakfast at the Vice President's Residence

3:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will join the President when he holds a Cabinet Meeting to mark six months in office in the Cabinet Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:45 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Monday, July 19, 2021

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden on the Economy
  • Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan
  • Remarks by President Biden and His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Before Bilateral Meeting
  • Statement: The United States, Joined by Allies and Partners, Attributes Malicious Cyber Activity and Irresponsible State Behavior to the People's Republic of China
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Malicious Cyber Activity Attributable to the People's Republic of China
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Three Key Nominations (USAID, EXIM, Treasury)
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate
  • Readout of White House Listening Session with Cuban American Leaders
  • Statement by President Joe Biden on the Occasion of Eid al-Adha
  • Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 1285 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Guantanamo Bay
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 19, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
  • Statement from Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby on Upcoming Secretary of Defense Travel
  • Press Release: Guantanamo Bay Detainee Transfer Announced
  • Article: Fort Lee Chosen as First Stop in U.S. for Relocating Afghans Under Operation Allies Refuge
  • Article: DOD Holds First Public Outreach Event to Engage With PFAS Stakeholders
  • Article: Veterans Can Request a Correction to Military Records Through a Review Board
  • Contracts for July 19, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 20
  • July 19: Readout | State Department Meetings with Leader of the Democratic Opposition of Belarus Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya
  • July 19: Statement | Responding to the PRC's Destabilizing and Irresponsible Behavior in Cyberspace
  • July 19: Statement | Transfer of GTMO Detainee to Morocco
  • July 19: Statement | Senior Leaders from Afghanistan Hold Peace Talks
  • July 19: Statement | Colombia's Independence Day
  • July 19: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee Travels to Tucson, El Paso, Nogales (Sonora), and Ciudad Juárez
  • July 19: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Ukraine and Poland
  • July 19: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan
  • Readout: Principal Advisor to the Administrator Mark Feierstein's Meeting with Ján Kubia, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya
  • Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Veeraya Kate Somvongsiri Incoming USAID Mission Director for Tanzania

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout of the Meeting of the President's Working Group on Financial Markets to Discuss Stablecoins
  • Joint Statement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the State Bank of Vietnam
  • Press Release: Settlement Agreements between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Alfa Laval Middle East Ltd. and Alfa Laval Inc.

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Files Charges in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Involving Two Companies
  • Press Release: UBS Settles Charges Related to Investments in Complex Exchange-Traded Product
  • Press Release: SEC Shuts Down Fraudulent Mother-Son Offering Involving Purported Supercomputer

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: DOJ Formally Adopts New Policy Restricting Use of Compulsory Process to Obtain Reporter Information
  • Press Release: Four Chinese Nationals Working with the Ministry of State Security Charged with Global Computer Intrusion Campaign Targeting Intellectual Property and Confidential Business Information, Including Infectious Disease Research
  • Press Release: Prime Healthcare Services and Two Doctors Agree to Pay $37.5 Million to Settle Allegations of Kickbacks, Billing for a Suspended Doctor, and False Claims for Implantable Medical Hardware

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: Update | Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)
  • Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Announces Extension and Re-Designation of Somalia for Temporary Protected Status
  • Press Release: Statement from USCIS Acting Director Tracy Renaud on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Court Decision
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Continue Rescue Efforts in the RGV, Texas
  • Press Release: RGV Agents Encounter a Group of 298 Migrants (Texas)
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Woman from Drowning (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $700 Million
  • Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Buffalo Fire (Montana)
  • Press Release: Two Weeks Left to Apply for Assistance from FEMA and SBA (Louisiana)
  • Press Release: FEMA Continues to Support State-Run Recovery Service Center in Lake Charles (Louisiana)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai Commending the Treasury Department and the State Bank of Vietnam for Reaching an Agreement Regarding Vietnam's Currency Practices

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: Seamless Refined Copper Pipe and Tube from Vietnam Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Finds Strong Opportunity For Job Growth In Energy Sector Post-Pandemic

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland Celebrates Expansion of Sabinoso Wilderness, Advancing Effort to Conserve and Restore Public Lands

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: CMS Proposes Rule to Increase Price Transparency, Access to Care, Safety & Health Equity

