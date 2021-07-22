This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
11:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT welcomes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House to honor the team for their Super Bowl LV Championship; The Second Gentleman also attends | South Lawn
3:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a Cabinet meeting to mark six months in office; The Vice President also attends | Cabinet Room
Looking ahead: The President will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday to participate in a CNN town hall. The First Lady will travel to Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday.
Upcoming White House Visits:
- July 26: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi
VPOTUS' Schedule*
8:45 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will host King Abdullah II of Jordan for a working breakfast at the Vice President's Residence
3:15 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will join the President when he holds a Cabinet Meeting to mark six months in office in the Cabinet Room
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:45 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, July 19, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the Economy
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan
- Remarks by President Biden and His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Before Bilateral Meeting
- Statement: The United States, Joined by Allies and Partners, Attributes Malicious Cyber Activity and Irresponsible State Behavior to the People's Republic of China
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Malicious Cyber Activity Attributable to the People's Republic of China
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Three Key Nominations (USAID, EXIM, Treasury)
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Readout of White House Listening Session with Cuban American Leaders
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the Occasion of Eid al-Adha
- Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 1285 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Guantanamo Bay
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 19, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Statement from Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby on Upcoming Secretary of Defense Travel
- Press Release: Guantanamo Bay Detainee Transfer Announced
- Article: Fort Lee Chosen as First Stop in U.S. for Relocating Afghans Under Operation Allies Refuge
- Article: DOD Holds First Public Outreach Event to Engage With PFAS Stakeholders
- Article: Veterans Can Request a Correction to Military Records Through a Review Board
- Contracts for July 19, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 20
- July 19: Readout | State Department Meetings with Leader of the Democratic Opposition of Belarus Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya
- July 19: Statement | Responding to the PRC's Destabilizing and Irresponsible Behavior in Cyberspace
- July 19: Statement | Transfer of GTMO Detainee to Morocco
- July 19: Statement | Senior Leaders from Afghanistan Hold Peace Talks
- July 19: Statement | Colombia's Independence Day
- July 19: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee Travels to Tucson, El Paso, Nogales (Sonora), and Ciudad Juárez
- July 19: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Ukraine and Poland
- July 19: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan
- Readout: Principal Advisor to the Administrator Mark Feierstein's Meeting with Ján Kubia, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Veeraya Kate Somvongsiri Incoming USAID Mission Director for Tanzania
Department of the Treasury
- Readout of the Meeting of the President's Working Group on Financial Markets to Discuss Stablecoins
- Joint Statement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the State Bank of Vietnam
- Press Release: Settlement Agreements between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Alfa Laval Middle East Ltd. and Alfa Laval Inc.
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Files Charges in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Involving Two Companies
- Press Release: UBS Settles Charges Related to Investments in Complex Exchange-Traded Product
- Press Release: SEC Shuts Down Fraudulent Mother-Son Offering Involving Purported Supercomputer
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: DOJ Formally Adopts New Policy Restricting Use of Compulsory Process to Obtain Reporter Information
- Press Release: Four Chinese Nationals Working with the Ministry of State Security Charged with Global Computer Intrusion Campaign Targeting Intellectual Property and Confidential Business Information, Including Infectious Disease Research
- Press Release: Prime Healthcare Services and Two Doctors Agree to Pay $37.5 Million to Settle Allegations of Kickbacks, Billing for a Suspended Doctor, and False Claims for Implantable Medical Hardware
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Update | Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Announces Extension and Re-Designation of Somalia for Temporary Protected Status
- Press Release: Statement from USCIS Acting Director Tracy Renaud on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Court Decision
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Continue Rescue Efforts in the RGV, Texas
- Press Release: RGV Agents Encounter a Group of 298 Migrants (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Woman from Drowning (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Tops $700 Million
- Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Buffalo Fire (Montana)
- Press Release: Two Weeks Left to Apply for Assistance from FEMA and SBA (Louisiana)
- Press Release: FEMA Continues to Support State-Run Recovery Service Center in Lake Charles (Louisiana)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai Commending the Treasury Department and the State Bank of Vietnam for Reaching an Agreement Regarding Vietnam's Currency Practices
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: Seamless Refined Copper Pipe and Tube from Vietnam Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Finds Strong Opportunity For Job Growth In Energy Sector Post-Pandemic
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Celebrates Expansion of Sabinoso Wilderness, Advancing Effort to Conserve and Restore Public Lands
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: CMS Proposes Rule to Increase Price Transparency, Access to Care, Safety & Health Equity
