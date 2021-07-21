This evening at sunset, celebrations around the globe will begin in observance of Eid al-Adha, also known as the "festival of sacrifice." According to History.com:

Eid al-Adha, or the "Feast of Sacrifice," signifies the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, known as Abraham in Christianity and Judaisim, to sacrifice his son, Ismail as ordered by Allah. It is one of Islam's most important holidays.

This year, observance of the holiday may look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Middle East Eye:

On the morning of Eid, Muslims will typically decorate their homes, wear their best clothes and head to a mosque for Eid prayers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people will likely be forced to pray at home this year, as mosques operate at a reduced capacity due to social distancing restrictions. After prayer, in an ordinary year, most families would host gatherings with a plethora of traditional foods, and invite friends and relatives over. Friends will often go out together, as the occasion serves as an opportunity for people to gather together and spend quality time. This year, the pandemic may cause the tradition to be modified for many families, as official restrictions and personal caution make themselves felt. Another key focus of Eid is to give charity to the less fortunate, and focus on spirituality.

Pryor Cashman shares warm wishes to our friends and family beginning their observations this evening. May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid al Adha and fill it with uncountable blessings. Eid Mubarak!

Please take a moment to learn more about this holiday through the resources below.

Resources

