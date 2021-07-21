This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- Air passenger rights during COVID-19 pandemic: Key rights not protected – Special Report by European Court of Auditors
- European Commission adopts positive assessments of Recovery and Resilience Plans from an additional 2 Member States
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission prolongs COVID-19 export authorization mechanism until 30 September 2021
- European Commission 2020 Annual Burden Survey includes proposed Single Window customs initiative
Medicines and Medical Devices
- European Commission identifies five promising candidate therapeutics for treating COVID-19 and associated conditions
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- EU Digital COVID Certificate enters into application in EU
- European Commission revises EU rules on product safety and consumer credit, including response to digitalization accelerated by the pandemic
- European Commission publishes reports by online platforms on combating coronavirus disinformation
