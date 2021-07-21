ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

Air passenger rights during COVID-19 pandemic: Key rights not protected – Special Report by European Court of Auditors

European Commission adopts positive assessments of Recovery and Resilience Plans from an additional 2 Member States

European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

European Commission prolongs COVID-19 export authorization mechanism until 30 September 2021

European Commission 2020 Annual Burden Survey includes proposed Single Window customs initiative

Medicines and Medical Devices

European Commission identifies five promising candidate therapeutics for treating COVID-19 and associated conditions

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

EU Digital COVID Certificate enters into application in EU

European Commission revises EU rules on product safety and consumer credit, including response to digitalization accelerated by the pandemic

European Commission publishes reports by online platforms on combating coronavirus disinformation

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.