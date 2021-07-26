>This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:30 a.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks on the economic recovery and the remarkable progress made under his Administration-from 60,000 to 600,000 new jobs per month thanks to the American Rescue Plan-and why we need the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and his Build Back Better agenda to sustain that growth in the years to come | State Dining Room

1:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady welcome Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II, to the White House | South Portico

2:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, participate in a bilateral meeting | Oval Office

2:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, participate in an expanded bilateral meeting | Oval Office

Looking ahead: The President will hold his second Cabinet meeting of his Administration on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the President will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio, to participate in a CNN town hall.

Note: The First Lady will travel to Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, July 21.

Upcoming White House Visits:

July 26: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - The Vice President joins THE PRESIDENT in receiving the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

Note: The White House had yet to release the Vice President's full schedule for Monday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday - Sunday, July 16-18, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Statement: The United States, Joined by Allies and Partners, Attributes Malicious Cyber Activity and Irresponsible State Behavior to the People's Republic of China | July 19, 2021

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Malicious Cyber Activity Attributable to the People's Republic of China | July 19, 2021

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Nelson Mandela International Day | July 18, 2021

Readout by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne of a Senior Administration Delegation Trip to Uzbekistan | July 18, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden on DACA and Legislation for Dreamers | July 17, 2021

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. On the One Year Anniversary of the Passing of Congressman John Lewis | July 17, 2021

Readout of President Joe Biden's Participation in the APEC Virtual Leaders' Retreat | July 16, 2021

Readout of White House Summit on the Homebuilding Supply Chain | July 16, 2021

Statement from Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders on Vice President Kamala Harris's Voting Rights Listening Session with Black Women Leaders | July 16, 2021

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey | July 16, 2021

Readout of First Meeting of White House Community Violence Intervention Collaborative | July 16, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces Seven Key Nominations (Commerce, DOD, Labor and State) | July 16, 2021

Statement by White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki on the Visit of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi of Iraq (July 26)

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 16, 2021

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | July 16, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: Navy to Christen First John Lewis-Class Oiler

Press Release: American Forces Travel Privileges Extended to Eligible Veterans

Article: San Antonio Military Medical Community Becomes 7th Medical 'Market'

Contracts for July 16, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, July 19

July 19: Statement | Responding to the PRC's Destabilizing and Irresponsible Behavior in Cyberspace | July 19, 2021

July 19: Statement | Transfer of GTMO Detainee to Morocco | July 19, 2021

July 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Omamo

July 16: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raychelle Omamo Before Their Meeting

July 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Chilean Foreign Minister Allamand

July 16: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand Before Their Meeting

July 16: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with New Zealand Secretary Chris Seed

July 16: Readout | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Meetings in Moscow, Russia

July 16: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry to Travel to the United Kingdom and Italy (July 20-21)

July 16: Fact Sheet | Issuance of a Hong Kong Business Advisory

July 16: Statement | Marking One Year of Hong Kong's National Security Law

July 16: Joint Statement of the C5+1 on the International Conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities"

July 16: Statement | Announcing the U.S. - Afghanistan - Uzbekistan - Pakistan Quad Regional Support for Afghanistan-Peace Process and Post Settlement

July 16: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Nelson Mandela International Day | July 18, 2021

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard | July 16, 2021

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Libya's Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dabaiba

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Protection of Humanitarian Space

Remarks at the High-Level Segment of the Economic and Social Affairs Council

Explanation of Position at the High-Level Segment of the Economic and Social Affairs Council (Full Statement)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at an International Visitor Leadership Program Event on Racism and Injustice

Department of the Treasury

Readout of Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Community Engagements in Houston, Texas

Readout of Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting on July 16, 2021

Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for May

Advisory: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to Convene a Meeting of the President's Working Group on Financial Markets to Discuss Stablecoins (July 19)

Sanctions List Update: Publication of Hong Kong Business Advisory; Hong Kong-related Designations

Sanctions List Update: Hong Kong-related Designations Updates

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Chair Gensler Announces Composition of Policy Team

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Statement of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Anniversary of the Death of Congressman John Lewis | July 17, 2021

Press Release: Chinese National Sentenced to More than Three Years in Federal Prison for Attempting to Illegally Export Maritime Raiding Craft and Engines to China

Press Release: Two Men Convicted for Roles in $4.5 Million International Telemarketing Scheme

Press Release: Environmental Safety International Inc. and its Agents to Pay $1.66 Million for Telemarketing Violations

Press Release: Former Tennessee County Official Indicted for Kidnapping and Sexual Assault

Press Release: Former Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Convicted of Bribery and Other Offenses

Press Release: Philadelphia Man and Woman Convicted of Tax Fraud

Press Release: Virginia Tax Return Preparer Sentenced to Just Over 12 Months for Evading Her Own Taxes

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: DHS Announces FY 2021 Preparedness Grants Funding Allocations

Press Release: Washtenaw & Wayne County Residents: Register for FEMA Assistance Now

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador's Tai Tour of Hamburg Hills Farm

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Visit to La Crosse Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Stakeholders From Across The Home Building Supply Chain Applaud Biden Administration Ahead Of Convening

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Takes Action against Septic Tank Cleaning Company that Made Millions of Illegal Robocalls to Consumers Nationwide

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Carr and Florida Leaders Urge Support for Internet Freedom in Cuba

Press Release: New Visions Communicaations, Inc. (New Visions)

Press Release: FCC Designates Ex Parte Status for Consortium Selection Proceeding

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Provides $28 Million To Advance Scientific Discovery Using Supercomputers

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Pres Release: Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking | Building for the Future Through Electric Regional Transmission Planning and Cost Allocation and Generator Interconnection

Press Release: FERC Begins Reform Process to Build the Transmission System of the Future

Press Release: FERC Establishes Administrative Hearing for Total Gas Proceeding

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Advances Two Solar Energy Projects on Tribal Lands

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Files Clean Air Act Complaint for Diesel Truck Tampering in Windham, Maine

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | May 2021 Numbers

Readout: Secretary Pete Buttigieg Hosts Roundtable On Port Congestion, Supply Chain Disruptions at Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Chicago, Illinois, to discuss public transit and transportation infrastructure

Department of Labor

Press Release: Federal court orders Chicago-area company to pay whistleblower $95K in back wages after U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $280K for 36 workers of Medford restaurant that withheld cash, credit card tips; failed to pay overtime

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $3M funding opportunity to strengthen enforcement of labor standards in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces $103 Million from American Rescue Plan to Strengthen Resiliency and Address Burnout in the Health Workforce

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | July 16, 2021

