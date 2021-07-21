Seven Bay Area Counties- Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma-and the City of Berkley issued a press release on July 16, 2021 strongly recommending that everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public places, including workplaces, to protect against the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19. The use of masks is recommended for indoor settings such as grocery or retail stores, theaters and family entertainment centers and workplaces (when you do not know everyone's vaccination status). Companies with employees who work in the Bay Area should contact experienced counsel with any questions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.