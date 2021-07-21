This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

11:45 a.m. - The President and The Vice President deliver remarks to mark the day that American families receive their first monthly Child Tax Credit relief payments from the American Rescue Plan | South Court Auditorium

2:00 p.m. EDT - The President hosts Her Excellency Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, for an Official Working Visit; this visit will affirm the deep and enduring bilateral ties between the United States and Germany | Oval Office

2:25 p.m. EDT - The President participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with H.E. Dr. Merkel; the leaders will discuss the full range of issues, including countering the threat of climate change, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing security and regional challenges, and shoring up democracy around the world, among other topics | Oval Office

4:15 p.m. EDT - The President participates in a joint press conference with H.E. Dr. Merkel | East Room

6:30 p.m. EDT - The President and The First Lady host H.E. Dr. Merkel and Professor Dr. Joachim Sauer for dinner; the dinner will include The Vice President, THE SECOND GENTLEMAN, and others who have been supporters of the bilateral relationship with Germany | State Dining Room

Looking ahead, on Friday, July 16, the President will participate remotely in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Retreat. Later on Friday, the President will travel to Camp David, where he will remain over the weekend.

Note: On July 23, the First Lady is set to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Upcoming White House Visits :

July 19: H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will host Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany for a working breakfast at the Vice President's Residence

11:45 a.m. EDT - the President and the Vice President will deliver remarks to mark American families receiving their first monthly Child Tax Credit relief payments from the American Rescue Plan

6:30 p.m. EDT - the President and the First Lady will host H.E. Dr. Merkel and Professor Dr. Joachim Sauer for dinner in the State Dining Room. The dinner will include the Vice President, the Second Gentleman, along with others.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden before a Meeting with Bipartisan Governors and Mayors to Discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

Readout of the President's Discussion with the Senate Democratic Caucus

Remarks by Vice President Harris before Meeting with Disabilities Advocates to Discuss Voting Rights

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian of France

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Joe Biden's Participation in the APEC Leaders' Virtual Retreat

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to Uzbekistan

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Official Working Visit of Chancellor Merkel of Germany

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 14, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Home General Scott Miller

Article: Defense Department Will Provide Options for 'Operation Allies Refuge'

Article: Ethics Key to AI Development, Austin Says

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 14, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 14, 2021 Press Release: DOD Announces Winners of the 2021 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence

Contracts for July 14, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 15

July 14: Fact Sheet | Key Outcomes at the 47th Session of the UN Human Rights Council

July 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Bastille Day Celebration

July 14: Statement | Honoring the Legacies of Natalya Estemirova and Paul Klebnikov

July 14: Readout | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Call with Russian President Putin During Meetings in Moscow, Russia

July 14: Transcript | Briefing with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Passport Services Rachel Arndt, Bureau of Consular Affairs On the State Department's Passport Services

July 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Armenian Acting Prime Minister Pashinyan

July 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau

July 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Mozambican President Nyusi

July 14: Statement | Bastille Day

July 14: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the 2021 International Religious Freedom Summit

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by USAID Administrator Samantha Power at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Session on the Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with International Company Business Leaders

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with International Company Business Leaders

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Daniel S. Kahl Appointed Acting Director of the Division of Examinations; Peter B. Driscoll to Depart Agency

Press Release: ICO "Listing" Website Charged With Unlawfully Touting Digital Asset Securities

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Requires Divestitures in Transaction between Global Industrial and Agricultural Equipment Component Manufacturers

Press Release : Man Sentenced for His Role in COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

: Man Sentenced for His Role in COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme Press Release: Woman Arrested for Fake COVID-19 Immunization and Vaccination Card Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Undocumented Individuals inside Grain Hopper Railcars (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Disrupt Smuggling Operations (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Arrest Two Gang Members and a Sex Offender (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Seize Over 1K Pounds of Marijuana Near the Rio Grande (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Over 100 in Two Separate Human Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Press Release: US Border Patrol, FURA Seize Cocaine Haul Worth $4.6 Million near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Chuweah Creek Fire in Washington State

Press Release: FEMA Awards Santa Rosa County $2.83 Million to Improve Stormwater Drainage System (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to La Crosse, Wisconsin

Department of Commerce

Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) National Meeting

Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Announces $153 Million to Promote Innovation in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells and Modules with Nanostructures, and Products Containing the Same

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: LendingClub Agrees to Pay $18 Million to Settle FTC Charges

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Acts to Protect National Security in Communications Supply Chain

Press Release: FCC to Vote on Designating Boston & Raleigh as Newest Innovation Zones

Press Release: FCC Seeks to Enable State-of-the-Art Radar Sensors in 60 GHz Band

Remarks: Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel at Open RAN Solutions Showcase

Remarks: Commissioner Simington Addresses Open RAN Solutions Showcase

Press Release: FCC Affirms Enforcement Bureau Fine Against Mobile Relay Associates

Press Release: Carr Visits Florida

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Tropical Storm Elsa

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Secretary Granholm Announces New Goal to Cut Costs of Long Duration Energy Storage by 90 Percent

Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces New Biden-Harris Appointees

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: EPA issues report on health of Salish Sea

Press Release: Boston River Report Cards Show Widespread Improvements in Bacteria Concentrations and Remaining Localized Challenges

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Oregon to discuss transportation safety, climate, and infrastructure

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee Members and Creation of Anti-Discrimination Subcommittee

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites contractor after investigation into fatal Huntsville trench collapse finds willful, serious safety failures

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $67K in back wages after finding Fayetteville Days Inn franchisee shorted workers' pay

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Releases "Frequently Asked Questions: Using American Rescue Plan Funding to Support Full-Service Community Schools & Related Strategies"

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Health Care Sign Ups Surpass 2 Million During 2021 Special Enrollment Period Ahead of Aug. 15 Deadline

