This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
11:45 a.m. - The President and The Vice President deliver remarks to mark the day that American families receive their first monthly Child Tax Credit relief payments from the American Rescue Plan | South Court Auditorium
2:00 p.m. EDT - The President hosts Her Excellency Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, for an Official Working Visit; this visit will affirm the deep and enduring bilateral ties between the United States and Germany | Oval Office
2:25 p.m. EDT - The President participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with H.E. Dr. Merkel; the leaders will discuss the full range of issues, including countering the threat of climate change, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing security and regional challenges, and shoring up democracy around the world, among other topics | Oval Office
4:15 p.m. EDT - The President participates in a joint press conference with H.E. Dr. Merkel | East Room
6:30 p.m. EDT - The President and The First Lady host H.E. Dr. Merkel and Professor Dr. Joachim Sauer for dinner; the dinner will include The Vice President, THE SECOND GENTLEMAN, and others who have been supporters of the bilateral relationship with Germany | State Dining Room
Looking ahead, on Friday, July 16, the President will participate remotely in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Retreat. Later on Friday, the President will travel to Camp David, where he will remain over the weekend.
Note: On July 23, the First Lady is set to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Upcoming White House Visits:
- July 19: H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will host Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany for a working breakfast at the Vice President's Residence
11:45 a.m. EDT - the President and the Vice President will deliver remarks to mark American families receiving their first monthly Child Tax Credit relief payments from the American Rescue Plan
6:30 p.m. EDT - the President and the First Lady will host H.E. Dr. Merkel and Professor Dr. Joachim Sauer for dinner in the State Dining Room. The dinner will include the Vice President, the Second Gentleman, along with others.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Wednesday, July 14, 2021
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden before a Meeting with Bipartisan Governors and Mayors to Discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework
- Readout of the President's Discussion with the Senate Democratic Caucus
- Remarks by Vice President Harris before Meeting with Disabilities Advocates to Discuss Voting Rights
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian of France
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Joe Biden's Participation in the APEC Leaders' Virtual Retreat
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to Uzbekistan
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Official Working Visit of Chancellor Merkel of Germany
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 14, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Home General Scott Miller
- Article: Defense Department Will Provide Options for 'Operation Allies Refuge'
- Article: Ethics Key to AI Development, Austin Says
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 14, 2021
- Press Release: DOD Announces Winners of the 2021 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence
- Contracts for July 14, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 15
- July 14: Fact Sheet | Key Outcomes at the 47th Session of the UN Human Rights Council
- July 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Bastille Day Celebration
- July 14: Statement | Honoring the Legacies of Natalya Estemirova and Paul Klebnikov
- July 14: Readout | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Call with Russian President Putin During Meetings in Moscow, Russia
- July 14: Transcript | Briefing with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Passport Services Rachel Arndt, Bureau of Consular Affairs On the State Department's Passport Services
- July 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Armenian Acting Prime Minister Pashinyan
- July 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau
- July 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Mozambican President Nyusi
- July 14: Statement | Bastille Day
- July 14: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the 2021 International Religious Freedom Summit
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by USAID Administrator Samantha Power at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Session on the Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with International Company Business Leaders
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with International Company Business Leaders
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Daniel S. Kahl Appointed Acting Director of the Division of Examinations; Peter B. Driscoll to Depart Agency
- Press Release: ICO "Listing" Website Charged With Unlawfully Touting Digital Asset Securities
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Requires Divestitures in Transaction between Global Industrial and Agricultural Equipment Component Manufacturers
- Press Release: Man Sentenced for His Role in COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Woman Arrested for Fake COVID-19 Immunization and Vaccination Card Scheme
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Undocumented Individuals inside Grain Hopper Railcars (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Disrupt Smuggling Operations (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Arrest Two Gang Members and a Sex Offender (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Seize Over 1K Pounds of Marijuana Near the Rio Grande (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Over 100 in Two Separate Human Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
- Press Release: US Border Patrol, FURA Seize Cocaine Haul Worth $4.6 Million near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Chuweah Creek Fire in Washington State
- Press Release: FEMA Awards Santa Rosa County $2.83 Million to Improve Stormwater Drainage System (Florida)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to La Crosse, Wisconsin
Department of Commerce
- Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) National Meeting
- Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Announces $153 Million to Promote Innovation in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells and Modules with Nanostructures, and Products Containing the Same
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: LendingClub Agrees to Pay $18 Million to Settle FTC Charges
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Acts to Protect National Security in Communications Supply Chain
- Press Release: FCC to Vote on Designating Boston & Raleigh as Newest Innovation Zones
- Press Release: FCC Seeks to Enable State-of-the-Art Radar Sensors in 60 GHz Band
- Remarks: Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel at Open RAN Solutions Showcase
- Remarks: Commissioner Simington Addresses Open RAN Solutions Showcase
- Press Release: FCC Affirms Enforcement Bureau Fine Against Mobile Relay Associates
- Press Release: Carr Visits Florida
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Tropical Storm Elsa
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Secretary Granholm Announces New Goal to Cut Costs of Long Duration Energy Storage by 90 Percent
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces New Biden-Harris Appointees
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: EPA issues report on health of Salish Sea
- Press Release: Boston River Report Cards Show Widespread Improvements in Bacteria Concentrations and Remaining Localized Challenges
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Oregon to discuss transportation safety, climate, and infrastructure
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee Members and Creation of Anti-Discrimination Subcommittee
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites contractor after investigation into fatal Huntsville trench collapse finds willful, serious safety failures
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $67K in back wages after finding Fayetteville Days Inn franchisee shorted workers' pay
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Releases "Frequently Asked Questions: Using American Rescue Plan Funding to Support Full-Service Community Schools & Related Strategies"
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Health Care Sign Ups Surpass 2 Million During 2021 Special Enrollment Period Ahead of Aug. 15 Deadline
