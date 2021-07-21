This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
7:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Virtual Retreat, where Leaders will discuss ending the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting the global economic recovery | South Court Auditorium
10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
12:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room
1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination program | Oval Office
2:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Camp David
3:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the Weekly Economic Briefing | Camp David
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will receive the President's Daily Brief in the Oval Office
12:20 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will have lunch with the President in the Private Dining Room
1:00 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will meet with members of the Black Women's Roundtable, NCNW and other women leaders on voting rights
4:20 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will deliver remarks at a virtual finance event for the Democratic National Committee
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Thursday, July 15, 2021
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden and Chancellor Merkel of the Federal Republic of Germany in Press Conference
- Fact Sheet: U.S.-Germany Climate and Energy Partnership
- Statement: Washington Declaration
- Statement on Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting with Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand
- Remarks by President Biden to Mark the Day That Tens of Millions of Families Will Get Their First Monthly Child Tax Credit Relief Payments Thanks to the American Rescue Plan
- Fact Sheet: How the Build Back Better Framework Will Support Women's Employment and Strengthen Family Economic Security
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Distributes First Monthly Payments of the Expanded Child Tax Credit
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Two Million Americans Signing Up for Health Coverage and Launching the "Summer Sprint to Coverage" Campaign
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, July 15, 2021
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Michigan Disaster Declaration
- Proclamation on National Atomic Veterans Day, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Official Testifies on DOD Budget Request for Construction, Energy, Environmental Programs
- Article: Milley Marks Full Operational Capability of NATO Command in Norfolk
- Article: DOD Officials Testify on Fixed-Wing Tactical, Training Aircraft Programs
- Contracts for July 15, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, July 16
- July 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Foreign Minister Le Drian
- July 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgan
- July 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with United Arab Emirates Presidential Advisor Gargash
- July 15: Statement | Recent Judicial Appointments in Georgia
- July 15: Statement | U.S.-Russia Joint Statement Addressing the Climate Challenge
- July 15: Statement | U.S.-EU Dialogue on Nonproliferation, Disarmament, Arms Control and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Risk Mitigation
- July 15: Statement | Resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri
- July 15: Statement | Rewards for Justice - Reward Offer for Information on Foreign Malicious Cyber Activity Against U.S. Critical Infrastructure
- July 15: Statement | Appointment of Ambassador Philip Reeker as Chargé d'Affaires at Embassy London
- July 15: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Mongolia (July 18-25)
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Libya
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury Calls for Large Position Reports
- Press Release: Treasury and IRS Announce Families of Nearly 60 Million Children Receive $15 Billion Dollars in First Payments of Expanded and Newly Advanceable Child Tax Credit
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Awards More Than $1 Million to Whistleblower
- Press Release: SEC Charges Executives of Network Infrastructure Company With Accounting Fraud
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: U.S. Government Launches First One-Stop Ransomware Resource at StopRansomware.gov
- Press Release: DaVita Inc. and Former CEO Indicted in Ongoing Investigation of Labor Market Collusion in Health Care Industry
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Delivery Services Company to Resolve Retaliation Claim
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: AMO in San Diego Disrupt 8 Maritime Smuggling Events in 4 Days (California)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Provide Life Saving Medical Aid (Texas)
- Press Release: Two Large Groups of Migrants Apprehended in RGC (Texas)
- Press Release: Agents Intercept Large Travel Trailer Smuggling Schemes (Texas)
- Press Release: Thousands of Fake Apple AirPods Worth $1.3 Million Seized by Cincinnati CBP (Ohio)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Michigan
- Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Montour County, PA
- Press Release: FEMA Provides More Than $2 Million to Franciscan Alliance, Inc. (Indiana)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Call with Kazakhstan Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Raimondo Makes the Case for Care Infrastructure Investments with TIME'S UP President and CEO Tina Tchen and TIME'S UP Care Economy Business Council
- Blog: U.S. Census Bureau to Release First Look at Nation's Demographic Characteristics from 2020 Census
- Blog: Commerce's NTIA Releases Report on Current and Projected Federal Use of Spectrum by Space-Based Systems
- Blog: Commerce Ranks in Top Five Places to Work in Federal Government for Ninth Consecutive Year
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for August Open Meeting
- Press Release: Carr Backs Governor DeSantis Call to End Cuba's Internet Blockade
- Press Release: Commissioner Simington Speaks at IGF-USA 2021
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB and FDIC Release Enhanced Version of Money Smart for Older Adults
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy, Initiates Action to Work with Tribes, Partners and Communities
- Press Release: USDA Awards $12 Million in Record-Breaking Farm to School Grants, Releases New Data Showing Expansion of Farm to School Efforts
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Kicks Off 'Summer of Solar 2021' With Tool That Fast-Tracks Solar Power For Communities Nationwide
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces Tribal and Native Hawaiian Consultations to Discuss Updates to Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces $200k Under the American Rescue Plan to Fund Environmental Justice Initiatives in Massachusetts
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Phoenix, Arizona to discuss public transit and transportation infrastructure
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: Colorado court sentences Avon construction company owner to jail, orders restitution for family of worker killed in Granby trench collapse
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reminds Pacific Northwest employers to protect workers from the dangers of heat illness
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files suit against North Texas dental practice, owners for retaliation against employees who reported coronavirus concerns
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces more than $92M in funding for training, employment services, wage subsidies for workers harmed by foreign trade
- Press Release: Lakeland roofing contractor pays more than $51K in back wages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor uncovers overtime, child labor violations
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Massachusetts' Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $611 Million
See link here to access similar press releases related to other states.
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Provides Nearly $144 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts in Underserved Communities
- Press Release: U.S. Surgeon General Issues Advisory During COVID-19 Vaccination Push Warning American Public About Threat of Health Misinformation
- Pres Release: Biden-Harris Administration Launches "Summer Sprint to Coverage" Campaign for Final 30 Days of Special Enrollment Period
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Grants First Full Approval for Treatment of Lymphoma in Dogs
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.