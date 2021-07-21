This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

7:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Virtual Retreat, where Leaders will discuss ending the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting the global economic recovery | South Court Auditorium

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

12:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room

1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination program | Oval Office

2:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Camp David

3:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the Weekly Economic Briefing | Camp David

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will receive the President's Daily Brief in the Oval Office

12:20 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will have lunch with the President in the Private Dining Room

1:00 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will meet with members of the Black Women's Roundtable, NCNW and other women leaders on voting rights

4:20 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will deliver remarks at a virtual finance event for the Democratic National Committee

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, July 15, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden and Chancellor Merkel of the Federal Republic of Germany in Press Conference

Fact Sheet: U.S.-Germany Climate and Energy Partnership

Statement: Washington Declaration

Statement on Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting with Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand

Remarks by President Biden to Mark the Day That Tens of Millions of Families Will Get Their First Monthly Child Tax Credit Relief Payments Thanks to the American Rescue Plan

Fact Sheet: How the Build Back Better Framework Will Support Women's Employment and Strengthen Family Economic Security

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Distributes First Monthly Payments of the Expanded Child Tax Credit

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Two Million Americans Signing Up for Health Coverage and Launching the "Summer Sprint to Coverage" Campaign

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, July 15, 2021

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Michigan Disaster Declaration

Proclamation on National Atomic Veterans Day, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Official Testifies on DOD Budget Request for Construction, Energy, Environmental Programs

Article: Milley Marks Full Operational Capability of NATO Command in Norfolk

Article: DOD Officials Testify on Fixed-Wing Tactical, Training Aircraft Programs

Contracts for July 15, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, July 16

July 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

July 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgan

July 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with United Arab Emirates Presidential Advisor Gargash

July 15: Statement | Recent Judicial Appointments in Georgia

July 15: Statement | U.S.-Russia Joint Statement Addressing the Climate Challenge

July 15: Statement | U.S.-EU Dialogue on Nonproliferation, Disarmament, Arms Control and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Risk Mitigation

July 15: Statement | Resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri

July 15: Statement | Rewards for Justice - Reward Offer for Information on Foreign Malicious Cyber Activity Against U.S. Critical Infrastructure

July 15: Statement | Appointment of Ambassador Philip Reeker as Chargé d'Affaires at Embassy London

July 15: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Mongolia (July 18-25)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Libya

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Calls for Large Position Reports

Press Release: Treasury and IRS Announce Families of Nearly 60 Million Children Receive $15 Billion Dollars in First Payments of Expanded and Newly Advanceable Child Tax Credit

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Awards More Than $1 Million to Whistleblower

Press Release: SEC Charges Executives of Network Infrastructure Company With Accounting Fraud

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: U.S. Government Launches First One-Stop Ransomware Resource at StopRansomware.gov

Press Release: DaVita Inc. and Former CEO Indicted in Ongoing Investigation of Labor Market Collusion in Health Care Industry

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Delivery Services Company to Resolve Retaliation Claim

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: AMO in San Diego Disrupt 8 Maritime Smuggling Events in 4 Days (California)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Provide Life Saving Medical Aid (Texas)

Press Release: Two Large Groups of Migrants Apprehended in RGC (Texas)

Press Release: Agents Intercept Large Travel Trailer Smuggling Schemes (Texas)

Press Release: Thousands of Fake Apple AirPods Worth $1.3 Million Seized by Cincinnati CBP (Ohio)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Michigan

Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Montour County, PA

Press Release: FEMA Provides More Than $2 Million to Franciscan Alliance, Inc. (Indiana)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Call with Kazakhstan Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov

Department of Commerce

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Raimondo Makes the Case for Care Infrastructure Investments with TIME'S UP President and CEO Tina Tchen and TIME'S UP Care Economy Business Council

Blog: U.S. Census Bureau to Release First Look at Nation's Demographic Characteristics from 2020 Census

Blog: Commerce's NTIA Releases Report on Current and Projected Federal Use of Spectrum by Space-Based Systems

Blog: Commerce Ranks in Top Five Places to Work in Federal Government for Ninth Consecutive Year

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for August Open Meeting

Press Release: Carr Backs Governor DeSantis Call to End Cuba's Internet Blockade

Press Release: Commissioner Simington Speaks at IGF-USA 2021

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB and FDIC Release Enhanced Version of Money Smart for Older Adults

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy, Initiates Action to Work with Tribes, Partners and Communities

Press Release: USDA Awards $12 Million in Record-Breaking Farm to School Grants, Releases New Data Showing Expansion of Farm to School Efforts

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Kicks Off 'Summer of Solar 2021' With Tool That Fast-Tracks Solar Power For Communities Nationwide

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Tribal and Native Hawaiian Consultations to Discuss Updates to Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces $200k Under the American Rescue Plan to Fund Environmental Justice Initiatives in Massachusetts

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Phoenix, Arizona to discuss public transit and transportation infrastructure

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: Colorado court sentences Avon construction company owner to jail, orders restitution for family of worker killed in Granby trench collapse

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reminds Pacific Northwest employers to protect workers from the dangers of heat illness

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files suit against North Texas dental practice, owners for retaliation against employees who reported coronavirus concerns

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces more than $92M in funding for training, employment services, wage subsidies for workers harmed by foreign trade

Press Release: Lakeland roofing contractor pays more than $51K in back wages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor uncovers overtime, child labor violations

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Massachusetts' Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $611 Million

See link here to access similar press releases related to other states.

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release : Biden-Harris Administration Provides Nearly $144 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts in Underserved Communities

Press Release : U.S. Surgeon General Issues Advisory During COVID-19 Vaccination Push Warning American Public About Threat of Health Misinformation

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Launches "Summer Sprint to Coverage" Campaign for Final 30 Days of Special Enrollment Period

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Grants First Full Approval for Treatment of Lymphoma in Dogs

