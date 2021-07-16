self

In this new episode of OnAir: Health Care, Akin Gump health care senior policy advisor Matthew Hittle and consultant Dr. Mario Ramirez welcome public law and policy partners Ed Pagano and Clete Willems to talk federal health care policy and legislation.

Among the topics covered:

What is infrastructure, and how are votes lining up in Congress?

COVID variants, new CDC guidelines on travel, and more.

International IP protections for vaccines.

Originally published April 16, 2021

