This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

3:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT meets with a bipartisan group of Governors and Mayors to discuss the importance of investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework to States and cities across the country; The Vice President, the Secretary of Commerce, and the Secretary of Labor also attend | Roosevelt Room

Looking ahead:

, the President will deliver remarks to mark the day that U.S. families receive their first monthly tax relief payments from the American Rescue Plan. Also on Thursday, the President will welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House for an official working visit. Friday, July 16, the President will participate remotely in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Retreat. Later on Friday, the President will travel to Camp David, where he will remain over the weekend.

Note: The First Lady will no longer be travelling to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area in Minnesota on Friday. On July 23, the First Lady is set to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Upcoming White House Visits :

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

July 19: H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:45 a.m. EDT- the Vice President will meet with disabilities advocates to discuss voting rights | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

3:00 p.m. EDT- the Vice President will join the President when he meets with a bipartisan group of Governors and Mayors to discuss investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework to States and cities across the country | Roosevelt Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: U.S. Assistance to Haiti

Remarks by President Biden on Protecting the Sacred, Constitutional Right to Vote

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Philadelphia, PA

Nominations: President Biden Announces 11 Key Nominations (Commerce, DOD, State, etc.)

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Austin at the Global Emerging Technology Summit of The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (As Delivered)

Article: Austin Speaks at AI Technology Summit

Article: Spain's Defense Minister Visits U.S. Ship

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing

Contracts for July 13, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, July 14

July 13: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence's (NSCAI) Global Emerging Technology Summit

July 13: Statement | U.S. Leadership on Human Rights and Ending Systemic Racism

July 13: Statement | State Department Helps Launch New IIJ Guide to Counter Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism

July 13: Statement | Issuance of the Updated Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory

July 13: Fact Sheet | Issuance of Updated Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory

July 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with OAS Secretary General Almagro

July 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with ASEAN Foreign Ministers and the ASEAN Secretary General

July 13: Statement | The United States of America and Republic of Ghana Sign a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation

July 13: Statement | Montenegro Statehood Day

July 13: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meeting with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Colombia

Department of the Treasury

Guidance: Publication of Updated Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges SPAC, Sponsor, Merger Target, and CEOs for Misleading Disclosures Ahead of Proposed Business Combination

Press Release: SEC Announces $97 Million Enforcement Action Against TIAA Subsidiary for Violations in Retirement Rollover Recommendations

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Iranian Intelligence Officials Indicted on Kidnapping Conspiracy Charges

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Overviews U.S. Maritime Migrant Interdiction Operations

Press Release: CISA Issues Emergency Directive Requiring Federal Agencies to Mitigate Windows Print Spooler Service Vulnerability

Statement from New CISA Director Jen Easterly

Press Release: El Centro Border Patrol Agents Seize Meth at Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: Two Large Groups of Migrants Enter the U.S. (Texas)

Press Release: Two Failed Smuggling Attempts Foiled by Law Enforcement (Texas)

Press Release: Combined Law Enforcement Efforts Leads to the Discovery of Multiple Stash Houses (Texas)

Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol Unveils "Se Busca Informacion" Initiative Which Identifies 10 New Targets (Texas)

Press Release: Memphis Seizes 4.2 Kilos of "Personal Use" Clovidol Opioids (Tennessee)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Fort Pierre Facing Probation from the National Flood Insurance Program (South Dakota)

Press Release: Less than Two Weeks Left to Apply for Disaster Assistance (Kentucky)

Press Release: West Virginia | Less than a week left to apply for FEMA disaster assistance

Press Release: FEMA Awards $2.3 Million to St. Cloud for Ravine Stabilization Project (Minnesota)

Press Release: FEMA Assigns Over $2.6 Million for the Patillas Dam (Puerto Rico)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Joins Other Federal Agencies in Issuing Updated Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Statement Regarding Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Termination of Acquisition of Dominion Energy, Inc.'s Questar Pipeline in Central Utah

Federal Communications Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Order Mandating Electronic Filing of IB Applications and Reports

Press Release: FCC Affirms Enforcement Bureau Fine Against Mobile Relay

Press Release: FCC Acts to Protect National Security in Communications Supply Chain

Press Release: FCC Seeks to Enable State-of-the-Art Radar Sensors in 60 GHz Band

Press Release: FCC Requires Disabling of Contraband Phones in Correctional Facilities

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA to Provide Pandemic Assistance to Livestock Producers for Animal Losses

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Awards $12 Million to Tribal Communities to Maximize Deployment of Energy Technology

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Deb Haaland, National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy Discuss Investments to Support Reclamation Jobs During Pennsylvania Visit

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Advisory: Administrator Regan to Deliver Virtual Keynote Remarks on Climate Change at ECOS Summer Meeting (July 14)

Press Release: EPA's Safer Choice Program Highlighted in Sustainable Shopping Initiative

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, other federal departments issue Business Advisory for Xinjiang, China

Press Release: Milwaukee metal fabricating facility cited for failing to implement hearing conservation, machine safety programs

Press Release: Grocery store operator pays over $27K in penalties after U.S. Department of Labor finds repeated child labor violations at Maine, New Hampshire locations

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Temporary Changes to the Federal Aid Verification Process for the 2021-22 Award Year

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release : HHS Provides $398 Million to Small Rural Hospitals for COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation

: HHS Provides $398 Million to Small Rural Hospitals for COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation Press Release: CMS Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health Crisis Care for Those with Medicaid

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | July 13, 2021

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

