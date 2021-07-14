This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

1:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2:50 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on protecting the sacred, constitutional right to vote

4:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, en route Joint Base Andrews

4:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

5:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT returns to the White House

Looking ahead:

Thursday, July 15, the President will deliver remarks to mark the day that U.S. families receive their first monthly tax relief payments from the American Rescue Plan. Also on Thursday, the President will welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House for an official working visit.

Friday, July 16, the President will participate remotely in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Retreat. Later on Friday, the President will travel to Camp David, where he will remain over the weekend.

Also on Friday, July 16, the First Lady will travel to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area in Minnesota.

Upcoming White House Visits:

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

July 19: H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Tuesday.

Note: On Wednesday, July 14, the Second Gentleman will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

TBD EDT – Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Recap of Monday, July 12, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden Discussing His Administration's Comprehensive Strategy to Reduce Gun Crimes

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Protests in Cuba

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on U.S. Government Delegation to Haiti

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 12, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Bilateral Meeting With U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace

Publication: Extension of the U.S.-U.K. Statement of Intent Regarding Enhanced Cooperation on Carrier Operations and Maritime Power Projection

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace Opening Remarks at Bilateral Meeting

Article: Miller Transfers Command in Afghanistan to McKenzie

Article: Austin, Wallace Praise Miller as Command Transitions in Afghanistan

Article: After Authority Transition in Afghanistan, Airport Security Remains Top Priority

Article: Indo-PACOM Deputy Commander Discusses Joint All-Domain Command, Control

Article: 19 Military Athletes to Represent U.S. at Tokyo Olympics

Article: Nanosatellites Could Play Pivotal Role in Defense Against Enemy Missiles

Contracts for July 12, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 13

July 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the Press on Release of the 2021 Congressional Report Pursuant to the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act

July 12: Transcript | Briefing with Acting Assistant Secretary for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Robert Faucher on Release of the 2021 Congressional Report Pursuant to the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act

July 12: Statement | The United States Restricts Visas of 100 Nicaraguans Affiliated with Ortega-Murillo Regime

July 12: Advisory | Meeting of the Advisory Committee on International Postal and Delivery Services

July 12: Statement | Sao Tome and Principe National Day

July 12: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to the Eurogroup

Guidance: Issuance of Venezuela-related General License 40 and Frequently Asked Questions

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges TheBull with Selling "Insider Trading Tips" on the Dark Web

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Statement from the Justice Department on Law Enforcement Assistance to the Haitian Government

Press Release: Justice Department and Federal Maritime Commission Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Support Interagency Collaboration

Press Release: United States Files Complaint and Reaches Agreement on Stipulation with Limetree Bay Terminals LLC and Limetree Bay Refining LLC Relating to Petroleum Refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Press Release: Justice Department and Board of Elections of Oneida County, New York, Reach Agreement under National Voter Registration Act and Help America Vote Act

Press Release: Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Company and its Owners Plead Guilty to Violating Environmental and Worker Safety Laws Related to Workers' 2015 Deaths

Press Release: Florida Department of Children and Families Agrees to Pay $17.5 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Liability in Connection with SNAP Quality Control

Press Release: Long Island Resident Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Elder Fraud Scheme

Press Release: New York Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud

Press Release: Virginia Return Preparer Convicted of Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on the Confirmation of Jen Easterly as CISA Director

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Disrupt Meth Smuggling Attempt (California)

Press Release: Agents Rescue Two Migrants Near Ocotillo (California)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Render Aid to Dehydrated Individuals in the Mountains (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance tops $600 million

: FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance tops $600 million Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Bootleg Fire in Oregon

Press Release: Bay County Approved for $2.4 Million in Hurricane Michael Recovery Expenses (Florida)

Press Release: First Baptist Church, Panama City Approved for $1.8 Million in Hurricane Michael Emergency Protective Measures (Florida)

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Announces Agenda for July 21 Open Commission Meeting

Press Release: FTC Charges Two Florida-based Companies with Helping Student Debt Relief Scammers

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Open RAN Solutions Showcase Agenda

Press Release: FCC Proposes Updates to Technical Rules for Radio Broadcasters

Press Release: Deletion of Items from July 13, 2021 Open Meeting

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Shannon Estenoz Sworn In as Interior Department Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Identifies Drinking Water Contaminants for Potential Regulation

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: OSHA signs alliance with Ohio Agribusiness Association to train, protect workers from grain handling hazards

Press Release: Recognizing anniversary of worker's death, U.S. Department of Labor urges western New Yorkers to safeguard against hot weather hazards

Press Release: Mississippi-based contractor pays $52K in back wages, fringe benefits to 45 laborers after U.S. Department of Labor finds federal labor violations

Department of Education

Press Release: Education Department's Student Aid Office Adds Experienced Leaders

