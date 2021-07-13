This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets with the Attorney General and local leaders, including law enforcement, elected officials, and a community violence intervention expert, to discuss his Administration's comprehensive strategy to reduce gun crimes | Roosevelt Room

Looking ahead, on Tuesday, July 13, the President will deliver remarks in Philadelphia related to voting rights. On Thursday, July 15, the President will deliver remarks to mark the day that tens of millions of families will get their first monthly tax relief payments thanks to the American Rescue Plan. Also on Thursday, the President will welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House for an official working visit. On Friday, July 16, the President will participate remotely in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Retreat. Later on Friday, the President will travel to Camp David, where he will remain over the weekend.

On Friday, July 16, the First Lady will travel to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area in Minnesota.

Upcoming White House Visits :

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

July 19: H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:25 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will travel to Detroit, Michigan

2:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a voting rights listening session

3:25 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a vaccine mobilization event | TCF Center

5:25 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a Whitmer for Michigan finance event

6:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Michigan en route Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, July 9-11, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy

Fact Sheet: Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy

Remarks by President Biden at Signing of an Executive Order Promoting Competition in the American Economy

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on President Biden's Call with President Putin of Russia

Remarks by President Biden before Air Force One Departure

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 9, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces His Intent to Nominate Four Individuals to Serve as Ambassadors (France/Monaco, India, Chile, Bangladesh)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Bilateral Meeting With France Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly Opening Remarks at Bilateral Meeting

Article: French, U.S. Defense Leaders Discuss Ways to Further Cooperation

Article: Biden Explains Reasoning Behind Afghanistan Decision, Thanks U.S. Vets of the Fight

Article: Donley Welcomes New Professional Challenge of Old Job

Article: Hicks Assesses DOD Modernization, Innovation

Contracts for July 9, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, July 12

July 11: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Release the 2021 Congressional Report Pursuant to the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act (July 12)

July 11: Statement | Fifth Anniversary of the Arbitral Tribunal Ruling on the South China Sea

July 11: Statement | Message on the 26th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide

July 10: Statement | Media Freedom Coalition Statement on Hong Kong's Apple Daily

July 10: Advisory | Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Qatar, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan

July 10: Statement | The Bahamas Independence Day

July 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with U.S. Labor Leaders

July 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

July 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Al-Sabah

July 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi

July 10: Statement | Russia's Continuing Repression of Members of Religious Minority Groups

July 9: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence's Global Emerging Technology Summit (July 13)

July 9: Statement | Mongolia National Day and 100th Anniversary

July 9: Statement | Kiribati's National Day

July 9: Statement | Argentina's Independence Day

July 9: Statement | South Sudan National Day

July 9: Statement | New U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia Achieves LEED® Gold

July 9: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting With Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Norwegian Refugee Council Secretary General Jan Egeland

Press Release: South Sudan 10 Years After Independence | A Call on Leaders to End Conflict, Hunger, and Impunity

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Stakeout Following the Adoption of a Resolution on the Syria Cross-Border Mechanism

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution on the Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Mechanism

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

Press Release: Sterling Hayden | The Hollywood Star That Left the Silver Screen to Become a Spy

Department of the Treasury

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen is in Brussels, Belgium, on July 12. She will return to Washington on July 13.

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Venice International Conference on Climate | July 11, 2021

Transcript: Press Conference By Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen Following The Close Of The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meetings | July 11, 2021

Statement: G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Communiqué | July 10, 2021

Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Conclusion of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meetings | July 10, 2021

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Roundtable Discussion with Emergency Rental Assistance Program Grantees | July 9, 2021

Remarks from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting's High Level Symposium on International Tax | July 9, 2021

Advisory: Trip Guidance and Press Schedule for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges TheBull with Selling "Insider Trading Tips" on the Dark Web

Press Release: SEC Charges Three Individuals with Insider Trading

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Statement of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Justice Department's Implementation of the Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy

Statement from the Justice Department on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Efforts to Invest in Competition in the Meatpacking Industry

Statement of Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers of the Antitrust Division and FTC Chair Lina Khan on Competition Executive Order's Call to Consider Revisions to Merger Guidelines

Press Release : California Man Arrested for $3.6 Million PPP and EIDL Loan Fraud

: California Man Arrested for $3.6 Million PPP and EIDL Loan Fraud Press Release: Man Convicted of Conspiracy to Import and Distribute Fentanyl

Press Release: Jury Convicts Medical Equipment Company Owners of $27 Million Fraud

Press Release: Peruvian National Sentenced to 90 Months in Prison for Conspiring to Defraud Thousands of Spanish-Speaking Immigrants

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Convicted Felon Arrested by Border Patrol (California)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Stops Human Smuggling Attempt near Hebbronville, Discover Two Wanted Subjects Among the Group (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Agriculture Specialists in Pharr Intercept Rare Pest, a First in the Nation Discovery (Texas)

Press Release: Memphis Seizes Methamphetamines Hidden in Individual Peanut Shells (Tennessee)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA Region 3 Updates Guidance on COVID-19 Funeral Expense Aid

: FEMA Region 3 Updates Guidance on COVID-19 Funeral Expense Aid Press Release: Seven Florida Counties Added to Tropical Storm Elsa Emergency Declaration

Press Release: FEMA Awards Miami-Dade County $5.6 Million for Hurricane Irma Expenses (Florida)

Press Release: FEMA Issues Public Notice for Five Mississippi Counties Added to Severe Winter Storms Disaster Declaration

Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Fairfax City, VA

Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Baltimore County, MD

Press Release: How to Reduce Damage from Future Storms (Tennessee)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Foreigner Affairs Marcelo Ebrard

Press Release: USTR Announces Reallocation of Unused Fiscal Year 2021 WTO Tarrif-Rate Quota Volume for Raw Cane Sugar

Department of Commerce

Sanctions: Commerce Department Adds 34 Entities to the Entity List to Target Enablers of China's Human Rights Abuses and Military Modernization, and Unauthorized Iranian and Russian Procurement

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: U.S. Processed Raspberry Industry in Washington State Produces Premium Product But Challenged by High Production Costs and Geographic Concentration, Reports USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Statement of FTC Chair Lina Khan and Antitrust Division Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers on Competition Executive Order's Call to Consider Revisions to Merger Guidelines

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Statement from Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel on Competition-Focused Executive Order

Statement from Commissioner Simington on Competition Executive Order

Statement from Commissioner Carr on White House Executive Order

Statement from Commissioner Starks On President Biden's Competition Executive Order

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC, IFC, EIB, and AFD Boosting COVID-19 Vaccine Production in Africa with Senegal-based Vaccine Manufacturer IPD

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces $500 Million for Expanded Meat & Poultry Processing Capacity as Part of Efforts to Increase Competition, Level the Playing Field for Family Farmers and Ranchers, and Build a Better Food System

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Welcomes Additional Biden-Harris Appointees

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: ICYMI | Administrator Regan Visits Wisconsin and Michigan Highlighting Water Infrastructure, Environmental Justice, Clean Transportation

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Proposed Rule to Require Airlines to Refund Fees to Consumers for Significantly Delayed Bags and Services Not Provided by the Airline

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S., Mexico announce enforcement of worker protection agreement

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation's Interim Final Rule on Special Financial Assistance

Department of Education

Press Release: Department of Education Approves Borrower Defense Claims Related to Three Additional Institutions

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Swearing-In of Dawn O'Connell as Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and Cheryl Campbell becoming Assistant Secretary for Administration

Press Release: HHS Updates Interoperability Standards to Support the Electronic Exchange of Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Social Determinants of Health

Statement: Joint CDC and FDA Statement on Vaccine Boosters

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Statement : Joint CDC and FDA Statement on Vaccine Boosters

: Joint CDC and FDA Statement on Vaccine Boosters Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | July 9, 2021

: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | July 9, 2021 Press Release: FDA Issues Systems Recognition Draft Guidance

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.