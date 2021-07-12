This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs an executive order on promoting competition in the American economy | State Dining Room
5:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware
6:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware
Upcoming White House Visits:
- July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- July 19: H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the National Association of Counties Annual Conference
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Thursday, July 8, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Fact Sheet: Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy | July 9, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden on the Drawdown of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting With Leaders from Legacy Black Civil Rights Organizations
- Fact Sheet: Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework Creates Economic Opportunities for Rural America
- Press Release: President Joe Biden Appoints Nine Members to President's Council of Governors
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 8, 2021
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Afghans Have Training, Capability for Stability, Pentagon Official Says
- Article: DOD Aims to Advance Citizenship Education
- Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced July 15, 2021
- Contracts for July 8, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, July 9
- July 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Representatives from Burma's Civil Society Organizations
- July 8: Statement | On the 6th Anniversary of the 709 Crackdown in China
- July 8: Statement | Kyrgyz Republic's New Law Directed at NGOs
- July 8: Statement | Troika Statement South Sudan's 10 Year Independence Anniversary
- July 8: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Moscow, Russia (July 12-15)
- July 8: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Participation in "The Low Carbon City for All" (July 8)
- July 8: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on West Africa and the Sahel
- Fact Sheet: U.S. Accomplishments During UN Fifth Committee Negotiations (May-June 2021 Session)
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: ODNI Issues Intelligence Community's FY 2020 Annual Demographic Report
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to Host a Press Conference Following the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Venice, Italy
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Cryptocurrency Fraudster Sentenced for Money Laundering and Securities Fraud in Multi-Million Dollar Investment Scheme
- Press Release: Jude Agrees to Pay $27 Million for Allegedly Selling Defective Heart Devices
- Press Release: Medical Device Companies Alere Inc. and Alere San Diego Inc. Agree to Pay $38.75 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations
- Press Release: Avanos Medical Inc. to Pay $22 Million to Resolve Criminal Charge Related to the Fraudulent Misbranding of Its MicroCool Surgical Gowns
- Press Release: Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Attacking Black Teenager
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Trip to Guatemala
- Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested Over the Weekend (California)
- Press Release: Yuma Agents Apprehend Sex Offender at Train Station (Arizona)
- Press Release: Air and Marine Operations Laredo Air Branch and Partners Apprehend 33 Migrants at Stash House (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Stops Multiple Narcotics Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
- Press Release: Joint Law Enforcement Cooperation Leads to Stash Houses (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Man Convicted of Attempted Murder (Texas)
- Press Release: Vehicle Illegally Enters the United States through Private Property in Northern Vermont
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: 15 Florida Counties Added to Tropical Storm Elsa Emergency Declaration
- Press Release: FEMA Urges Mid-Atlantic Residents to Prepare for Severe Weather as Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches
- Press Release: West Virginians | You Have Less Than Two Weeks Left to Register With FEMA
- Press Release: Department of Transportation and Public Works to Rebuild the Island's Roads with $299 Million from FEMA (Puerto Rico)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Remediation Plan to Address Denial of Workers' Rights in Mexico
- Press Release: United States and Mexico Announce Course of Remediation for Workers' Rights Denial at Auto Manufacturing Facility in Silao
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare Luisa María Alcalde Luján
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable with the Solidarity Center
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: Subsidized Utility Scale Wind Towers from Malaysia Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC, NERC, Regional Entity Staff Make Recommendations for Grid Operating Assessments
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Ready to Support FEMA, State Efforts on Tropical Storm Elsa
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $225 million to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) for construction of the I-10 Corridor Express Lanes project
- Readout: Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Secretary Marty Walsh Host Roundtable with Trucking Industry about Driver Retention, Supply Chain, and Safety
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor urges workers, employers and public to be aware of hazards after Tropical Storm Elsa
- Press Release: Farm labor contractor pays $56K in penalties for violating migrant worker, immigration laws after a vehicle accident that injured 14 workers in Maine
- Press Release: Maryland plumbing subcontractor pays $50K in back wages, benefits following U.S. Labor Department investigation
