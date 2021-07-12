This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs an executive order on promoting competition in the American economy | State Dining Room

5:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware

6:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware

Upcoming White House Visits:

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

July 19: H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the National Association of Counties Annual Conference

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, July 8, 2021

The White House

Fact Sheet: Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy | July 9, 2021

Remarks by President Biden on the Drawdown of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan

Readout of President Biden's Meeting With Leaders from Legacy Black Civil Rights Organizations

Fact Sheet: Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework Creates Economic Opportunities for Rural America

Press Release: President Joe Biden Appoints Nine Members to President's Council of Governors

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 8, 2021

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Afghans Have Training, Capability for Stability, Pentagon Official Says

Article: DOD Aims to Advance Citizenship Education

Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced July 15, 2021

Contracts for July 8, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, July 9

July 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Representatives from Burma's Civil Society Organizations

July 8: Statement | On the 6th Anniversary of the 709 Crackdown in China

July 8: Statement | Kyrgyz Republic's New Law Directed at NGOs

July 8: Statement | Troika Statement South Sudan's 10 Year Independence Anniversary

July 8: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Moscow, Russia (July 12-15)

July 8: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Participation in "The Low Carbon City for All" (July 8)

July 8: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on West Africa and the Sahel

Fact Sheet: U.S. Accomplishments During UN Fifth Committee Negotiations (May-June 2021 Session)

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: ODNI Issues Intelligence Community's FY 2020 Annual Demographic Report

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to Host a Press Conference Following the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Venice, Italy

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Cryptocurrency Fraudster Sentenced for Money Laundering and Securities Fraud in Multi-Million Dollar Investment Scheme

Press Release: Jude Agrees to Pay $27 Million for Allegedly Selling Defective Heart Devices

Press Release: Medical Device Companies Alere Inc. and Alere San Diego Inc. Agree to Pay $38.75 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations

Press Release: Avanos Medical Inc. to Pay $22 Million to Resolve Criminal Charge Related to the Fraudulent Misbranding of Its MicroCool Surgical Gowns

Press Release: Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Attacking Black Teenager

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Trip to Guatemala

Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested Over the Weekend (California)

Press Release: Yuma Agents Apprehend Sex Offender at Train Station (Arizona)

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations Laredo Air Branch and Partners Apprehend 33 Migrants at Stash House (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Stops Multiple Narcotics Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Press Release: Joint Law Enforcement Cooperation Leads to Stash Houses (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Man Convicted of Attempted Murder (Texas)

Press Release: Vehicle Illegally Enters the United States through Private Property in Northern Vermont

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: 15 Florida Counties Added to Tropical Storm Elsa Emergency Declaration

Press Release: FEMA Urges Mid-Atlantic Residents to Prepare for Severe Weather as Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches

Press Release: West Virginians | You Have Less Than Two Weeks Left to Register With FEMA

Press Release: Department of Transportation and Public Works to Rebuild the Island's Roads with $299 Million from FEMA (Puerto Rico)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Remediation Plan to Address Denial of Workers' Rights in Mexico

Press Release: United States and Mexico Announce Course of Remediation for Workers' Rights Denial at Auto Manufacturing Facility in Silao

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare Luisa María Alcalde Luján

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable with the Solidarity Center

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Subsidized Utility Scale Wind Towers from Malaysia Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC, NERC, Regional Entity Staff Make Recommendations for Grid Operating Assessments

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Ready to Support FEMA, State Efforts on Tropical Storm Elsa

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $225 million to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) for construction of the I-10 Corridor Express Lanes project

Readout: Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Secretary Marty Walsh Host Roundtable with Trucking Industry about Driver Retention, Supply Chain, and Safety

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor urges workers, employers and public to be aware of hazards after Tropical Storm Elsa

Press Release: Farm labor contractor pays $56K in penalties for violating migrant worker, immigration laws after a vehicle accident that injured 14 workers in Maine

Press Release: Maryland plumbing subcontractor pays $50K in back wages, benefits following U.S. Labor Department investigation

