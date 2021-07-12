This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs an executive order on promoting competition in the American economy | State Dining Room

5:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware

6:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware

Upcoming White House Visits:

  • July 15:  German Chancellor Angela Merkel
  • July 19:  H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:00 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the National Association of Counties Annual Conference

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, July 8, 2021

The White House

  • Fact Sheet: Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy | July 9, 2021
  • Remarks by President Biden on the Drawdown of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting With Leaders from Legacy Black Civil Rights Organizations
  • Fact Sheet: Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework Creates Economic Opportunities for Rural America
  • Press Release: President Joe Biden Appoints Nine Members to President's Council of Governors
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 8, 2021
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar
  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
  • Article: Afghans Have Training, Capability for Stability, Pentagon Official Says
  • Article: DOD Aims to Advance Citizenship Education
  • Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced July 15, 2021
  • Contracts for July 8, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Friday, July 9
  • July 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Representatives from Burma's Civil Society Organizations
  • July 8: Statement | On the 6th Anniversary of the 709 Crackdown in China
  • July 8: Statement | Kyrgyz Republic's New Law Directed at NGOs
  • July 8: Statement | Troika Statement South Sudan's 10 Year Independence Anniversary
  • July 8: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Moscow, Russia (July 12-15)
  • July 8: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Participation in "The Low Carbon City for All" (July 8)
  • July 8: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on West Africa and the Sahel
  • Fact Sheet: U.S. Accomplishments During UN Fifth Committee Negotiations (May-June 2021 Session)

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

  • Press Release: ODNI Issues Intelligence Community's FY 2020 Annual Demographic Report

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to Host a Press Conference Following the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Venice, Italy

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: Cryptocurrency Fraudster Sentenced for Money Laundering and Securities Fraud in Multi-Million Dollar Investment Scheme
  • Press Release: Jude Agrees to Pay $27 Million for Allegedly Selling Defective Heart Devices
  • Press Release: Medical Device Companies Alere Inc. and Alere San Diego Inc. Agree to Pay $38.75 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations
  • Press Release: Avanos Medical Inc. to Pay $22 Million to Resolve Criminal Charge Related to the Fraudulent Misbranding of Its MicroCool Surgical Gowns
  • Press Release: Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Attacking Black Teenager

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Trip to Guatemala
  • Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested Over the Weekend (California)
  • Press Release: Yuma Agents Apprehend Sex Offender at Train Station (Arizona)
  • Press Release: Air and Marine Operations Laredo Air Branch and Partners Apprehend 33 Migrants at Stash House (Texas)
  • Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Stops Multiple Narcotics Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
  • Press Release: Joint Law Enforcement Cooperation Leads to Stash Houses (Texas)
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Man Convicted of Attempted Murder (Texas)
  • Press Release: Vehicle Illegally Enters the United States through Private Property in Northern Vermont

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: 15 Florida Counties Added to Tropical Storm Elsa Emergency Declaration
  • Press Release: FEMA Urges Mid-Atlantic Residents to Prepare for Severe Weather as Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches
  • Press Release: West Virginians | You Have Less Than Two Weeks Left to Register With FEMA
  • Press Release: Department of Transportation and Public Works to Rebuild the Island's Roads with $299 Million from FEMA (Puerto Rico)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Remediation Plan to Address Denial of Workers' Rights in Mexico
  • Press Release: United States and Mexico Announce Course of Remediation for Workers' Rights Denial at Auto Manufacturing Facility in Silao
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare Luisa María Alcalde Luján
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable with the Solidarity Center

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: Subsidized Utility Scale Wind Towers from Malaysia Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

  • Press Release: FERC, NERC, Regional Entity Staff Make Recommendations for Grid Operating Assessments

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Ready to Support FEMA, State Efforts on Tropical Storm Elsa
  • Link:  Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $225 million to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) for construction of the I-10 Corridor Express Lanes project
  • Readout: Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Secretary Marty Walsh Host Roundtable with Trucking Industry about Driver Retention, Supply Chain, and Safety

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor urges workers, employers and public to be aware of hazards after Tropical Storm Elsa
  • Press Release: Farm labor contractor pays $56K in penalties for violating migrant worker, immigration laws after a vehicle accident that injured 14 workers in Maine
  • Press Release: Maryland plumbing subcontractor pays $50K in back wages, benefits following U.S. Labor Department investigation

