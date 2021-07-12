This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with their national security team to receive a periodic update on the progress of our military drawdown from Afghanistan | Situation Room

1:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on our continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan, and ongoing security and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and the Afghan people | East Room

3:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with the leadership of top civil rights organizations | Roosevelt Room

Note: On Thursday, July 8, the First Lady will travel to Savannah, Georgia, to visit a COVID-19 vaccine site and encourage more vaccinations. She will travel later that day to Orlando, Florida, to attend the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals.

Upcoming White House Visits:

  • July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel
  • July 19: M. King Abdullah II of Jordan

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with their national security team to receive a periodic update on the progress of our military drawdown from Afghanistan | Situation Room

1:10 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on voting rights at Howard University

3:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with the leadership of top civil rights organizations | Roosevelt Room

Note: The Second Gentleman will visit a high school in Washington, D.C., as part of the Administration's vaccination tour.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-related developments.

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden During a Tour of McHenry County College | Crystal Lake, Illinois
  • Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
  • Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Assassination of President Jovenel Moïse
  • Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki Aboard Air Force One En Route Crystal Lake, IL
  • Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan (July 19)
  • Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations
  • Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hong Kong
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hong Kong

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar
  • Article: DOD Aims for New Enterprise-Wide Cloud by 2022
  • Press Release: Pentagon Reservation Transitions to Health Protection Condition Alpha
  • Publication: Transition to Health Protection Condition Alpha on the Pentagon Reservation
  • Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 7, 2021
  • Press Release: DOD Awards $35.1 Million Contract to LightDeck Diagnostics to Increase Production Capacity of COVID-19 Point-of-Care Tests
  • Advisory: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Travels to New England (July 7)
  • Contracts for July 7, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 8
  • July 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Acting Haitian Prime Minister Joseph
  • July 7: Readout | State Department Meetings with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman
  • July 7: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Assassination of Haitian President Moïse
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Remarks at a UN Side Event Co-Sponsored by the United States on Virtual Disinformation

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Ukraine Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Company and Two Executives for Misleading COVID-19 Disclosures

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: Justice Department to Provide Funding for Body-Worn Cameras to Small, Rural and Tribal Law Enforcement Agencies
  • Press Release: Final Defendant Pleads Guilty in Drug Conspiracy Involving Aryan Circle
  • Press Release: Former Louisiana Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: DHS Publishes Federal Register Notice Extending and Re-Designating Yemen for Temporary Protected Status
  • Press Release: Two Large Groups of Migrants Apprehended in RGV (Texas)
  • Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Interdict Three Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $700K in Narcotics at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: West Virginians: You Have Less Than Two Weeks Left to Register With FEMA
  • Press Release: One Day Left to Register for Federal Assistance for Spring Storms (Tennessee)
  • Press Release: Determination Letters Can Help You Find Disaster Assistance Answers (West Virginia)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Joint Statement: One-Year Anniversary of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Trilateral Joint Statement
  • Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos and Mexico's Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai at Inclusive Trade Event Roundtable

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Casual Footwear and Packaging Thereof

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Proposes Fine Against Gray TV for Media Ownership Violation
  • Order: FCC Extends Space Launch NPRM Comment Deadline

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $307 Million in Rural Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements in 34 States and Puerto Rico

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Announces $52.5 Million to Accelerate Progress in Clean Hydrogen

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces Task Force to Strengthen Trust and Collaboration Between Law Enforcement and Communities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Announces an Additional $50 Million Under the American Rescue Plan to Enhance Air Pollution Monitoring
  • Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $238K in wages for 26 skilled workers at U.S. Navy installation whose employer incorrectly classified them
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $140K in back wages for 66 delivery drivers of Londonderry, Concord pizza restaurants
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Chicago towing company denies minimum wage, overtime to employees misclassified as independent contractors

Department of Education

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves First Seven State Plans for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes an Additional $6 Billion in Funds to Approved States

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.