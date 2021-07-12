This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with their national security team to receive a periodic update on the progress of our military drawdown from Afghanistan | Situation Room

1:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on our continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan, and ongoing security and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and the Afghan people | East Room

3:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with the leadership of top civil rights organizations | Roosevelt Room

Note: On Thursday, July 8, the First Lady will travel to Savannah, Georgia, to visit a COVID-19 vaccine site and encourage more vaccinations. She will travel later that day to Orlando, Florida, to attend the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals.

Upcoming White House Visits:

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

July 19: M. King Abdullah II of Jordan

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with their national security team to receive a periodic update on the progress of our military drawdown from Afghanistan | Situation Room

1:10 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on voting rights at Howard University

3:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with the leadership of top civil rights organizations | Roosevelt Room

Note: The Second Gentleman will visit a high school in Washington, D.C., as part of the Administration's vaccination tour.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-related developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden During a Tour of McHenry County College | Crystal Lake, Illinois

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Assassination of President Jovenel Moïse

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki Aboard Air Force One En Route Crystal Lake, IL

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan (July 19)

Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations

Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hong Kong

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hong Kong

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar

Article: DOD Aims for New Enterprise-Wide Cloud by 2022

Press Release : Pentagon Reservation Transitions to Health Protection Condition Alpha

: Pentagon Reservation Transitions to Health Protection Condition Alpha Publication : Transition to Health Protection Condition Alpha on the Pentagon Reservation

: Transition to Health Protection Condition Alpha on the Pentagon Reservation Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 7, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 7, 2021 Press Release : DOD Awards $35.1 Million Contract to LightDeck Diagnostics to Increase Production Capacity of COVID-19 Point-of-Care Tests

: DOD Awards $35.1 Million Contract to LightDeck Diagnostics to Increase Production Capacity of COVID-19 Point-of-Care Tests Advisory: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Travels to New England (July 7)

Contracts for July 7, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 8

July 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Acting Haitian Prime Minister Joseph

July 7: Readout | State Department Meetings with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman

July 7: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Assassination of Haitian President Moïse

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Remarks at a UN Side Event Co-Sponsored by the United States on Virtual Disinformation

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Ukraine Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Company and Two Executives for Misleading COVID-19 Disclosures

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department to Provide Funding for Body-Worn Cameras to Small, Rural and Tribal Law Enforcement Agencies

Press Release: Final Defendant Pleads Guilty in Drug Conspiracy Involving Aryan Circle

Press Release: Former Louisiana Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Publishes Federal Register Notice Extending and Re-Designating Yemen for Temporary Protected Status

Press Release: Two Large Groups of Migrants Apprehended in RGV (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Interdict Three Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $700K in Narcotics at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: West Virginians: You Have Less Than Two Weeks Left to Register With FEMA

Press Release: One Day Left to Register for Federal Assistance for Spring Storms (Tennessee)

Press Release: Determination Letters Can Help You Find Disaster Assistance Answers (West Virginia)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Joint Statement: One-Year Anniversary of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Trilateral Joint Statement

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos and Mexico's Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai at Inclusive Trade Event Roundtable

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Casual Footwear and Packaging Thereof

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Proposes Fine Against Gray TV for Media Ownership Violation

Order: FCC Extends Space Launch NPRM Comment Deadline

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $307 Million in Rural Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements in 34 States and Puerto Rico

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $52.5 Million to Accelerate Progress in Clean Hydrogen

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces Task Force to Strengthen Trust and Collaboration Between Law Enforcement and Communities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces an Additional $50 Million Under the American Rescue Plan to Enhance Air Pollution Monitoring

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $238K in wages for 26 skilled workers at U.S. Navy installation whose employer incorrectly classified them

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $140K in back wages for 66 delivery drivers of Londonderry, Concord pizza restaurants

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Chicago towing company denies minimum wage, overtime to employees misclassified as independent contractors

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves First Seven State Plans for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes an Additional $6 Billion in Funds to Approved States

