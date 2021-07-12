This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with their national security team to receive a periodic update on the progress of our military drawdown from Afghanistan | Situation Room
1:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on our continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan, and ongoing security and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and the Afghan people | East Room
3:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with the leadership of top civil rights organizations | Roosevelt Room
Note: On Thursday, July 8, the First Lady will travel to Savannah, Georgia, to visit a COVID-19 vaccine site and encourage more vaccinations. She will travel later that day to Orlando, Florida, to attend the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals.
Upcoming White House Visits:
- July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- July 19: M. King Abdullah II of Jordan
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with their national security team to receive a periodic update on the progress of our military drawdown from Afghanistan | Situation Room
1:10 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on voting rights at Howard University
3:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with the leadership of top civil rights organizations | Roosevelt Room
Note: The Second Gentleman will visit a high school in Washington, D.C., as part of the Administration's vaccination tour.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-related developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden During a Tour of McHenry County College | Crystal Lake, Illinois
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Assassination of President Jovenel Moïse
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki Aboard Air Force One En Route Crystal Lake, IL
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan (July 19)
- Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations
- Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hong Kong
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Hong Kong
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar
- Article: DOD Aims for New Enterprise-Wide Cloud by 2022
- Press Release: Pentagon Reservation Transitions to Health Protection Condition Alpha
- Publication: Transition to Health Protection Condition Alpha on the Pentagon Reservation
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, July 7, 2021
- Press Release: DOD Awards $35.1 Million Contract to LightDeck Diagnostics to Increase Production Capacity of COVID-19 Point-of-Care Tests
- Advisory: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Travels to New England (July 7)
- Contracts for July 7, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 8
- July 7: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Acting Haitian Prime Minister Joseph
- July 7: Readout | State Department Meetings with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman
- July 7: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Assassination of Haitian President Moïse
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Remarks at a UN Side Event Co-Sponsored by the United States on Virtual Disinformation
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Ukraine Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Company and Two Executives for Misleading COVID-19 Disclosures
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department to Provide Funding for Body-Worn Cameras to Small, Rural and Tribal Law Enforcement Agencies
- Press Release: Final Defendant Pleads Guilty in Drug Conspiracy Involving Aryan Circle
- Press Release: Former Louisiana Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Publishes Federal Register Notice Extending and Re-Designating Yemen for Temporary Protected Status
- Press Release: Two Large Groups of Migrants Apprehended in RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Interdict Three Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $700K in Narcotics at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: West Virginians: You Have Less Than Two Weeks Left to Register With FEMA
- Press Release: One Day Left to Register for Federal Assistance for Spring Storms (Tennessee)
- Press Release: Determination Letters Can Help You Find Disaster Assistance Answers (West Virginia)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Joint Statement: One-Year Anniversary of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Trilateral Joint Statement
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos and Mexico's Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai at Inclusive Trade Event Roundtable
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Casual Footwear and Packaging Thereof
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Proposes Fine Against Gray TV for Media Ownership Violation
- Order: FCC Extends Space Launch NPRM Comment Deadline
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $307 Million in Rural Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements in 34 States and Puerto Rico
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces $52.5 Million to Accelerate Progress in Clean Hydrogen
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces Task Force to Strengthen Trust and Collaboration Between Law Enforcement and Communities
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces an Additional $50 Million Under the American Rescue Plan to Enhance Air Pollution Monitoring
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $238K in wages for 26 skilled workers at U.S. Navy installation whose employer incorrectly classified them
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $140K in back wages for 66 delivery drivers of Londonderry, Concord pizza restaurants
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Chicago towing company denies minimum wage, overtime to employees misclassified as independent contractors
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves First Seven State Plans for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes an Additional $6 Billion in Funds to Approved States
