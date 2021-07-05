This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

6:55 a.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady depart the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

7:15 a.m. EDT – a.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route Miami, Florida

9:30 a.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady arrive in Miami, Florida

10:05 a.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady receive a command briefing from Incident Commander Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Governor Ron DeSantis, local leaders, and first responders | Surfside, Florida

11:00 a.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady thank the heroic first responders, search and rescue teams, and others who have been working tirelessly around the clock for their continued efforts and support | Surfside, Florida

12:30 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy, to offer them comfort as search and rescue efforts continue | Surfside, Florida

3:50 p.m. EDT – The President delivers remarks | Surfside, Florida

5:20 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady depart Miami, Florida, en route Joint Base Andrews

7:30 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady arrive at Joint Base Andrews

7:50 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady return to the White House

Upcoming White House Visits :

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Thursday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 related developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: White House Releases Fact Sheets to Highlight Nationwide Need and Impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (re: states/territories and racial equity) | July 1, 2021

Readout of President Biden's Wildfire Preparedness Meeting with Cabinet Officials, Governors and Private Sector Partners

Remarks by President Biden in Meeting on Western Wildfires

Fact Sheet: The Biden-Harris Administration Acts to Address the Growing Wildfire Threat

Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the President's Wildfire Preparedness Meeting

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan, June 30, 2021

Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Generation Equality Forum

Fact Sheet: United States to Announce Commitments to the Generation Equality Forum

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of Germany

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Readout of the White House Eviction Prevention Summit

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Advances Equality for Transgender Americans

Bills Signed:

J.Res. 13, , which nullifies the EEOC rule titled "Update of Commission's Conciliation Procedures"; J.Res. 14, which provides for Congressional disapproval of the Environmental Protection Agency rule relating to "Oil and Natural Gas Sector: Emission Standards for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources Review"; and J.Res. 15, which nullifies the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's rule titled "National Banks and Federal Savings Associations as Lenders".

Remarks by President Biden Signing Three Congressional Review Act Bills into Law: S.J.Res.13; S.J.Res.14; and S.J.Res.15

Bill Signed:

R. 2441, the "Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act of 2021," which requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to expand the Rural Access Network Growth Enhancement program.

Proclamation on the 50th Anniversary of the 26th Amendment

Nominations: President Biden Names Fifth Round of Judicial Nominees

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Rumsfeld Was Nation's Youngest, Oldest Defense Secretary

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

Transcript : Defense Department Leaders Update Reporters on COVID-19 Efforts

: Defense Department Leaders Update Reporters on COVID-19 Efforts Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, June 30, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, June 30, 2021 Article : COVID-19 Pandemic Not Over, Concerns Over Delta Variant Growing

: COVID-19 Pandemic Not Over, Concerns Over Delta Variant Growing Press Release: Space Development Agency Successfully Launches First Missions

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III with German Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

Article: Defense Official Testifies About DOD Information Technology, Cybersecurity Efforts

Article: DOD Demonstrates Mobile Microgrid Technology

Article: Policy Office Presents Nitze Award to Iran Expert Bryan Segraves

Article: U.S., German Leaders Talk at Pentagon, Visit Carrier in Norfolk

Contracts for June 30, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 1

July 1: Statement | Burundi National Day

July 1: Statement | The Federal Republic of Somalia's National Day

July 1: Statement | Rwanda National Day

June 30: Statement | Canada Day

June 30: Advisory | Secretary of State Blinken to Host the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report Launch Ceremony (July 1 @ 1:00 p.m. EDT)

June 30: Readout | Mekong-U.S. Partnership Senior Officials' Meeting

June 30: Readout | ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials' Meeting

June 30: Statement | DFC Announces Financing to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing in South Africa

| DFC Announces Financing to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing in South Africa June 30: Statement | Proposing Changes to the Department's Policies on Gender on U.S. Passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Chairperson for the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission Shaharzad Akbar

Press Release: USAID Strengthens Protections from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment in its Partnerships with International Organizations

Press Release: Joint Investment Plan to Boost Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity in Africa

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks and Explanation of Position Following on the Adoption of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy

Explanation of Position on the UN General Assembly Adoption of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Iran and Nuclear Non-Proliferation

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on UN Report Detailing Violence Committed by Russian Mercenaries in the Central African Republic

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Releases Study of Small Insurer Competitiveness in the Terrorism Risk Insurance Marketplace

Press Release : Treasury Announces It Has Disbursed More than $13.1 Billion to Tribal Governments

: Treasury Announces It Has Disbursed More than $13.1 Billion to Tribal Governments Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with National Black Leaders

Readout: Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with LGBTQ+ Business Leaders

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges San Francisco Bay Area Finance Employee and Friend With Insider Trading

Press Release: SEC Engages with Students for Their Perspectives on Emerging Issues

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Opens Application Period for Program to Enhance Tribal Access to National Crime Information Databases

Press Release: Belgian Security Services Company and Three Former Executives Indicted for Bid Rigging on U.S. Department of Defense Contracts

Press Release: Department of Justice Begins Third Distribution of Forfeited Funds to Compensate Victims of Fraud Scheme Facilitated by Western Union

Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with the City of Killeen, Texas to Improve Access for Individuals with Disabilities

Press Release: Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Dog Fighting

Press Release: Mississippi Prison's Deputy Warden Charged with Civil Rights Offense for Beating Inmate

Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Enjoins Tax Return Preparer in Illinois

Press Release: Former Owner of Florida Produce Business Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Cost Share Adjustment Grants Oregon More Funds for Disaster Recovery

Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight 0419 Fire in Oregon

Press Release: AFG Program Awarded More Than $1.1 Billion to Arizona, California and Nevada Fire Departments, Fire Districts and EMS Organizations

Press Release: Preliminary Flood Maps for Wilson County, Texas, Ready for Public View

Press Release: Preliminary Flood Maps for Bexar County, Texas, Ready for Public View

Press Release: Vermont Awarded Over $14 Million in Federal Funds for Community-Based, Coronavirus Testing

Department of Commerce

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Joins Senator Roger Wicker on Mississippi Tour Focused on Broadband, Maritime Technology and Gulf Coast Development

Blog: PRIDE Month: Commerce Department's U.S. Census Bureau Offers Valuable Data on Same-Sex Couples

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sues PPE Marketer for Falsely Promising Quick Delivery of N95 Facemasks

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Commissioner Carr Visits Pacific Northwest with Rep. Rodgers

Press Release: FCC Announces New CAC Members and Meeting Date

Press Release: STIR/SHAKEN Broadly Implemented Starting Today (re: spoofed robocalls)

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC, IFC, Proparco, and DEG Support South African COVID-19 Vaccine Maker, Aspen

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Releases 2020 Competitiveness Report

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Awards $45.5 Million for Projects to Advance Biotechnology Research

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Visits NYC To Promote Biden Jobs Plan, Environmental Justice

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Path Forward for TSCA Chemical Risk Evaluations

Press Release: EPA, New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau Sign Pact to Expand Support for Sustainable Farming

Press Release: EPA Announces $1.1+ Million in BEACH Act Grants to New England States

Press Release: EPA Announces Renewed Consultation and Coordination with Oklahoma Tribal Nations

Press Release: EPA levies $66k penalty against DDM Imports for illegal truck imports

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $905.25 Million in Proposed Awards for the FY 2021 Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant Program

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $98K for 39 construction workers denied overtime wages by Jamul employer

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Oaks Integrated Care failed to protect workers from coronavirus exposure at two New Jersey facilities

Press Release: Louis metal finishing company pays $45K in back wages, benefits to employee terminated illegally while on protected leave

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS, ACF Award $1 Billion in ARP Funds to Head Start Programs Nationwide

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Provides Update on Ongoing Efforts to Better Understand the Occurrence of PFAS in the Food Supply

Press Release : FDA Revokes Emergency Use Authorizations for Certain Respirators and Decontamination Systems as Access to N95s Increases Nationwide

: FDA Revokes Emergency Use Authorizations for Certain Respirators and Decontamination Systems as Access to N95s Increases Nationwide Press Release: FDA Approves Component of Treatment Regimen for Most Common Childhood Cancer

