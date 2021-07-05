This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
6:55 a.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady depart the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
7:15 a.m. EDT – a.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route Miami, Florida
9:30 a.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady arrive in Miami, Florida
10:05 a.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady receive a command briefing from Incident Commander Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Governor Ron DeSantis, local leaders, and first responders | Surfside, Florida
11:00 a.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady thank the heroic first responders, search and rescue teams, and others who have been working tirelessly around the clock for their continued efforts and support | Surfside, Florida
12:30 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy, to offer them comfort as search and rescue efforts continue | Surfside, Florida
3:50 p.m. EDT – The President delivers remarks | Surfside, Florida
5:20 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady depart Miami, Florida, en route Joint Base Andrews
7:30 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady arrive at Joint Base Andrews
7:50 p.m. EDT – The President and The First Lady return to the White House
Upcoming White House Visits:
- July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Thursday.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 related developments.
The White House
- Fact Sheet: White House Releases Fact Sheets to Highlight Nationwide Need and Impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (re: states/territories and racial equity) | July 1, 2021
- Readout of President Biden's Wildfire Preparedness Meeting with Cabinet Officials, Governors and Private Sector Partners
- Remarks by President Biden in Meeting on Western Wildfires
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-Harris Administration Acts to Address the Growing Wildfire Threat
- Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the President's Wildfire Preparedness Meeting
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan, June 30, 2021
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Generation Equality Forum
- Fact Sheet: United States to Announce Commitments to the Generation Equality Forum
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of Germany
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
- Readout of the White House Eviction Prevention Summit
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Advances Equality for Transgender Americans
- Bills Signed:
-
- J.Res. 13, , which nullifies the EEOC rule titled "Update of Commission's Conciliation Procedures";
- J.Res. 14, which provides for Congressional disapproval of the Environmental Protection Agency rule relating to "Oil and Natural Gas Sector: Emission Standards for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources Review"; and
- J.Res. 15, which nullifies the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's rule titled "National Banks and Federal Savings Associations as Lenders".
- Remarks by President Biden Signing Three Congressional Review Act Bills into Law: S.J.Res.13; S.J.Res.14; and S.J.Res.15
- Bill Signed:
-
- R. 2441, the "Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act of 2021," which requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to expand the Rural Access Network Growth Enhancement program.
- Proclamation on the 50th Anniversary of the 26th Amendment
- Nominations: President Biden Names Fifth Round of Judicial Nominees
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Rumsfeld Was Nation's Youngest, Oldest Defense Secretary
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer
- Transcript: Defense Department Leaders Update Reporters on COVID-19 Efforts
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, June 30, 2021
- Article: COVID-19 Pandemic Not Over, Concerns Over Delta Variant Growing
- Press Release: Space Development Agency Successfully Launches First Missions
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III with German Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer
- Article: Defense Official Testifies About DOD Information Technology, Cybersecurity Efforts
- Article: DOD Demonstrates Mobile Microgrid Technology
- Article: Policy Office Presents Nitze Award to Iran Expert Bryan Segraves
- Article: U.S., German Leaders Talk at Pentagon, Visit Carrier in Norfolk
- Contracts for June 30, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 1
- July 1: Statement | Burundi National Day
- July 1: Statement | The Federal Republic of Somalia's National Day
- July 1: Statement | Rwanda National Day
- June 30: Statement | Canada Day
- June 30: Advisory | Secretary of State Blinken to Host the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report Launch Ceremony (July 1 @ 1:00 p.m. EDT)
- June 30: Readout | Mekong-U.S. Partnership Senior Officials' Meeting
- June 30: Readout | ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials' Meeting
- June 30: Statement | DFC Announces Financing to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing in South Africa
- June 30: Statement | Proposing Changes to the Department's Policies on Gender on U.S. Passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Chairperson for the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission Shaharzad Akbar
- Press Release: USAID Strengthens Protections from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment in its Partnerships with International Organizations
- Press Release: Joint Investment Plan to Boost Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity in Africa
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks and Explanation of Position Following on the Adoption of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy
- Explanation of Position on the UN General Assembly Adoption of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Iran and Nuclear Non-Proliferation
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on UN Report Detailing Violence Committed by Russian Mercenaries in the Central African Republic
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Releases Study of Small Insurer Competitiveness in the Terrorism Risk Insurance Marketplace
- Press Release: Treasury Announces It Has Disbursed More than $13.1 Billion to Tribal Governments
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with National Black Leaders
- Readout: Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with LGBTQ+ Business Leaders
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges San Francisco Bay Area Finance Employee and Friend With Insider Trading
- Press Release: SEC Engages with Students for Their Perspectives on Emerging Issues
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Opens Application Period for Program to Enhance Tribal Access to National Crime Information Databases
- Press Release: Belgian Security Services Company and Three Former Executives Indicted for Bid Rigging on U.S. Department of Defense Contracts
- Press Release: Department of Justice Begins Third Distribution of Forfeited Funds to Compensate Victims of Fraud Scheme Facilitated by Western Union
- Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with the City of Killeen, Texas to Improve Access for Individuals with Disabilities
- Press Release: Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Dog Fighting
- Press Release: Mississippi Prison's Deputy Warden Charged with Civil Rights Offense for Beating Inmate
- Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Enjoins Tax Return Preparer in Illinois
- Press Release: Former Owner of Florida Produce Business Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman Publishes Annual Report to Congress
- Press Release: CISA and FBI Launch Operation Flashpoint to Raise Awareness about How to Prevent Bomb Making
- Press Release: CBP Shares Travel Tips for Study Abroad Students (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: CBP Expands Simplified Arrival in Washington State
- Press Release: Border Patrol Arrests Two Convicted Sex Offenders in Two Days (California)
- Press Release: CBP and GSA Partner with TPI Composites, Inc. on Infrastructure Improvements at Santa Teresa LPOE (New Mexico)
- Press Release: Two Narcotic Interdictions Net Over $400K Worth of Marijuana (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Interdict Two Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Violent Criminal Migrants (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Encounters Dangerous Human Smuggling Tactics (Texas)
- Press Release: Sierra Blanca Agents Encounter Armed Undocumented Non-Citizens (Texas)
- Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $910K in Narcotics in Two Seizures (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers in Alexandria Bay Seize Pull Tab Lottery Tickets (New York)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Cost Share Adjustment Grants Oregon More Funds for Disaster Recovery
- Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight 0419 Fire in Oregon
- Press Release: AFG Program Awarded More Than $1.1 Billion to Arizona, California and Nevada Fire Departments, Fire Districts and EMS Organizations
- Press Release: Preliminary Flood Maps for Wilson County, Texas, Ready for Public View
- Press Release: Preliminary Flood Maps for Bexar County, Texas, Ready for Public View
- Press Release: Vermont Awarded Over $14 Million in Federal Funds for Community-Based, Coronavirus Testing
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Joins Senator Roger Wicker on Mississippi Tour Focused on Broadband, Maritime Technology and Gulf Coast Development
- Blog: PRIDE Month: Commerce Department's U.S. Census Bureau Offers Valuable Data on Same-Sex Couples
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Sues PPE Marketer for Falsely Promising Quick Delivery of N95 Facemasks
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Commissioner Carr Visits Pacific Northwest with Rep. Rodgers
- Press Release: FCC Announces New CAC Members and Meeting Date
- Press Release: STIR/SHAKEN Broadly Implemented Starting Today (re: spoofed robocalls)
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC, IFC, Proparco, and DEG Support South African COVID-19 Vaccine Maker, Aspen
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Releases 2020 Competitiveness Report
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Awards $45.5 Million for Projects to Advance Biotechnology Research
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Visits NYC To Promote Biden Jobs Plan, Environmental Justice
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Path Forward for TSCA Chemical Risk Evaluations
- Press Release: EPA, New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau Sign Pact to Expand Support for Sustainable Farming
- Press Release: EPA Announces $1.1+ Million in BEACH Act Grants to New England States
- Press Release: EPA Announces Renewed Consultation and Coordination with Oklahoma Tribal Nations
- Press Release: EPA levies $66k penalty against DDM Imports for illegal truck imports
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $905.25 Million in Proposed Awards for the FY 2021 Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant Program
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $98K for 39 construction workers denied overtime wages by Jamul employer
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Oaks Integrated Care failed to protect workers from coronavirus exposure at two New Jersey facilities
- Press Release: Louis metal finishing company pays $45K in back wages, benefits to employee terminated illegally while on protected leave
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS, ACF Award $1 Billion in ARP Funds to Head Start Programs Nationwide
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Provides Update on Ongoing Efforts to Better Understand the Occurrence of PFAS in the Food Supply
- Press Release: FDA Revokes Emergency Use Authorizations for Certain Respirators and Decontamination Systems as Access to N95s Increases Nationwide
- Press Release: FDA Approves Component of Treatment Regimen for Most Common Childhood Cancer
US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Defense COVID-19 webpage
- Department of State COVID-19 Travel Advisory webpage
- Office of Personnel Management COVID-19 webpage
- Food and Drug Administration COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Homeland Security Employee COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Labor COVID-19 webpage
- USAGov COVID-19 webpage
Non-USG COVID Webpages
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
- Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker (tracks vaccine distribution in the United States)
- Coronavirus Resource Center
-
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.