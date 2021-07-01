The Los Angeles County's Department of Public Health issued a press release on June 28, 2021 strongly recommending that everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public places, including workplaces, to protect against the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19. This change was prompted by the drastic increase in positive COVID-19 cases reported in the County on June 28, 2021. The use of masks is recommended for indoor settings such as grocery or retail stores, theaters and family entertainment centers and workplaces (when you do not know everyone's vaccination status). Companies with employees who work within the County of Los Angeles should contact experienced counsel with any questions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.