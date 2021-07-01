This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
10:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route La Crosse, Wisconsin
12:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in La Crosse, Wisconsin
1:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT tours La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility
2:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks highlighting the benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will deliver to communities across the country
3:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs La Crosse, Wisconsin en route Joint Base Andrews
5:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
6:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT returns to the White House
Note: On Tuesday, June 29, the First Lady will travel to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Texas to tour a vaccination site. The First Lady will travel later that day to Houston, Texas, with the Second Gentleman joining her for a tour of another vaccination site.
Upcoming White House Visits:
- July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel
VPOTUS' Schedule*
1:50 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai | Vice President's Office
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.
Recap of Monday, June 28, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlights COVID-19 related developments.
The White House
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Meeting with President Reuven Rivlin of Israel
- Remarks by President Biden and President Rivlin of the State of Israel Before Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Ivan Duque of Colombia
- Statement by President Joe Biden on House Passage of the National Science Foundation for the Future Act and the Department of Energy Science for the Future Act
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, June 28, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Press Release: New Pilot Program Explores Helping Military Parents With Fee Assistance for In-Home Child Care
- Article: Canadian Navy Team Wins DOD's Annual Cyber Defense Exercise
- Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Encep Nurjaman; Mohammed Nazir Bin Lep; Mohammed Farik Bin Amin, Arraignment
- Contracts for June 28, 2021
Department of State
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is finishing his overseas trip in Italy today, attending the G20 Foreign Ministerial.
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, June 29
- June 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Italian President Mattarella
- June 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio At a Joint Press Availability
- June 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Pope Francis
- June 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Gallagher
- June 28: Joint Communiqué by Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS
- June 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at D-ISIS Meeting Opening Session
- June 28: Fact Sheet | The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS
- June 28: Joint Statement on the Ministerial Meeting on Syria
- June 28: Statement | State Department Terrorist Designation of Ousmane Illiassou Djibo
- June 28: Statement | Heroes of U.S. Diplomacy Recognizes Locally Employed Staff Honoree Jenkins Vangehn
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Uzbekistan
- Press Release: U.S. Provides Additional Covid-19 Assistance to India
- Press Release: U.S. Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Syria
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Second UN Counterterrorism High-Level Conference
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Children and Armed Conflict
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designation; Belarus Designation Update
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Jury Convicts Georgia Resident on Dog Fighting Charges
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Swears in John Tien as Deputy Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security
- Press Release: CBP Introduces Simplified Arrival at SIA in Saipan, CNMI (Northern Mariana Islands)
- Press Release: CBP Introduces Simplified Arrival at GUM in Guam, CNMI
- Press Release: Heroic Agent Saves Drowning Juvenile Migrant in Rio Grande Valley (Texas)
- Press Release: Big Bend Sector Agents Experience Busy Weekend (Texas)
- Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $1.7 Million in Methamphetamine in Two Seizures (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Arrest Seven Criminal Migrants (Texas)
- Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Seize Worcester, MA-bound Ketamine Shipment from Italy (Pennsylvania)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance passes $447 million
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $3 Million to the City of Madison, South Dakota
- Press Release: FEMA Still Here to Assist Alabama's Recovery
- Press Release: Florida Department of Transportation approved for additional $123.6 million in Hurricane Michael debris cleanup reimbursements
- Press Release: Housing, Energy and Transportation Project Obligations Spring Recovery Forward (U.S. Virgin Islands)
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Commissioner Carr Applauds House Republican Framework to Reign in Big Tech
- Press Release: FCC Extends Term of NNCTF and Seeks Nominations for Vacancies
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC Announces Joint Investment for Peace Initiative to Promote Middle East Peace
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Announces Randy Moore as New Forest Service Chief
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Invests $93 Million for New Discoveries in High Energy Physics
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Poor Air Quality Expected for South Coastal New England on Tuesday, June 29
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg Speaks at NYC Penn Station on Infrastructure, Hudson Tunnels
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues Pennsylvania manufacturing company, owner for firing employee in retaliation for reporting safety concerns
- Press Release: U.S. Foods will pay nearly $160K to resolve alleged hiring discrimination identified in U.S. Department of Labor audit of Illinois distribution center
Department of Education
- Press Release: Education Department Provides Nearly $4 Billion in Pandemic Relief Aid and Other Grants to Puerto Rico Department of Education as Secretary Cardona Visits the Commonwealth
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Announces Awardees of $250 Million to Fight COVID-19 and Improve Health Literacy Among Racial and Ethnic Minority and Vulnerable Communities
US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Defense COVID-19 webpage
- Department of State COVID-19 Travel Advisory webpage
- Office of Personnel Management COVID-19 webpage
- Food and Drug Administration COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Homeland Security Employee COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Labor COVID-19 webpage
- USAGov COVID-19 webpage
Non-USG COVID Webpages
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
- Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker (tracks vaccine distribution in the United States)
- Coronavirus Resource Center
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.