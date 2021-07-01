ARTICLE

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

10:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route La Crosse, Wisconsin

12:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in La Crosse, Wisconsin

1:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT tours La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility

2:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks highlighting the benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will deliver to communities across the country

3:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs La Crosse, Wisconsin en route Joint Base Andrews

5:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

6:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT returns to the White House

Note: On Tuesday, June 29, the First Lady will travel to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Texas to tour a vaccination site. The First Lady will travel later that day to Houston, Texas, with the Second Gentleman joining her for a tour of another vaccination site.

Upcoming White House Visits :

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:50 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai | Vice President's Office

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Monday, June 28, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlights COVID-19 related developments.

The White House

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Meeting with President Reuven Rivlin of Israel

Remarks by President Biden and President Rivlin of the State of Israel Before Bilateral Meeting

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Ivan Duque of Colombia

Statement by President Joe Biden on House Passage of the National Science Foundation for the Future Act and the Department of Energy Science for the Future Act

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, June 28, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: New Pilot Program Explores Helping Military Parents With Fee Assistance for In-Home Child Care

Article: Canadian Navy Team Wins DOD's Annual Cyber Defense Exercise

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Encep Nurjaman; Mohammed Nazir Bin Lep; Mohammed Farik Bin Amin, Arraignment

Contracts for June 28, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is finishing his overseas trip in Italy today, attending the G20 Foreign Ministerial.

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, June 29

June 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Italian President Mattarella

June 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio At a Joint Press Availability

June 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Pope Francis

June 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Gallagher

June 28: Joint Communiqué by Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS

June 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at D-ISIS Meeting Opening Session

June 28: Fact Sheet | The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS

June 28: Joint Statement on the Ministerial Meeting on Syria

June 28: Statement | State Department Terrorist Designation of Ousmane Illiassou Djibo

June 28: Statement | Heroes of U.S. Diplomacy Recognizes Locally Employed Staff Honoree Jenkins Vangehn

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Uzbekistan

Press Release : U.S. Provides Additional Covid-19 Assistance to India

: U.S. Provides Additional Covid-19 Assistance to India Press Release: U.S. Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Syria

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Second UN Counterterrorism High-Level Conference

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Children and Armed Conflict

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designation; Belarus Designation Update

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Jury Convicts Georgia Resident on Dog Fighting Charges

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Swears in John Tien as Deputy Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security

Press Release: CBP Introduces Simplified Arrival at SIA in Saipan, CNMI (Northern Mariana Islands)

Press Release: CBP Introduces Simplified Arrival at GUM in Guam, CNMI

Press Release: Heroic Agent Saves Drowning Juvenile Migrant in Rio Grande Valley (Texas)

Press Release: Big Bend Sector Agents Experience Busy Weekend (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $1.7 Million in Methamphetamine in Two Seizures (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Arrest Seven Criminal Migrants (Texas)

Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Seize Worcester, MA-bound Ketamine Shipment from Italy (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance passes $447 million

: FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance passes $447 million Press Release: FEMA Provides $3 Million to the City of Madison, South Dakota

Press Release: FEMA Still Here to Assist Alabama's Recovery

Press Release: Florida Department of Transportation approved for additional $123.6 million in Hurricane Michael debris cleanup reimbursements

Press Release: Housing, Energy and Transportation Project Obligations Spring Recovery Forward (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Commissioner Carr Applauds House Republican Framework to Reign in Big Tech

Press Release: FCC Extends Term of NNCTF and Seeks Nominations for Vacancies

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Announces Joint Investment for Peace Initiative to Promote Middle East Peace

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Announces Randy Moore as New Forest Service Chief

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Invests $93 Million for New Discoveries in High Energy Physics

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Poor Air Quality Expected for South Coastal New England on Tuesday, June 29

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg Speaks at NYC Penn Station on Infrastructure, Hudson Tunnels

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues Pennsylvania manufacturing company, owner for firing employee in retaliation for reporting safety concerns

Press Release: U.S. Foods will pay nearly $160K to resolve alleged hiring discrimination identified in U.S. Department of Labor audit of Illinois distribution center

Department of Education

Press Release: Education Department Provides Nearly $4 Billion in Pandemic Relief Aid and Other Grants to Puerto Rico Department of Education as Secretary Cardona Visits the Commonwealth

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces Awardees of $250 Million to Fight COVID-19 and Improve Health Literacy Among Racial and Ethnic Minority and Vulnerable Communities

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

