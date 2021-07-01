This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

10:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route La Crosse, Wisconsin

12:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in La Crosse, Wisconsin

1:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT tours La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility

2:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks highlighting the benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will deliver to communities across the country

3:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs La Crosse, Wisconsin en route Joint Base Andrews

5:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

6:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT returns to the White House

Note:  On Tuesday, June 29, the First Lady will travel to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Texas to tour a vaccination site.  The First Lady will travel later that day to Houston, Texas, with the Second Gentleman joining her for a tour of another vaccination site.

Upcoming White House Visits:

  • July 15:  German Chancellor Angela Merkel

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:50 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai | Vice President's Office

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Monday, June 28, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlights COVID-19 related developments.

The White House

  • Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Meeting with President Reuven Rivlin of Israel
  • Remarks by President Biden and President Rivlin of the State of Israel Before Bilateral Meeting
  • Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Ivan Duque of Colombia
  • Statement by President Joe Biden on House Passage of the National Science Foundation for the Future Act and the Department of Energy Science for the Future Act
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, June 28, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Press Release: New Pilot Program Explores Helping Military Parents With Fee Assistance for In-Home Child Care
  • Article: Canadian Navy Team Wins DOD's Annual Cyber Defense Exercise
  • Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Encep Nurjaman; Mohammed Nazir Bin Lep; Mohammed Farik Bin Amin, Arraignment
  • Contracts for June 28, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is finishing his overseas trip in Italy today, attending the G20 Foreign Ministerial.

  • Daily Schedule | Tuesday, June 29
  • June 28:  Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Italian President Mattarella
  • June 28:  Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio At a Joint Press Availability
  • June 28:  Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Pope Francis
  • June 28:  Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Gallagher
  • June 28:  Joint Communiqué by Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS
  • June 28:  Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at D-ISIS Meeting Opening Session
  • June 28: Fact Sheet | The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS
  • June 28:  Joint Statement on the Ministerial Meeting on Syria
  • June 28:  Statement | State Department Terrorist Designation of Ousmane Illiassou Djibo
  • June 28:  Statement | Heroes of U.S. Diplomacy Recognizes Locally Employed Staff Honoree Jenkins Vangehn

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Uzbekistan
  • Press Release: U.S. Provides Additional Covid-19 Assistance to India
  • Press Release: U.S. Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Syria

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Second UN Counterterrorism High-Level Conference
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Children and Armed Conflict

Department of the Treasury

Department of Justice

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Swears in John Tien as Deputy Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security
  • Press Release: CBP Introduces Simplified Arrival at SIA in Saipan, CNMI (Northern Mariana Islands)
  • Press Release: CBP Introduces Simplified Arrival at GUM in Guam, CNMI
  • Press Release: Heroic Agent Saves Drowning Juvenile Migrant in Rio Grande Valley (Texas)
  • Press Release: Big Bend Sector Agents Experience Busy Weekend (Texas)
  • Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $1.7 Million in Methamphetamine in Two Seizures (Texas)
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Arrest Seven Criminal Migrants (Texas)
  • Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Officers Seize Worcester, MA-bound Ketamine Shipment from Italy (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance passes $447 million
  • Press Release: FEMA Provides $3 Million to the City of Madison, South Dakota
  • Press Release: FEMA Still Here to Assist Alabama's Recovery
  • Press Release: Florida Department of Transportation approved for additional $123.6 million in Hurricane Michael debris cleanup reimbursements
  • Press Release: Housing, Energy and Transportation Project Obligations Spring Recovery Forward (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Commissioner Carr Applauds House Republican Framework to Reign in Big Tech
  • Press Release: FCC Extends Term of NNCTF and Seeks Nominations for Vacancies

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

  • Press Release: DFC Announces Joint Investment for Peace Initiative to Promote Middle East Peace

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Announces Randy Moore as New Forest Service Chief

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Invests $93 Million for New Discoveries in High Energy Physics

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: Poor Air Quality Expected for South Coastal New England on Tuesday, June 29
  • Link:  Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg Speaks at NYC Penn Station on Infrastructure, Hudson Tunnels

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues Pennsylvania manufacturing company, owner for firing employee in retaliation for reporting safety concerns
  • Press Release: U.S. Foods will pay nearly $160K to resolve alleged hiring discrimination identified in U.S. Department of Labor audit of Illinois distribution center

Department of Education

  • Press Release: Education Department Provides Nearly $4 Billion in Pandemic Relief Aid and Other Grants to Puerto Rico Department of Education as Secretary Cardona Visits the Commonwealth

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: HHS Announces Awardees of $250 Million to Fight COVID-19 and Improve Health Literacy Among Racial and Ethnic Minority and Vulnerable Communities

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

