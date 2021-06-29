This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EDT - The President departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

2:30 p.m. EDT - The President departs Joint Base Andrews en route Raleigh, North Carolina

3:30 p.m. EDT - The President arrives in Raleigh, North Carolina | Raleigh-Durham International Airport

4:50 p.m. EDT - The President visits a mobile vaccination unit and meets with frontline workers and volunteers | Raleigh, NC

5:15 p.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated and kicking off a community canvassing event | Raleigh, NC

6:35 p.m. EDT - The President departs Raleigh, North Carolina en route Joint Base Andrews

7:35 p.m. EDT - The President arrives at Joint Base Andrews

7:55 p.m. EDT - The President returns to the White House

Note: On Thursday, June 24, the First Lady will travel to Kissimmee and Tampa, Florida, to visit COVID-19 vaccine sites and encourage those communities to get vaccinated.

Upcoming White House Visits:

June 25: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation

June 28: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

VPOTUS' Schedule*

4:15 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will meet virtually with members of organizations partnering with the Administration to help people in their communities get vaccinated during the National Vaccine Month of Action

Looking ahead, on Friday, June 25, the Vice President will travel to El Paso, Texas, with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. On Monday, June 28, the Vice President will travel to Detroit, Michigan

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: New U.S. Government Actions on Forced Labor in Xinjiang | June 24, 2021

Remarks by President Biden and Attorney General Garland on Gun Crime Prevention Strategy

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Strategy to Reduce Gun Violence and Violent Crime

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Comprehensive Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Gun Crime and Ensure Public Safety

Remarks by President Biden at Funeral Ceremony of Senator John Warner

Readout of Meeting with Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer (re: President's legislative priorities, including the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan)

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Infrastructure Negotiations

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, June 23, 2021

Bills Signed into Law: J.Res. 27, which appoints Barbara M. Barrett as a citizen regent of the Board of Regents of the Smithsonian Institution; and R. 711, the "West Los Angeles VA Campus Improvement Act of 2021," which will allow the West Los Angeles Veterans' Affairs Campus to use proceeds from property leasing to support construction, maintenance, and services for additional housing for homeless or at-risk veterans.

Nominations: President Biden Announces 17 Key Nominations (OSCE, OECD, State, etc.)

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Congressional Testimony: Secretary of Defense Opening Testimony at the House Armed Services Committee (as prepared) June 23, 2021

Transcript: Chief of The National Guard Bureau Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Milley | Budget Request Is Down Payment on Investments of the Future

Article: Aboard Commercial Rocket, Space Defense Agency Sends Up Satellites for First Time

Article: Leaders Discuss Space-Based Sensors That Can Track Missiles

Article: CENTCOM Commander Describes Regional Threats to Stability

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, June 23, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, June 23, 2021 Press Release : Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 17) Revision 1 – DOD Guidance for the Use of Masks, PPE, and Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions During the COVID-19 Pandemic

: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 17) Revision 1 – DOD Guidance for the Use of Masks, PPE, and Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions During the COVID-19 Pandemic Contracts for April 20, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is overseas on a trip with stops in Germany, France, Italy, and the Vatican, from June 22-29, 2021

Daily Schedule | Thursday, June 24

June 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with German Chancellor Merkel

June 23: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Chancellor Angela Merkel Before Their Meeting

June 23: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at a Joint Press Availability

June 23: Fact Sheet | The United States and Germany: Strengthening Our Alliance

June 23: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Officials | Berlin, Germany

June 23: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the Press Before the Berlin II Conference on Libya

June 23: Fact Sheet | The United States and Libya

June 23: Statement | Air Strike on Village Market in Tigray, Ethiopia

June 23: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Brian P. McKeon Travels to Atlanta and Clarkston, Georgia

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following a Briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Syria

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Syria

Explanation of Vote on a UN General Assembly Cuba Anti-Embargo Resolution

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Central African Republic

Department of the Treasury

Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen, Before the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government Committee on Appropriations, United States Senate

Congressional Testimony of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community and Economic Development Noel Andrés Poyo before the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, Committee on Appropriations, U.S. Senate

Press Release: Treasury Highlights Ways State and Local ARP Resources Can Help Communities Address Violent Crime

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: New SEC Public Service Campaign | Investing Regularly Really Adds Up

Department of Justice

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks on the Biden Administration's Gun Crime Prevention Strategy

Press Release: Defense Department Linguist Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison for Transmitting Highly Sensitive Classified National Defense Information to Aid a Foreign Government

Press Release: Tennessee Doctor Pleads Guilty to Hydrocodone Distribution Resulting in Death

Press Release: Texas Attorney and Client Sentenced for Conspiracy to Defraud the United States and Income Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Announces Expanded Criteria for MPP-Enrolled Individuals Who Are Eligible for Processing into the United States

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agent Encounters Armed Smugglers (Texas)

Press Release: Del Rio Sector Sees Over 900 Percent Increase in Train Apprehensions in Uvalde (Texas)

Press Release : Maine Border Patrol Agent Returns Home After Defeating Corona Virus (Maine)

: Maine Border Patrol Agent Returns Home After Defeating Corona Virus (Maine) Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $7k in Counterfeit Currency from Traveler Arriving from Jamaica (Maryland)

Press Release: CBP Atlanta Intercepts Counterfeit Vaping Pens (Georgia)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Public Invited to Appeal or Comment on Flood Maps in LaSalle Parish, Louisiana

Press Release: Deadline Approaches for FEMA Aid Applications (Tennessee)

Press Release: Milestones Mark West Virginia's Road to Recovery Five Years After 2016 Disaster

Press Release: FEMA Provides $4.7 Million to Premier Health (Ohio)

Department of Commerce

Blog: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo Joins President Biden at U.S.-EU Summit and Advances Tech and Trade Issues with European Union and Private Sector Leaders

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Passenger Vehicle and Light Truck Tires from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and Subsidized Passenger Vehicle and Light Truck Tires from Vietnam, Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Power Inverters and Converters, Vehicles Containing the Same, and Components Thereof

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Homer Wilkes, Ph.D. to Serve as Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment

Press Release: USDA Invests $185 Million to Improve Rural Community Facilities and Essential Services in 32 States

Press Release: USDA Releases Study on Hurdles to Healthy Eating on SNAP

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $22 Million for Energy Research Projects in Underserved Regions

Statement by Secretary Granholm on the Senate's Confirmation of Dr. Ali Nouri

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Reviewing D.C. Circuit Decision to Vacate Spire Pipeline Certificate | June 22, 2021

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Tommy Beaudreau Sworn In as Interior Department Deputy Secretary

Press Release: Interior Transfers National Bison Range Lands in Trust for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA to Improve Access, Transparency and Timeliness of Air Toxics Data and Risk Information

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $11.6M in grants to improve delivery of workforce services, measure effectiveness in five states

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reopens comment period for amendments to six class exemptions originally proposed in 2013

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $50K in back wages for 54 caregivers at Mississippi home healthcare service

Department of Education

Press Release: Secretary Cardona | Title IX the 'Strongest Tool' in Protecting Educational Opportunities Free from Sex Discriminatio

Press Release: ICYMI | U.S. Department of Education Prioritizes Advancing Equity in First Installment of Equity Summit Series

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement Following CDC ACIP Meeting from Nation's Leading Doctors, Nurses and Public Health Leaders on Benefits of Vaccination

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

