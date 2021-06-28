This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. EDT - The President signs H.R. 49, To designate the National Pulse Memorial, into law; The First Lady also attends | South Court Auditorium

2:00 p.m. EDT - The President and the Secretary of Transportation deliver remarks to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month; The First Lady also attends | East Room

3:30 p.m. EDT - The President welcomes His Excellency Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, to the White House | Oval Office

5:10 p.m. EDT - The President departs the White House en route Camp David

Upcoming White House Visits:

June 28: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

VPOTUS' Schedule*

6:00 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will travel to El Paso, Texas

8:35 a.m. MDT - the Vice President will tour the El Paso Border Patrol Station

10:25 a.m. MDT - the Vice President meet with advocates from faith-based NGOs, and shelter and legal service providers

11:35 a.m. MDT - the Vice President will deliver remarks to press and take questions

12:30 p.m. MDT - the Vice President will depart Texas en route Los Angeles, California

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, June 24, 2021

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Remarks by President Biden after Meeting with a Bipartisan Group of Senators on Infrastructure Negotiations

Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces Support for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

Readout of Meeting with Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond and Key Business Groups on Historic Infrastructure Investments

Remarks by President Biden Highlighting the Importance of Getting Vaccinated and Kicking Off a Community Canvassing Event | Raleigh, North Carolina

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Bipartisan House Members on USICA

Fact Sheet: New U.S. Government Actions on Forced Labor in Xinjiang, People's Republic of China

Statement by President Joe Biden on Hong Kong's Apple Daily

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Passing of Former President Benigno Aquino III of the Philippines

Fact Sheet : Biden-Harris Administration Announces Initiatives to Promote Housing Stability By Supporting Vulnerable Tenants and Preventing Foreclosures

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Police Reform Negotiations

Readout of the Fourth National Climate Task Force Meeting

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Aboard Air Force One En Route Raleigh, North Carolina

Nominations: President Biden Announces Seven Key Nominations (State, HUD, etc.)

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Austin's Phone Call With Australian Minister for Defense Dutton

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Pentagon Press Secretary Briefs Reporters

Article: National Guard Chief Details Contributions of the Force Over Past Year

Article: DOD Officials Say Budget Request Reflects Reforms, Pacing Challenge of China

Article: Austin Says Proposed Budget Matches Policy to Will of American People

Contracts for June 24, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is overseas on a trip with stops in Germany, France, Italy, and the Vatican, from June 22-29, 2021

Daily Schedule | Friday, June 25

June 24: Fact Sheet | The United States and France: Allies, Partners, and Friends

June 24: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Opening Remarks at a Youth Outreach Event

June 24: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Launch of the U.S.-Germany Dialogue on Holocaust Issues with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

June 24: Fact Sheet | U.S.-Germany Dialogue on Holocaust Issues

June 24: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to Mission Germany Staff

June 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Libyan Interim Prime Minister Dabaiba

June 24: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Libyan Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba Before Their Meeting

June 24: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Venezuelan International Relations Commissioner Borges

June 24: Statement | U.S. Actions To Address Forced Labor in Xinjiang, China

June 24: Statement | Death of Palestinian Activist Nizar Banat

June 24: Statement | The Election of Gay McDougall to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

June 24: Readout | East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting

June 24: Statement | U.S. Department of State Raises the Progress Flag in Honor of Pride Month

June 24: Statement | The Department of State Dedicates the New U.S. Embassy in Niamey, Niger

June 24: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Ingo Zaperoni of ARD

June 24: Transcript | Senior State Department Official On Ongoing U.S. Engagement Regarding the JCPOA

June 24: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Provides More Than $97 Million in Additional Urgently Needed Humanitarian Assistance to Countries Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Economists and Advocacy Leaders

Joint Statement on the U.S.-UK Financial Innovation Partnership Meeting

Press Release : Treasury Releases Guidance to Speed the Provision of Emergency Rental Assistance Relief and Support Housing Stability for Renters at Risk of Eviction

Advisory: Secretary Janet L. Yellen to Travel to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Venice, Italy (July 9-10)

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Awards More Than $1 Million to Whistleblower

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Statement of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Investigation into the January 6th Attack on the Capitol

Press Release: High-Level Member of Hacking Group Sentenced to Prison for Scheme that Compromised Tens of Millions of Debit and Credit Cards

Press Release: Justice Department Settles Claim Against Operators of a Utah On-The-Job Training Program for Discriminating Against Asylee Job Applicant

Press Release: Kroger Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison for Hate Crime Murders

Press Release: Three Texas Men Sentenced to Prison for Using Dating App to Target Gay Men for Violent Crimes

Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with San Luis Obispo County Jail to Ensure Safe and Equal Access to its Programs for Inmates with Mobility Disabilities

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas's Trip to Spain

Press Release: The Department of Homeland Security Issues Withhold Release Order on Silica-Based Products Made by Forced Labor in Xinjiang (Washington, D.C.

Statement of Acting Commissioner Troy Miller on Outgoing and Incoming Chiefs of U.S. Border Patrol (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: Sex Offender and Gang Member Arrested at Border (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sureño Gang Member (California)

Press Release: Wellton Agents Intercept Four Smuggling Attempts in One Day (Arizona)

Press Release: CBP Advises International Passengers to Prepare as Peak Summer Air Travel Returns to Chicago's Airports (Illinois)

Press Release: Louisville CBP Seize 480 Pairs of Counterfeit Jewelry Valued at $675K (Kentucky)

Press Release: Baltimore CBP Officers Remind Travelers to Report All Currency They Possess after Seizing $42k Recently (Maryland)

Press Release: USCIS Extends Flexibility for Responding to Agency Requests

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FAQ for Alabama Tornado Survivors

Press Release: FEMA Provides $10 Million to Minnesota for COVID-19 Response

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with German Federal Minister for Economics and Energy Peter Altmaier

Press Release: Ambassador Katherine Tai Recognizes USTR 2021 Awards Ceremony Recipients

Department of Commerce

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

Press Release: Commerce Department Adds Five Chinese Entities to the Entity List for Participating in China's Campaign of Forced Labor Against Muslims in Xinjiang

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Capacitive Touch Sensing Systems, Capacitive Touch Sensing Controllers, Microcontrollers with Capacitive Touch Sensing Functionality, and Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Announces Agenda for July 1 Open Commission Meeting

Press Release: FTC Sends Refunds to People who Lost Money to Student Loan, Mortgage Debt Relief Scheme

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Commissioner Simington Participates On TIA Broadband Panel

Press Release: Acting Chair Rosenworcel Shares Plan to Expand Diversity Advisory Cmte

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Tropical Storm Claudette

Press Release : Biden-Harris Administration Extends Moratorium of Residential Evictions in USDA Multifamily Housing Communities in Accordance with CDC Guidance

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Extends Foreclosure Moratorium to Provide Relief to Homeowners

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Energy Granholm, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources O'Regan Launch Cooperative Agreement on Clean Energy, Innovation, and Energy Justice

Press Release: DOE Announces Over $65 Million in Public and Private Funding to Commercialize Promising Energy Technologies

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces $529.3 Million to Support Vital Community Services

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Issues Order to Seal Shield, LLC in Orlando, Florida to Stop Selling Unregistered Pesticides and a Misbranded Pesticide Device

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor adds polysilicon from China to 'List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor'

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces availability of more than $21M in grants for training on workplace hazards, infectious diseases

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to host webinar for Southeastern construction contractors seeking, working on federal contracts

Department of Education

Congressional Testimony: Statement by Miguel Cardona Secretary of Education on the Policies and Priorities of the U.S. Department of Education

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : FDA Authorizes Drug for Treatment of COVID-19

Press Release: FDA Encourages Inclusion of Patients with Incurable Cancers in Oncology Clinical Trials Regardless of Prior Therapies

