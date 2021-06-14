Bruce MacEwen and Janet Stanton are president and partner, respectively, of Adam Smith, Esq., a consultancy serving law firms and a long-running blog on the economics of law firms. They combine their wealth of experience in economics, business, and law to help firms better prepare for tomorrow. After not knowing what to expect going into the pandemic, Bruce and Janet have found their business booming over the last year, as firms grappled with the fallout and people adapted to a new way of working. Join us for a discussion about how 2020 differs from the economic consequences of the 2008 recession, the potential impact from the "Cambrian explosion" of the pandemic, and what big firms offer that clients are willing to pay top dollar for.

