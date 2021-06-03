This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and Governor Ralph Northam deliver remarks to celebrate the significant progress Virginia has made in the fight against COVID-19, in partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration; The First Lady also attends | Alexandria, Virginia

11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route Hampton, Virginia

12:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive in Hampton, Virginia

1:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady deliver remarks

2:40 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Hampton, Virginia, en route Wilmington, Delaware

3:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive in Wilmington, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will deliver the keynote address for the United States Naval Academy Class of 2021 graduation and commissioning ceremony held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Thursday, May 27, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: President Biden Establishes the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders | May 28, 2021

Remarks by President Biden on the Economy

Remarks by President Biden Before Boarding Air Force One

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Senate Republicans' Infrastructure Proposal

Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Launches a Call to Action to the Private Sector to Deepen Investment in the Northern Triangle

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Confirmation of Christine Wormuth as Secretary of the Army

Congressional Testimony: Secretary of Defense Opening Remarks for Testimony Before the House Appropriations Committee - Defense (As Prepared)

Article: Austin, Milley | President's FY22 Budget Request Sufficient for Defense Mission

Press Release: DOD Launches Enhanced Website for Military Spouses

Contracts for May 27, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, May 28

May 28 : Statement | Azerbaijan Republic Day

: Statement | Azerbaijan Republic Day May 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UN Special Coordinator Wennesland (re: Middle East Peace)

May 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

May 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

May 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

May 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Son

May 27: Statement | PRC Sanctions on a Former U.S. Official

May 27: Statement | Denial of Democracy in Hong Kong

May 27: Statement | G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement on Belarus

May 27: Statement | Detention of Armenian Soldiers

May 27: Statement | Somalia's Electoral Agreement

May 27: Statement | Rule of Law in Iraq

May 27: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Costa Rica (June 1-2)

May 27: Transcript | Briefing with Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung On the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to San Jose, Costa Rica

May 27: Statement | Dedication of the Davis Conference Room at the Foreign Service Institute

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Middle East

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: ODNI Statement on COVID-19 Origins

Press Release: CNBC Evolve | Innovations in Cybersecurity with John Demers & Michael Orlando

Department of the Treasury

Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government Committee on Appropriations, U.S. House of Representatives

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Humanitarian NGOs

Guidance: Publication of Frequently Asked Question related to Xiaomi Corporation and removal of existing FAQ

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Mutual Fund Executives with Misleading Investors Regarding Investment Risks in Funds that Suffered $1 Billion Trading Loss

Press Release: SEC Awards More Than $4 Million to Whistleblower

Department of Justice

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA Supported Community Vaccination Site in Pueblo Will Close on June 14, 2021 (Colorado)

: FEMA Supported Community Vaccination Site in Pueblo Will Close on June 14, 2021 (Colorado) Press Release : FEMA Provides an Additional $3.1 Million to Montana for COVID-19 Response

: FEMA Provides an Additional $3.1 Million to Montana for COVID-19 Response Press Release : Providence Community Vaccination Center to Transition Staffing (Rhode Island)

: Providence Community Vaccination Center to Transition Staffing (Rhode Island) Press Release: FEMA Assistance Can Help if Insurance Doesn't Cover Losses (Alabama)

Department of Commerce

Blog: Inventors, Physicists and Entrepreneurs | Commerce Home to Diverse-Range of AANHPI Pioneers

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Adopts 4.9 GHz Stay Order

Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for June Open Meeting

Press Release: Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel Announces Open RAN Showcase on June 29

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Takes Action Against Company and its CEO for Deceptive Deposit and Loan Products

Press Release: Manufactured Housing Loan Borrowers Face Higher Interest Rates, Risks, and Barriers to Credit, New CFPB Report Finds

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Heather Dawn Thompson, Director of USDA Office of Tribal Relations, on Visits with Native Producers and with Cheyenne and Arapaho, Cherokee, and Osage Tribal Leadership about American Rescue Plan Debt Relief

Press Release: USDA Provides Food Safety Tips to Grilling Pros and Beginners

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Awards $100 Million to Early-Career Scientists for Mission-Critical Research

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Morgan Rodman Named Executive Director of White House Council on Native American Affairs

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces $10 Million Available for States, Tribes and Territories to Address Environmental Challenges

Press Release: EPA Takes Action to Bolster State and Tribal Authority to Protect Water Resources

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces new members of Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health

Press Release: Gainesville roofing contractor pays $31K in back wages to 30 workers after U.S. Department of Labor finds employer denied overtime illegally

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Las Vegas air conditioning, heating company directed employees to misrepresent their hours to avoid paying overtime

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor debars North Carolina contractor from bidding on federal contracts after investigation finds wage violations at EPA cafeteria

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation recovers more than $150K in back wages, damages for 13 Tampa restaurant workers

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement on the Swearing-In of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

