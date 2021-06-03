This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and Governor Ralph Northam deliver remarks to celebrate the significant progress Virginia has made in the fight against COVID-19, in partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration; The First Lady also attends | Alexandria, Virginia
11:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route Hampton, Virginia
12:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive in Hampton, Virginia
1:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady deliver remarks
2:40 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Hampton, Virginia, en route Wilmington, Delaware
3:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive in Wilmington, Delaware
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will deliver the keynote address for the United States Naval Academy Class of 2021 graduation and commissioning ceremony held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.
Recap of Thursday, May 27, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.
The White House
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Establishes the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders | May 28, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden on the Economy
- Remarks by President Biden Before Boarding Air Force One
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Senate Republicans' Infrastructure Proposal
- Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Launches a Call to Action to the Private Sector to Deepen Investment in the Northern Triangle
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Confirmation of Christine Wormuth as Secretary of the Army
- Congressional Testimony: Secretary of Defense Opening Remarks for Testimony Before the House Appropriations Committee - Defense (As Prepared)
- Article: Austin, Milley | President's FY22 Budget Request Sufficient for Defense Mission
- Press Release: DOD Launches Enhanced Website for Military Spouses
- Contracts for May 27, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, May 28
- May 28: Statement | Azerbaijan Republic Day
- May 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UN Special Coordinator Wennesland (re: Middle East Peace)
- May 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
- May 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani
- May 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
- May 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Son
- May 27: Statement | PRC Sanctions on a Former U.S. Official
- May 27: Statement | Denial of Democracy in Hong Kong
- May 27: Statement | G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement on Belarus
- May 27: Statement | Detention of Armenian Soldiers
- May 27: Statement | Somalia's Electoral Agreement
- May 27: Statement | Rule of Law in Iraq
- May 27: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Costa Rica (June 1-2)
- May 27: Transcript | Briefing with Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung On the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to San Jose, Costa Rica
- May 27: Statement | Dedication of the Davis Conference Room at the Foreign Service Institute
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Middle East
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: ODNI Statement on COVID-19 Origins
- Press Release: CNBC Evolve | Innovations in Cybersecurity with John Demers & Michael Orlando
Department of the Treasury
- Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government Committee on Appropriations, U.S. House of Representatives
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Humanitarian NGOs
- Guidance: Publication of Frequently Asked Question related to Xiaomi Corporation and removal of existing FAQ
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Mutual Fund Executives with Misleading Investors Regarding Investment Risks in Funds that Suffered $1 Billion Trading Loss
- Press Release: SEC Awards More Than $4 Million to Whistleblower
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Bank Julius Baer Agrees to Pay More than $79 Million for Laundering Money in FIFA Scandal
- Press Release: Utah Company and Its Owner Plead Guilty to Wildlife Trafficking Charges
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles with New York-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Settlement with Ashley Home Store Over Discrimination Claims of Indiana Army National Guardsman
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Maine School District to Protect Educational Rights of Students with Disabilities and English Learners
- Press Release: Navistar Defense Agrees to Pay $50 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Involving Submission of Fraudulent Sales Histories
- Press Release: Final Defendant Sentenced in $80 Million Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
- Press Release: Former Owner of Michigan Home Healthcare Business Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud
- Press Release: Insurance Broker Sentenced for $3.8 Million Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Alaska Defendant Pleads Guilty for Threatening Los Angeles Synagogue
- Press Release: Michigan Insurance Salesman Indicted for Tax and Bankruptcy Fraud
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Press Release: CBP and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Partner to Combat Counterfeit Goods (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: Nogales CBP and HSI Prevent Fake COVID-19 items From Going into Mexico (Arizona)
- Press Release: Wellton Agents Arrest Two Aggravated Felons in Two Separate Groups (Arizona)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest a Gang Member and Two Child Sexual Predators (Texas)
- Press Release: Migrants Smuggled Inside Water Tote Encountered on Highway (Texas)
- Press Release: Apartment Complex in Mission, Texas, Used for Human Smuggling (Texas)
- Press Release: Migrants Smuggled Inside Water Tote Encountered on Highway (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought on Felony Warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Issues Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Travel Advisory (Michigan)
- Press Release: 34 Pounds of Illegal Ketamine, Steroids Worth $263,000 Seized by Cincinnati CBP (Ohio)
- Press Release: Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge Closures (New York)
- Press Release: Vehicle Accident Results in Water Rescue by Air and Marine Operations Agents (Florida)
- Press Release: USCIS Eases Visitor Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated Individuals
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Supported Community Vaccination Site in Pueblo Will Close on June 14, 2021 (Colorado)
- Press Release: FEMA Provides an Additional $3.1 Million to Montana for COVID-19 Response
- Press Release: Providence Community Vaccination Center to Transition Staffing (Rhode Island)
- Press Release: FEMA Assistance Can Help if Insurance Doesn't Cover Losses (Alabama)
Department of Commerce
- Blog: Inventors, Physicists and Entrepreneurs | Commerce Home to Diverse-Range of AANHPI Pioneers
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Adopts 4.9 GHz Stay Order
- Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for June Open Meeting
- Press Release: Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel Announces Open RAN Showcase on June 29
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Takes Action Against Company and its CEO for Deceptive Deposit and Loan Products
- Press Release: Manufactured Housing Loan Borrowers Face Higher Interest Rates, Risks, and Barriers to Credit, New CFPB Report Finds
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement from Heather Dawn Thompson, Director of USDA Office of Tribal Relations, on Visits with Native Producers and with Cheyenne and Arapaho, Cherokee, and Osage Tribal Leadership about American Rescue Plan Debt Relief
- Press Release: USDA Provides Food Safety Tips to Grilling Pros and Beginners
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Awards $100 Million to Early-Career Scientists for Mission-Critical Research
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Morgan Rodman Named Executive Director of White House Council on Native American Affairs
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces $10 Million Available for States, Tribes and Territories to Address Environmental Challenges
- Press Release: EPA Takes Action to Bolster State and Tribal Authority to Protect Water Resources
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces new members of Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health
- Press Release: Gainesville roofing contractor pays $31K in back wages to 30 workers after U.S. Department of Labor finds employer denied overtime illegally
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Las Vegas air conditioning, heating company directed employees to misrepresent their hours to avoid paying overtime
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor debars North Carolina contractor from bidding on federal contracts after investigation finds wage violations at EPA cafeteria
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation recovers more than $150K in back wages, damages for 13 Tampa restaurant workers
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement on the Swearing-In of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Defense COVID-19 webpage
- Department of State COVID-19 Travel Advisory webpage
- Office of Personnel Management COVID-19 webpage
- Food and Drug Administration COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Homeland Security Employee COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Labor COVID-19 webpage
- USAGov COVID-19 webpage
Non-USG COVID Webpages
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
- Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker (tracks vaccine distribution in the United States)
- Coronavirus Resource Center
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.