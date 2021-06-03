This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

11:00 a.m. EDT - The President departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

11:20 a.m. EDT - The President departs Joint Base Andrews en route Tulsa, Oklahoma

1:50 p.m. EDT - The President arrives in Tulsa, Oklahoma

2:45 p.m. EDT - The President tours Greenwood Cultural Center; the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, and Senior Advisor to the

4:15 p.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre

5:50 p.m. EDT - The President departs Tulsa, Oklahoma, en route Joint Base Andrews

8:10 p.m. EDT - The President arrives at Joint Base Andrews

8:30 p.m. EDT - The President returns to the White House

Looking ahead, on Wednesday, the President will speak on the COVID-19 response. This coming Friday, the President will deliver remarks on the economy.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Tuesday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT - Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Tulsa, Oklahoma

Recap of Friday-Monday, May 28-31, 2021

The White House

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Build Black Wealth and Narrow the Racial Wealth Gap | June 1, 2021

Remarks by President Biden at the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance | May 31, 2021

Remarks by President Biden at an Annual Memorial Day Service

Proclamation on Day Of Remembrance: 100 Years After The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Statement by President Joe Biden on Texas Senate Bill 7 | May 29, 2021

Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call by OMB Acting Director Shalanda Young and CEA Chair Cecilia Rouse on the President's Budget for Fiscal Year 2022 | May 28, 2021

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the United States Response to Belarus's Forced Diversion of Ryanair Flight and Continuing Attack on Fundamental Freedoms | May 28, 2021

Remarks by President Biden Addressing Service Members and their Families | May 28, 2021

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Aboard Air Force One En Route Hampton, VA | May 28, 2021

Remarks by President Biden Celebrating the Significant Progress Virginia Has Made in the Fight Against COVID-19 | May 28, 2021

Fact Sheet: President Biden Establishes the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

Proclamation: Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day, 2021

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Memorial Day Weekend Gas Prices | May 28, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Rise of Anti-Semitic Attacks | May 28, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces Three Key Nominations

Sequestration Order for Fiscal Year 2022 Pursuant to Section 251a of the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act, as Amended

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: President: America's Fallen Defended 'Vital, Beating Heart of our Nation'

Article: Flags In at Arlington National Cemetery

Article: DOD Leaders Highlight Service, Sacrifice of Veterans No Longer Here

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Remarks for the Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery (As Delivered)

Press Release: The Department of Defense Releases the President's Fiscal Year 2022 Defense Budget

Transcript: Department of Defense Press Briefing on the President's Fiscal Year 2022 Defense Budget

Transcript: Department of Defense Press Briefing on the President's Fiscal Year 2022 Defense Budget for the Missile Defense Agency

Transcript: Deputy Secretary Of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Remarks on President Biden's Fiscal Year 2022 Defense Budget Request

Press Release: DOD Announces $226.3 Million in Industrial Base Expansion Actions

Article: DOD Budget Request Boosts Research, Nuclear Modernization and Includes 2.7% Pay Raise

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin "Benny" Gantz

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Call with Singaporean Permanent Secretary for Defence, Chan Heng Kee

Article: Vice President Tells Graduating Midshipmen They Are the Future

Contracts for May 28, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Costa Rica from June 1-2, 2021.

Daily Schedule | Monday, June 1

May 30: Statement | Croatia Statehood Day

May 29: Statement | Media Freedom Coalition Statement on the Arrest of Roman Protasevich (Belarus)

May 28: Statement | The President's Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

May 28: Fact Sheet | State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) FY 2022 Budget Request

May 28: Transcript | Special Briefing with Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Principal Advisor to the Administrator Mark Feierstein, and Experts On the Administration's Budget Proposal for the Department of State and USAID for Fiscal Year 2022

May 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

May 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Before Their Meeting

May 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Colombian Vice President Ramírez

May 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez Before Their Meeting

May 28: Statement | On Withhold and Release Orders (WROs) for Seafood Products Imported from the Dalian Ocean Fishing Company

May 28: Statement | Appointment of Ambassador Arnold Chacon to serve as Chargé d'Affaires to Canada

May 28: Statement | International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers

May 28: Statement | Samoa Independence Day

May 28: Statement | Azerbaijan Republic Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 President's Budget Request

Transcript: Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon, USAID Principal Advisor to the Administrator Mark Feierstein, and Experts On the Administration's Budget Proposal for the Department of State and USAID for Fiscal Year 2022

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting With UN World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley

Readout: Administrator Power Meets With Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with The Honorable Marta Lucía Ramírez, Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia

Press Release: Condemning Violence Against Humanitarian Workers in South Sudan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Explanation of Vote on the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution on South Sudan Sanctions

Remarks to the UN Group of Governmental Experts on Advancing Responsible State Behavior in Cyberspace in the Context of International Security

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: DNI Releases FY 2022 Budget Request Figure for the National Intelligence Program

Press Release: ODNI's Adopt-A-High School goes virtual, continues to share ODNI mission and importance of public service

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Administration's FY2022 Budget Tax Proposals Will Promote Shared Growth and Prosperity

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Virtual Meeting with G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors

Press Release: Publication of Burma Sanctions Regulations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges U.S. Promoters of $2 Billion Global Crypto Lending Securities Offering

Department of Justice

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on the President's Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Press Release: DHS Coordinates with Partners to Secure the Indianapolis 500

Statement on Spearphishing Campaign Targeting Government Organizations, IGOs, and NGOs

Press Release: CBP issues Withhold Release Order on Chinese fishing fleet (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Semi-Automatic Weapons at Del Rio Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Seizure and HSI collaboration lead Oklahoma State Police to Ketamine Bust (Oklahoma)

Press Release: USBP Helps Coordinate Rescue of Kidnapped Child (California)

Press Release: Agents Apprehend Sex Offender Near Boulevard (California)

Press Release: $717,930 Worth of Fake Jewelry Seized by Cincinnati CBP (Ohio)

Press Release: San Diego Officials Warn Against Illegal Entry at Sea, Increase Patrols For Memorial Day Weekend (California)

Press Release: Illegal Ketamine Seized by Atlanta CBP (Georgia)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Prepare Now for Hurricane Season (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Spur Fire (California)

Press Release : FEMA Provides an Additional $3.4 Million to North Dakota for COVID-19 Response (North Dakota)

Press Release: FEMA Issues Public Notice (Kentucky)

Press Release : Greenbelt Metro Community Vaccination Center in Maryland Surpasses 115,000 Vaccinations; Last Day for Shots Tuesday, June 1 (Maryland)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement by Ambassador Katherine Tai on the President's Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Department of Commerce

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Statement on Meeting with the National Association of Home Builders

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Submits Annual Budget Request, Performance Plan and Performance Report to Congress

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Sends Report to Congress on Rebate Walls

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC FY 2022 Budget Estimates to Congress

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC, IFC, Proparco, and DEG to Support COVID-19 Vaccine and Pharma Manufacturing in Africa

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Vilsack on the President's Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Press Release: USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Storms and Flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas

Department of Energy (DOE)

Statement by Energy Secretary Granholm on the President's U.S. Department of Energy Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Joint Statement of the United States and France Energy Ministers on Energy Technology and Policy Resolve

Press Release: DOE Announces Nearly $4 Million to Enhance the Safety and Security of CO2 Storage

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Submits FY 2022 Congressional Budget Justification

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: President Biden's Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Makes Significant Investments in Interior Department

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Statement by Administrator Regan on the President's FY 2022 Budget

Press Release: EPA Administrator Regan Meets with Mayor Lightfoot, Community Leaders in Chicago to Advance Environmental Justice

Press Release: Check the UV Index to Stay Safe in the Sun: 106,000 New Skin Cancer Cases Estimated in the United States in 2021

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Unveils $88 billion FY 2022 Budget Proposal to Ensure Safety, Address Climate Change, and Create Economic Strength, Good Paying Jobs and Equitable Access to Opportunity

Department of Labor

Statement by US Labor Secretary Walsh on the President's FY 2022 Budget

Department of Education

Statement by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the President's Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the President's Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Seeks $6.5 Billion to Further Investments in Critical Public Health Infrastructure, Core Food Safety and Medical Product Safety Programs

Press Release: FDA Approves First Targeted Therapy for Lung Cancer Mutation Previously Considered Resistant to Drug Therapy

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | May 28, 2021

